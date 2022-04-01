U.S. markets closed

MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MARCH 2022

·2 min read

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 5,810 vehicles, representing a decrease of 15.7 percent versus March 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 12,919, which is a decrease of 14.1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Mazda Canada Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)
Mazda Canada Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

MARCH AND Q1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Mazda3 finished the month and Q1 with strong results, up 3.3 percent year-over-year and 15.6 percent in the first quarter.

  • CX-3 sales jumped 34.5 percent compared to March 2021 and are up 20.2 percent for the quarter.

  • CX-9 recorded the second-best March sales month in its 16-year history, topped only by the previous March sales record set last year.

  • MX-30 EV had the strongest sales month since launch as consumers in B.C. and Quebec look for ways to escape gas price hikes.


March

March

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY


2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Mazda3

1,195

1,157

3.3%

3,072

2,657

15.6%

Mazda6

0

124

-100.0%

0

415

-100.0%

MX-5

115

220

-47.7%

292

318

-8.2%

Passenger Car

1,310

1,501

-12.7%

3,364

3,390

-0.8%

MX-30

147

0

0.0%

244

0

0.0%

CX-3

842

626

34.5%

1,815

1,510

20.2%

CX-30

714

1,158

-38.3%

1,207

2,409

-49.9%

CX-5

2,329

3,017

-22.8%

5,442

6,437

-15.5%

CX-9

468

587

-20.3%

847

1,296

-34.6%

Light Truck

4,500

5,388

-16.5%

9,555

11,652

-18.0%

MAZDA TOTAL

5,810

6,889

-15.7%

12,919

15,042

-14.1%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/01/c5810.html

