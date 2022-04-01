MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MARCH 2022

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 5,810 vehicles, representing a decrease of 15.7 percent versus March 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 12,919, which is a decrease of 14.1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Mazda Canada Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

MARCH AND Q1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

Mazda3 finished the month and Q1 with strong results, up 3.3 percent year-over-year and 15.6 percent in the first quarter.

CX-3 sales jumped 34.5 percent compared to March 2021 and are up 20.2 percent for the quarter.

CX-9 recorded the second-best March sales month in its 16-year history, topped only by the previous March sales record set last year.

MX-30 EV had the strongest sales month since launch as consumers in B.C. and Quebec look for ways to escape gas price hikes.



March March YOY YTD YTD YOY

2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Mazda3 1,195 1,157 3.3% 3,072 2,657 15.6% Mazda6 0 124 -100.0% 0 415 -100.0% MX-5 115 220 -47.7% 292 318 -8.2% Passenger Car 1,310 1,501 -12.7% 3,364 3,390 -0.8% MX-30 147 0 0.0% 244 0 0.0% CX-3 842 626 34.5% 1,815 1,510 20.2% CX-30 714 1,158 -38.3% 1,207 2,409 -49.9% CX-5 2,329 3,017 -22.8% 5,442 6,437 -15.5% CX-9 468 587 -20.3% 847 1,296 -34.6% Light Truck 4,500 5,388 -16.5% 9,555 11,652 -18.0% MAZDA TOTAL 5,810 6,889 -15.7% 12,919 15,042 -14.1%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/01/c5810.html