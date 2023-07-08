Mayu Global Group Berhad (KLSE:MAYU) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Mayu Global Group Berhad (KLSE:MAYU) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mayu Global Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = RM6.7m ÷ (RM434m - RM36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Mayu Global Group Berhad has an ROCE of 1.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.0%.

Check out our latest analysis for Mayu Global Group Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mayu Global Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Mayu Global Group Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 81% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Mayu Global Group Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Mayu Global Group Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 68% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Mayu Global Group Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here