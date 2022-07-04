U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    +2.15 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.90
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.94
    +0.28 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0429
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2109
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7410
    +0.5660 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,001.49
    +727.15 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.24
    +9.10 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.65
    +64.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JUNE 2022

·2 min read

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 3,419 vehicles, representing a decrease of 49.8 percent versus June 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 26,311, which is a decrease of 23.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

Mazda Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)
Mazda Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

JUNE 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-9 records best sales month on record in June, edging out the previous high tally from June 2019 with 3.6 percent increase year-over-year (YOY).

 


June

June

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY


2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Mazda3

416

1,298

-68.0 %

4,970

6,209

-20.0 %

MX-5

48

149

-67.8 %

419

789

-46.9 %

Passenger Car

464

1,723

-73.1 %

5,389

8,126

-33.7 %

MX-30

25

0

0.0 %

395

0

0.0 %

CX-3

271

772

-64.9 %

2,828

3,487

-18.9 %

CX-30

476

1,271

-62.5 %

3,705

5,995

-38.2 %

CX-5

1,258

2,602

-51.7 %

11,077

14,127

-21.6 %

CX-50

461

0

0.0 %

865

0

0.0 %

CX-9

464

448

3.6 %

2,052

2,840

-27.7 %

Light Truck

2,955

5,093

-42.0 %

20,922

26,449

-20.9 %

MAZDA TOTAL

3,419

6,816

-49.8 %

26,311

34,575

-23.9 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/04/c6965.html

Recommended Stories