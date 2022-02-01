U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,546.54
    +30.99 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.24
    +273.38 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,346.00
    +106.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,050.74
    +22.29 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.30
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1277
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3520
    +0.0076 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7200
    -0.4040 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,779.45
    +341.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.88
    +7.87 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JANUARY 2022

·2 min read

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 3,493 vehicles, representing a decrease of 13.5 percent versus January 2021.

Mazda Canada Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

In January, sales of the enhanced 2022 Mazda CX-5 with standard AWD started at all dealers across the country, bringing significant improvements both in sophisticated styling and refined driving dynamics to our best-selling model in Canada.

JANUARY 2022 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-5 came out of the gate with a record January showing, growing sales by 5.7 percent compared to the same time last year.

  • Mazda3 sales started the year with a 19.4 percent increase versus January 2021

  • MX-5 kicked off 2022 with the second best start to the year since 1995 and topped last year's start by 356.3 percent.


January

January

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY


2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Mazda3

935

783

19.4%

935

783

19.4%

Mazda6

0

154

-100.0%

0

154

-100.0%

MX-5

73

16

356.3%

73

16

356.3%

Passenger Car

1,008

953

5.8%

1,008

953

5.8%

MX-30

47

0

0.0%

47

0

0.0%

CX-3

423

439

-3.6%

423

439

-3.6%

CX-30

61

581

-89.5%

61

581

-89.5%

CX-5

1,809

1,711

5.7%

1,809

1,711

5.7%

CX-9

145

355

-59.2%

145

355

-59.2%

Light Truck

2,485

3,086

-19.5%

2,485

3,086

-19.5%

MAZDA TOTAL

3,493

4,039

-13.5%

3,493

4,039

-13.5%


Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/01/c4311.html

Recommended Stories

  • GM Stock Rises Despite Mixed Earnings, 2022 Guidance

    While GM sees the chip outlook improving, its 2022 earnings guidance appeared a bit light vs. analyst targets. GM stock rose slightly late.

  • GM Earnings Rose Sharply in 2021

    General Motors also reported that it plans to accelerate the timetable for some electric-vehicle launches and will establish a third factory to build plug-in trucks.

  • Tesla, GM, and 3 Other Stocks That Could Be Best EV Plays

    Research provider Fundstrat has five stock picks in the electric-vehicle value chain, including Tesla and GM, as EV sales are about to go vertical.

  • Mercedes-Geely Smart Venture Said to Seek Up to $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Smart Automobile Co., a joint venture between Germany’s Mercedes-Benz and China’s biggest private carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is considering raising funds as part of its plans to revive the iconic minicar as an all-electric brand, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Tak

  • 2022 Toyota Tundra hybrid pricing and EPA estimates announced

    Toyota announced pricing and fuel economy for its 2022 Tundra hybrid full-size pickup

  • 1961 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud Is The Perfect Limo For Any Classic Car Enthusiast

    This incredible piece of automotive history is famous for carrying around everyone from kings and queens to rockstars and now it could be yours.Rolls Royce is possibly the most iconic name in the vast world of luxury automobiles because of its incredible styling, high horsepower engines, and legendary characters.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • U.S. public pension funds seen turning to more 'aggressive' investment - report

    U.S. public pension funds will likely have to switch to more aggressive investment strategies in the coming years to fill funding gaps despite assets held by sovereign investors having grown to record levels amid the 2021 equity market boom, a new report said. On average, the difference between assets and liabilities at U.S. public pension funds, known as the "funded ratio," remains "unsatisfactory" at less than 75%, sovereign investor specialist Global SWF said in a report. To boost returns, many will likely have to focus on alternative assets, including private equity and private credit, Diego Lopez at Global SWF told Reuters.

  • Disney or Netflix: Who Will Win the Streaming Wars?

    The streaming landscape in the United States is heating up with rising competition as pure-play media companies are also launching their direct-to-consumer services. This popularity of streaming services has been fueled by a rising number of users cutting the cord on pay-TV and opting to view content from anywhere, anytime on different devices. According to a report from Mordor Intelligence, the over-the-top (OTT) market in the United States is expected to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate

  • Bitcoin's 15th Bear Market Since Its Creation in 2009, Arca Study Finds Most Investors Believe Traditional Securities Will Be Digitized in 5-10 Years

    “First Mover" hosts speak to Arca Co-founder and CEO Rayne Steinberg as the firm releases a study revealing the top trends for digital assets. Taipei-based XREX wants to bridge the world using stablecoins. Co-founder Wayne Huang shares the state of crypto in Taiwan. TRLabs co-founder Xin Li-Cohen shares details for the $4.2 million fundraising round from leading art and tech investors and his views on the NFT market.

  • PGI's West Prefers U.S. Over Other DM & EM Stocks

    Principal Global Investors Executive Director International Business & Clients Kirk West says he is retaining a preference for the U.S. over other DM and EM stocks. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Citrix Deal Caps Biggest Start for Tech M&A in Over Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- Citrix Systems Inc.’s $13 billion buyout by a private equity consortium caps one of the busiest-ever months for dealmaking in the technology industry. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan B

  • Oil little changed despite talk of possible OPEC+ supply boost

    (Reuters) -Oil prices ended little changed on Tuesday, as geopolitical tensions and tight global supplies supported the market even as some speculated that OPEC+ might boost supplies more than expected. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, has been expected to decide at a monthly meeting on Wednesday to keep gradually increasing production. Still, sources said an OPEC+ technical panel meeting on Tuesday did not discuss a hike of more than the expected 40,000 barrels per day from March.

  • NFT Trading Volume to Set New $7 Billion ATH This January

    While OpenSea remains the dominant NFT marketplace in the space, LooksRare’s current trading volume shows the promise it holds.

  • As Sustainability Efforts Increase, Brazilian Footwear Sales Soar

    The Abicalçados has now teamed up with sustainable stylist Cassandra Dittmer to spotlight Brazilian footwear.

  • Here's Why Credit Suisse Upgraded Tesla

    Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to Outperform from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $1,025, implying an upside of 21%. An attractive entry point has emerged in the shares following the recent selloff, Levy notes. The company is a "one of one," says the analyst, who is "hard-pressed to find a stock that checks all the boxes as Tesla does." Levy believes Tesla offers an attractive growth story, disruption, and decarbonization. He notes the stock will recov

  • Dow transports charges higher as record UPS stock surge provides a near 200-point boost

    The Dow Jones Transportation Average charged up 281 points, or 1.8%, to outperform the broader stock market by a wide margin, as big surge in United Parcel Service Inc.'s stock on the back of a blowout fourth-quarter report provided a boost. UPS's stock powered up 15.3% toward a one-day record gain and a record close, with the $30.94 price gain adding about 189 points to the Dow transports' price. Shares of fellow package delivery provider FedEx Corp. got a reciprocal boost of $7.60, or 3.1%, to

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia Disappoints Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    Advisors with clients in AT&T will want to make sure they know the math on this spinoff, including how it will effect dividends. The move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T’s shares outstanding. AT&T also said that it planned to pay a $1.11 annual dividend, down from the current $2.08 a share.

  • Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson's total compensation rose 39% in 2021 to $20.4 million

    Starbucks Corp. disclosed that Chief Executive Kevin Johnson's total compensation for 2021 totaled $20.43 million in 2021, up 39% from $14.67 million in 2020, which was down from $19.24 million in 2019. According to the coffee giant's 2021 proxy statement released late Friday, Johnson's base salary rose 4.5% from a year ago to $1.61 million, while the value of stock awards grew 32% to $14.76 million and non-equity incentive plan compensation increased 117% to $4.03 million, while all other compe

  • Apple, QCOM Stock Among The 5 Best Tech Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    The semiconductor sector is home to many of the best tech stocks to buy or watch, thanks to strong price performance and top fundamentals.