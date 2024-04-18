This Mayville Engineering Company Insider Increased Their Holding By 36% Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:MEC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Mayville Engineering Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Steven Fisher for US$62k worth of shares, at about US$12.45 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$13.39 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Steven Fisher was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Steven Fisher bought 8.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$12.56. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Mayville Engineering Company Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Mayville Engineering Company insiders own 6.4% of the company, worth about US$18m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mayville Engineering Company Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Mayville Engineering Company insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Mayville Engineering Company and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mayville Engineering Company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Mayville Engineering Company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

