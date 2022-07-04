MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JUNE 2022
RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 3,419 vehicles, representing a decrease of 49.8 percent versus June 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 26,311, which is a decrease of 23.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
JUNE 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:
CX-9 records best sales month on record in June, edging out the previous high tally from June 2019 with 3.6 percent increase year-over-year (YOY).
June
June
YOY
YTD
YTD
YOY
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Mazda3
416
1,298
-68.0 %
4,970
6,209
-20.0 %
MX-5
48
149
-67.8 %
419
789
-46.9 %
Passenger Car
464
1,723
-73.1 %
5,389
8,126
-33.7 %
MX-30
25
0
0.0 %
395
0
0.0 %
CX-3
271
772
-64.9 %
2,828
3,487
-18.9 %
CX-30
476
1,271
-62.5 %
3,705
5,995
-38.2 %
CX-5
1,258
2,602
-51.7 %
11,077
14,127
-21.6 %
CX-50
461
0
0.0 %
865
0
0.0 %
CX-9
464
448
3.6 %
2,052
2,840
-27.7 %
Light Truck
2,955
5,093
-42.0 %
20,922
26,449
-20.9 %
MAZDA TOTAL
3,419
6,816
-49.8 %
26,311
34,575
-23.9 %
