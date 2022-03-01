MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR FEBRUARY 2022

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported February sales of 3,616 vehicles, representing a decrease of 12.1 percent versus February 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 7,109, which is a decrease of 12.8 percent compared to the first two months of 2021.

Mazda Canada Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

FEBRUARY 2021 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

With spring around the corner, the MX-5 collected the most new owners in February since 1995, with a 26.8 percent increase versus February 2021. Fresh off an AJAC win for Best Sports/Performance Car in Canada for 2022, there's much to celebrate for MX-5 as driving season approaches.

Mazda3 sales jumped up 31.4 percent compared to the same month last year.

CX-3 sales rose 23.6 percent year-over-year.



February February YOY YTD YTD YOY

2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Mazda3 942 717 31.4% 1,877 1,500 25.1% Mazda6 0 137 -100.0% 0 291 -100.0% MX-5 104 82 26.8% 177 98 80.6% Passenger Car 1,046 936 11.8% 2,054 1,889 8.7% MX-30 50 0 0.0% 97 0 0.0% CX-3 550 445 23.6% 973 884 10.1% CX-30 432 670 -35.5% 493 1,251 -60.6% CX-5 1,304 1,709 -23.7% 3,113 3,420 -9.0% CX-9 234 354 -33.9% 379 709 -46.5% Light Truck 2,570 3,178 -19.1% 5,055 6,264 -19.3% MAZDA TOTAL 3,616 4,114 -12.1% 7,109 8,153 -12.8%

