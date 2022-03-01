U.S. markets closed

MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR FEBRUARY 2022

·2 min read

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported February sales of 3,616 vehicles, representing a decrease of 12.1 percent versus February 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 7,109, which is a decrease of 12.8 percent compared to the first two months of 2021.

Mazda Canada Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)
FEBRUARY 2021 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

  • With spring around the corner, the MX-5 collected the most new owners in February since 1995, with a 26.8 percent increase versus February 2021. Fresh off an AJAC win for Best Sports/Performance Car in Canada for 2022, there's much to celebrate for MX-5 as driving season approaches.

  • Mazda3 sales jumped up 31.4 percent compared to the same month last year.

  • CX-3 sales rose 23.6 percent year-over-year.


February

February

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY


2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Mazda3

942

717

31.4%

1,877

1,500

25.1%

Mazda6

0

137

-100.0%

0

291

-100.0%

MX-5

104

82

26.8%

177

98

80.6%

Passenger Car

1,046

936

11.8%

2,054

1,889

8.7%

MX-30

50

0

0.0%

97

0

0.0%

CX-3

550

445

23.6%

973

884

10.1%

CX-30

432

670

-35.5%

493

1,251

-60.6%

CX-5

1,304

1,709

-23.7%

3,113

3,420

-9.0%

CX-9

234

354

-33.9%

379

709

-46.5%

Light Truck

2,570

3,178

-19.1%

5,055

6,264

-19.3%

MAZDA TOTAL

3,616

4,114

-12.1%

7,109

8,153

-12.8%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c2021.html

