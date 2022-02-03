U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,477.44
    -111.94 (-2.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,111.16
    -518.17 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,878.82
    -538.73 (-3.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.03
    -38.48 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.98
    +1.72 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.31 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    +0.0135 (+1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    +0.0610 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9720
    +0.5220 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,868.41
    -553.64 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.36
    -3.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Mayor Lightfoot joins World Business to announce the 2022 Chicago Venture Summit Future-of-Food this May 25-26

·8 min read

Chicago's flagship VC & startup conference will evolve as the city's inaugural event focused on Chicago's thriving food & ag innovation ecosystem

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined World Business Chicago (WBC) to announce the expansion of the Chicago Venture Summit series with a Future-of-Food event this May 25-26, 2022. The city's inaugural food innovation conference will return to 167 Green in Chicago's Fulton Market District. As the city's flagship investor and startup conference - the Chicago Venture Summit connects local founders with VCs from across the country, invites investors and corporate leaders to explore the city's startup & innovation ecosystem, and promotes Chicago as a global destination for founders, innovators, and investors.

"With $7 billion in VC funding and over $9 billion in total funding for local founders, our city remains one of the best destinations in the world for founders, innovators and investors," said Mayor Lightfoot. "This is especially true when it comes to the food industry, as Chicago leads as the global capital for this fast-growing sector. I'm excited to welcome founders, corporate leaders, and venture capitalists from across the country this May for our city's inaugural food innovation conference."

Mayor Lightfoot joined Michael Fassnacht, the City of Chicago's Chief Marketing Officer and President & CEO of World Business Chicago, and Mark Tebbe, Chair of WBC's Innovation and Venture Council to announce the city's new flagship food innovation conference. WBC is the city's economic development organization chaired by the Mayor, and organizer of the Chicago Venture Summit series. The most recent 2021 event was the largest Chicago Venture Summit ever with 600+ registered participants which included 160+ investment/VC firms and showcased 150+ local startups.

"Since our first summit in 2014, the Chicago Venture Summit has evolved to one of the nation's premier venture events," said Mark Tebbe, Chair of WBC's Innovation & Venture Council. "Chicago is home to some of the world's best investors in the food & ag industry, and we're excited to invite national and international sector leaders to connect with our local founders."

The Chicago Venture Summit Future-of-Food event will be fully in person, following all CDC, state, and Chicago Department of Public Health guidelines. The Chicago Venture Summit series is part of WBC's innovation and venture portfolio of programs which also includes Startup Chicago (WBC's VC attraction & startup growth program), ThinkChicago (WBC's STEM talent attraction & retention program), and Venture Engine (corporate-startup program) with the Illinois Science & Technology Coalition (ISTC).

"More than 300 food and agricultural companies call Chicago and Illinois home, up from about 100 three years ago," said Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO, World Business Chicago, and Chief Marketing Officer, City of Chicago. "Chicago is the number one city for food innovation in the country, and this sector is a strong driver of our city's economic recovery, job growth and neighborhood expansion. For those reasons - and because of the support of World Business Chicago board members and local industry leaders who enthusiastically stepped up to support - I'm confident our first-ever flagship conference for food innovation will be a resounding success."

WBC is proud to announce Cleveland Avenue, Ferrero, Ingredion, JLL, JP Morgan Private Bank, P33, and Quaker Foods as presenting sponsors for the 2022 Chicago Venture Summit Future-of-Food event. Innovation sponsors include SRS Acquiom and Valor Equity Partners. Startup sponsors include 2112, Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network, Clique Studios, Food Foundry, Supply Change Capital, The Hatchery, and TSX & TSX Venture Exchange. Venture Partners include Bluestein Ventures, Hyde Park Angels, Lofty Ventures, and Sandbox Sustainability Ventures.

"Chicago is rich with talented entrepreneurs," said Don Thompson, CEO & Founder of Cleveland Avenue, LLC. With founding investments in food and beverage brands, Thompson's firm possesses global operational expertise, a passion for consumer innovation, and a deep respect for entrepreneurs. Today, Cleveland Avenue invests in lifestyle consumer brands and technology companies that positively disrupt large and growing markets. "With over 40% of our portfolio companies based in Chicago communities, Cleveland Avenue provides resources to global and local companies with a focus to build and extend each brand. We are thrilled to partner with Mayor Lightfoot and World Business Chicago to host the first Chicago Venture Summit for the Future-of-Food event and highlight our city's world-class food startup ecosystem."

