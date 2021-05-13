U.S. markets open in 8 hours 30 minutes

Mayo Clinic, Kaiser Permanente announce strategic investment in Medically Home to expand access to serious or complex care at home

·8 min read

- The provider-led partnership with Medically Home will transform the delivery of acute-level care for patients with serious or complex illnesses.

- Acute-level care at home has shown to be safe, reduce readmissions, provide better patient outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction.

- Adventist Health, Cardinal Health and others join Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente to enable more patients to receive acute and restorative level care in the comfort of their homes, rather than in a traditional hospital setting.

ROCHESTER, Minn., and OAKLAND, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente are partnering in an unprecedented collaboration to allow more patients to receive acute level of care and recovery services in the comfort, convenience and safety of their homes.

Kaiser Permanente Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente)
Kaiser Permanente Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente)

Beginning with significant strategic investments in Medically Home Group, a Boston-based, technology-enabled services company, Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente seek to expand access to this unique model and encourage health systems and care providers to adopt it. By building capacity to meet rapidly increasing demand while addressing regulatory and legislative barriers, the partnership will allow more patients across the U.S. to safely receive high-quality acute and restorative care in their homes.

Medically Home's one-of-a-kind technology and services platform enables providers to address a significant range of clinical conditions at the higher end of the clinical acuity spectrum that are typically treated in traditional hospital settings, safely in a patient's home. This includes routine infections and chronic disease exacerbation, emergency medicine, cancer care, acute level of COVID-19 care and transfusions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, use of this model helped combat patient isolation and loneliness, allowing family members to be at the patient's bedside at home, while helping hospitals balance the increased demands for hospital beds.

Key features of Medically Home's virtual and physical care delivery model include a 24/7 medical command center staffed by an array of clinicians and an integrated care team in the community who deliver care to patients at their bedside. This turnkey, purpose-built care delivery chassis that integrates with the patient's electronic health record, provides elements that include:

  • Required protocols for high-acuity care in the home.

  • Rapid response logistics systems and providers of care in the home.

  • Integrated communication, monitoring and safety system technology in the home.

  • The necessary software platform, the Cesia® Continuum, for orchestrating high-acuity care in patients' homes.

One of the demonstrated positive results is that patients hospitalized using the Medically Home model have a lower need for recurring hospitalization at 30 and 90 days following a care episode.

"Patients expect and deserve high-quality care and excellent outcomes in a convenient and comfortable setting, even when faced with complex medical challenges," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO of Mayo Clinic. "Our partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Medically Home will create the next generation of patient-centric, compassionate health care that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with clinical expertise. By bringing best-in-class clinicians and services to patients in their homes, we'll be able to provide more people with individualized care that's tailored to meet their specific needs."

Both Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente are successfully using Medically Home's scalable care delivery model today for their patients, and the number of patients cared for using this model continues to grow.

The broad spectrum of clinical applications that can be addressed with this model unlocks an additional site of care ― a patient's home ― increasing health system capacity and resiliency, while meeting the needs and wants of patients who prefer to be cared for at home or at a homelike setting.

"This partnership is a significant step in our commitment to providing the right care in the right setting for every patient as we continue to help lead the transformation of health care," says Greg Adams, chair and CEO of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Hospitals. "While the pandemic has put a spotlight on the limitations of brick-and-mortar health care delivery, this important expansion of Medically Home's resources will help fill a critical need going forward."

In addition, nonprofit organizations, such as Adventist Health, ProMedica and UNC Health, use Medically Home's model of care. Medically Home also partners with Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center in their randomized clinical trial of supportive oncology care in the home. The group is also working with partners including Huron and Cardinal Health. Medically Home estimates that 30% of hospitalized patients can benefit from the model.

Mayo Clinic launched its advanced care at home program last summer at Mayo Clinic in Florida and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to deliver complex, comprehensive care and restorative services to qualifying patients in their homes. These services, which are provided in-person and virtually, include:

  • Infusions.

  • Skilled nursing.

  • Medication delivery.

  • Laboratory and imaging services.

  • Behavioral health.

  • Rehabilitation services.

Care is delivered by a network of community paramedics and nurses, and a team under Mayo Clinic's clinical direction.

Kaiser Permanente launched its hospital care at home program in two regions last year, admitting patients from multiple hospitals across both its Northern California and Oregon locations. In this model, Kaiser Permanente has a single medical command center in each region supporting multiple hospitals to care for patients longitudinally across their acute and restorative phases.

"Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente partnering with Medically Home to lead the transformation of the delivery of health care is a watershed moment for our national health systems," says Raphael Rakowski, executive chairman of Medically Home. "The democratization of the finest medical care also has the potential to close gaps in underserved, rural areas at home and globally."

The combination of patient demand for consumer-centered models and technology-driven innovations, the need for flexible capacity within hospitals as well as the regulations allowing nonhospital space to be used for patient care during the COVID-19 emergency gave rise to telemedicine services, including offering hospital care in the home setting.

"Rarely in the history of medicine do we see such a perfect alignment of policy, technology and cultural transformation converging to produce a new care paradigm like acute care at home," says John Halamka, M.D., president of Mayo Clinic Platform. "We can advance the well-being of patients by catalyzing innovative, collaborative, knowledge-driven platform business models to redefine the standard of high-acuity care for patients with serious or complex illnesses who currently receive care in hospitals."

"Increasingly, the future of health care will be outside the four walls of the hospital. Treating patients in their home allows physicians to treat the whole patient. We see their individual needs and can integrate critical information, such as diet, physical environments and social determinants of health, into their care plans," says Stephen Parodi, M.D., executive vice president of The Permanente Federation.

"The work we have done to date with Mayo Clinic, Kaiser Permanente and our other customers validates the importance of rigorous, seamless, integrated implementation and orchestration of this high-acuity platform on behalf of patients and their families," says Rami Karjian, CEO of Medically Home. "We believe all health systems globally should have access to serious and complex care through this unique platform. This partnership with Mayo Clinic, Kaiser Permanente and others will catalyze, enable and accelerate our high-acuity model becoming the standard of care for patients everywhere."

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news. For information on COVID-19, including Mayo Clinic's Coronavirus Map tracking tool, which has 14-day forecasting on COVID-19 trends, visit the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Resource Center.

About Medically Home

Medically Home is a technology-enabled services company that provides the clinical intellectual property, technology platform, and coordination of acute rapid-response services that allow medical providers to safely shift advanced medical care from hospitals to patients' homes. Through enabling its customer partners to create superior experiences and outcomes for patients, their families, and healthcare stakeholders, Medically Home is leading the charge in the innovation of healthcare delivery. For more information on Medically Home, please visit www.medicallyhome.com

Media contacts:

Mayo Clinic Logo
Mayo Clinic Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mayo-clinic-kaiser-permanente-announce-strategic-investment-in-medically-home-to-expand-access-to-serious-or-complex-care-at-home-301290446.html

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente

