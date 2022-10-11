U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

Mayur Yermaneni Joins AssureCare® in a Key Executive Role

AssureCare
·2 min read
AssureCare
AssureCare

Industry veteran to Lead Strategy, Innovation and Growth at AssureCare

CINCINNATI, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureCare, a leader in Care Management and Population Health Solutions, announces the appointment of Mayur Yermaneni as Executive Vice President of Strategy, Innovation, and Growth.

Yermaneni comes to AssureCare with over 20 plus years of experience in healthcare across various market segments, payors, providers and medical devices. He spent the last decade developing solutions and helping companies grow in population health, healthcare analytics, and medical management services.

“Mayur’s impressive experience and proven track record encompassing commercial and government sponsored health plans will be instrumental in ensuring AssureCare continues to lead in delivering solutions for its customers that are timely, innovative, and anticipatory of the turbulent and ever-changing healthcare landscape. His dynamic ability to serve the needs of customers by rendering innovative, efficacious solutions will be accretive in propelling AssureCare forward and serving our customers,” said Yousuf J. Ahmad, President and CEO of AssureCare.

“I am thrilled to be joining an organization like AssureCare which is unique in its focus and delivery of solutions for payors, providers, and pharmacies. I look forward to my contributions as we solve endemic problems and opportunities with systemic solutions for our customers,” said Mayur Yermaneni.

Prior to joining AssureCare, Yermaneni was with Blue Health Intelligence as their chief strategy and growth officer and prior to that he spent 13 years with eQHealth solutions as their Chief Strategy and Growth Officer where he was responsible for overall company strategy ultimately leading the company to serve members in 45 states throughout the country.

Yermaneni earned an MBA from Kellogg School of Management and also has a master’s in biomedical engineering.

About AssureCare®
AssureCare is a population health company, leading the industry by connecting care for payors, providers, and pharmacies across the US and internationally. We are committed to solving the burdensome challenges of lagging and dispersed patient information and data sources, multi-system solutions, deficient resources, dated software, and highly fragmented care teams. AssureCare’s comprehensive Population Health Management platform spans the entire care continuum to encompass Care Management, Utilization Management, Practice Management (EHR & RCM), Medication Therapy Management, and a Comprehensive Pharmacy Solution. We are committed to connecting every individual with quality care, their care teams, and community, leading to better health and healthier outcomes.

AssureCare is a Vora Ventures portfolio company with headquarters in Cincinnati, OH. For more information, please visit https://www.assurecare.com or call 513-618-2150.

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

CONTACT:

Laura Porto
lporto@assurecare.com