"Ferrero is proud to make some of America's favorite treats here in the heart of the country's food and confections industry," said Todd Siwak, President & Chief Business Officer for Ferrero North America and WBC Board member. Ferrero's Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, and Baby Ruth® brands are manufactured in Franklin Park and Bloomington, Illinois, and its Fannie May® brand is headquartered in Chicago and enjoyed throughout the Midwest. "We are thrilled to be able to imagine and shape the future with other industry leaders at the Chicago Venture Summit Future-of-Food event this May."

"We are actively engaged in driving food innovation and new product development in Chicago and around the world by leveraging our global network of Ingredion's Idea Labs that deliver consumer-preferred innovation through customer co-creation," said James Zallie, President and CEO of Ingredion. "Ingredion's global headquarters has deep roots, especially to Chicago's food community and we look forward to this year's Chicago Venture Summit where we can connect founders with new opportunities. Ingredion is a global ingredient solutions provider that develops on-trend, nature-based ingredient solutions for nearly 60 industries across more than 125 countries that helps customers navigate and adapt to the accelerated pace of the food industry by creating innovative products that win in the marketplace."

"JP Morgan is a proud long-time supporter of World Business Chicago's venture programs, focused on supporting local founders and their innovative startups," said Heather Webster, Managing Director for J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Chicago. JP Morgan is also a member of WBC's Board of Directors. "As a key driver of the growth of the Chicago Venture Summit program, our-ever Future-of-Food Summit will be a significant catalyst to highlight the rapid-growth of our startup ecosystem, especially with our local food sector."

"It's been exciting to watch the rapid momentum with Chicago's food sector," said Dan Ryan, President for the Central Region at JLL and World Business Chicago board member. "Our city has proven to be a national leader in COVID recovery, especially when it comes to our thriving food and ag ecosystem led by our local founders and startups."

"Chicago is very well positioned as a hub for food innovation," said Robbert Rietbroek, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Quaker Foods North America, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, and World Business Chicago board member. "Quaker is one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies, and since 1877, Quaker brands have been known for quality, great taste and nutrition. Our Chicago headquarters is home to some of the most talented professionals in this sector, and we are excited to welcome our peers from around the world this May to experience Chicago's food industry and innovation."

"Chicago has all the fundamental pieces for a thriving innovation ecosystem: the talent, the companies, the academic institutions, and the investors," says Brad Henderson, CEO of P33, a non-profit driving inclusive growth for Chicago's technology sector. "Our local ag sector represents a core slice of Chicago's economy at 10 percent, and we see only more growth in this sector on the horizon. As digital trends continue to accelerate food and agtech innovation, the Chicago Venture Summit unlocks a valuable opportunity for our startup leaders to connect with local and national executives and investors."

This year's Summit will return to 167 Green in Fulton Market District, a 645,000 square foot office building, developed by Shapack Partners and Focus and owned in partnership with Walton Street Capital. As a testament to its location and design, CCC Information Services and Foxtrot have announced their headquarters' relocation to the building, joining Kroll, WeWork and other innovative companies at 167 Green in their move to Fulton Market District. 167 Green features one of Chicago's largest town hall spaces, which doubles as a full size basketball court on the top floor of the building, in addition to a rooftop terrace, sitting room, game room and gym.

"We were proud to host the largest Chicago Venture Summit ever this past September in Chicago's Fulton Market District," said Jeff Shapack, Founder and CEO of Shapack Partners and World Business Chicago board member. "As a central social district and one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in the city, I'm excited to welcome both founders and investors to the neighborhood of many of Chicago's most innovative companies."

As part of WBC's mission to drive inclusive economic growth, a portion of the proceeds from this year's Chicago Venture Summit will be donated to the Children First Fund (The Chicago Public Schools Foundation), the Greater Chicago Food Depository, the Hatchery Chicago, and Urban Growers Collective.

You can learn more about the 2022 Chicago Venture Summit Future-of-Food event via www.ChicagoVentureSummit.com. Registration for the invite-only investor and startup conference will open in the coming weeks. For more information, please contact Julie White Schuster, World Business Chicago's head of venture programs: jschuster@worldbusinesschicago.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mayor-lightfoot-joins-world-business-to-announce-the-2022-chicago-venture-summit-future-of-food-this-may-25-26-301475295.html

SOURCE World Business Chicago

Recommended Stories

  • Why MP Materials Fell as Much as 19% Today

    The rare earth metals company was the subject of a negative research report and investors got spooked.

  • Amazon stock soars 15% after earnings, raises Prime membership fee

    Amazon (AMZN) reports fourth quarter results.

  • Why T-Mobile Is Defying the Market Slump and Soaring Today

    In a down morning for the market, with the Nasdaq Composite down about 2% on Wednesday as of this writing, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is defying gravity, up 10.5%. T-Mobile's stock had been beaten down in the latter half of 2021 due to competitive concerns across the industry, as well as concerns over its profitability coming out of the 2020 merger with Sprint. Net post-paid phone additions were 844,000, and post-paid customers came in at a strong 1,750.

  • Why Amazon Is Nearly 7% Lower Today

    A fellow internet name's numbers are casting a shadow of doubt on the e-commerce company's upcoming quarterly report.

  • Stocks in focus: Pinterest, Block, Amazon, Honeywell International

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick break down the intraday performances of several trending stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again on Thursday

    It's Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite Index is plummeting -- now down 2.7% -- and it's taking the stock of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the slide. Shares of the semiconductor giant were down 3.6% as of 1:10 p.m. ET today. In a note out earlier this week, analysts at TheStreet.com reported that the semiconductor sector is in a slump despite a tight supply of microchips globally, with manufacturers having just five days' supply of chips on hand (versus closer to 40 days' worth as recently as 2019).

  • Why Block Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) sank in morning trading Thursday as the point-of-sale device maker formerly known as Square  continued to feel the aftershocks of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) distressing fourth-quarter earnings report, which sent the entire payments sector into a tailspin on Wednesday. Block lost more than 10% Wednesday, while PayPal lost almost a quarter of its value. As of noon ET Thursday, Block was off by another 8.2% from the previous close.

  • Great News for Shareholders! AMC Turns Positive on 1 Crucial Metric

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) released some preliminary fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter (ending Dec. 31) earnings results on Tuesday. As billions of doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered and folks have felt increasingly comfortable leaving their homes, AMC's business is rebounding, albeit still not at full strength. In that regard, AMC hit another milestone and turned its cash flow from operations positive.

  • Ford Earnings: A Beat Is on the Way, Says Credit Suisse

    It’s all change in the auto industry, which is currently in the midst of one of its biggest transformations of the past century. The rise of EVs and autonomous vehicles has signaled a whole new approach to auto design. By now it’s clear that adapting to this changing landscape is a do or die moment for legacy automakers. As such, industry giants such as Ford (F) are also pivoting toward this new opportunity. The market has noticed this and has rewarded the legacy name for its efforts. Ford share

  • All Eyes on Amazon Earnings; Analyst Weighs In

    Amazon (AMZN) will deliver one of this earnings season’s more intriguing financial statements when it reports Q4’s results today after the bell. This name has been out of favor with investors for a while following the huge height-of-the-pandemic success, as the company – somewhat unsurprisingly - has been unable to sustain the huge growth sprout Covid-19 provided. Not only that, but Amazon has also been spending heavily, in an effort to expand its fulfillment network. In 2021, the company opened

  • Should You Sell AT&T Stock After Its Dividend Cut?

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) are down roughly 4% since the wireless leader said it plans to cut its cash payout to investors nearly in half. Or is the worst now behind AT&T? In years past, AT&T got caught up in a spate of empire building.

  • Snap: Top Analyst Lays Out the Bull Case Ahead of Earnings

    One of the stock market’s quirks is the “sympathy trade.” That is, when a certain name reports good or bad news, sending the shares either way, others in its segment tend to follow suit. Case in point: Snap (SNAP) shares were taking a beating in Thursday’s session after Meta’s disastrous earnings display. The market is evidently preparing for the worse when the social media platform reports after the market closes today. In any case, if Stifel’s Mark Kelley’s thesis is anything to go by, investo

  • Why Snap Stock Just Collapsed

    Following Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) flop of an earnings report last night, shares of rival social media stock Snap (NYSE: SNAP) suffered a sympathetic crash. As of 11:20 a.m. ET Thursday morning, Meta stock was down 24.5%, and Snap was down 20.5%. Meta Platforms missed on earnings, only barely beat on sales estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021, and predicted as much as a 10% sales miss for the first quarter of 2022.

  • Meta stock blowup is an important investing lesson: strategist

    Big tech stocks such as Facebook aren't exactly risk-free, reminds this veteran strategist.

  • Tech stocks tumble following huge Meta earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reviews the market and sector action surrounding the tech stock response to Apple's privacy change.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.

  • Why Investors Slammed the Brakes on Nikola Stock Today

    Not for the first time in its rather eventful life as a publicly traded company, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) took a solid hit to its share price on Wednesday. After a monster rival indicated it would spend more than previously disclosed on its electric vehicle (EV) efforts, Nikola's stock fell by almost 6% on the day. General Motors also said that it aims to spend more than the originally planned $35 billion through 2025 to get its EVs off the factory floor and onto the road.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled 16% in January

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stumbled out of the gates in 2022, plunging 16.3% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. NextEra Energy named John Ketchum its president and CEO, succeeding longtime CEO Jim Robo. Ketchum is a 19-year NextEra veteran, currently serving as the CEO of its energy resources segment.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?