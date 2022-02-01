MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JANUARY 2022
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 3,493 vehicles, representing a decrease of 13.5 percent versus January 2021.
In January, sales of the enhanced 2022 Mazda CX-5 with standard AWD started at all dealers across the country, bringing significant improvements both in sophisticated styling and refined driving dynamics to our best-selling model in Canada.
JANUARY 2022 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:
CX-5 came out of the gate with a record January showing, growing sales by 5.7 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda3 sales started the year with a 19.4 percent increase versus January 2021
MX-5 kicked off 2022 with the second best start to the year since 1995 and topped last year's start by 356.3 percent.
January
January
YOY
YTD
YTD
YOY
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Mazda3
935
783
19.4%
935
783
19.4%
Mazda6
0
154
-100.0%
0
154
-100.0%
MX-5
73
16
356.3%
73
16
356.3%
Passenger Car
1,008
953
5.8%
1,008
953
5.8%
MX-30
47
0
0.0%
47
0
0.0%
CX-3
423
439
-3.6%
423
439
-3.6%
CX-30
61
581
-89.5%
61
581
-89.5%
CX-5
1,809
1,711
5.7%
1,809
1,711
5.7%
CX-9
145
355
-59.2%
145
355
-59.2%
Light Truck
2,485
3,086
-19.5%
2,485
3,086
-19.5%
MAZDA TOTAL
3,493
4,039
-13.5%
3,493
4,039
-13.5%
