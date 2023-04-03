MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MARCH 2023
RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 5,470 vehicles, representing a decrease of 5.9 percent versus March 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 11,326, which is a decrease of 12.3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.
MARCH AND Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:
CX-30 sales rose more than 100% percent month-over-month for the fourth month in a row, setting a new all-time monthly sales record, and closed out the quarter with the best-ever three-month start to the year.
Mazda3 sales rose 12.6 percent in March, marking the best March sales in four years.
MX-5 sales grew by 91.3 percent, tying March 2021 for the best March sales month since 1993. This also represents the best Q1 sales start for MX-5 in 28 years.
CX-9 ended the quarter with a 15.7 percent growth versus the same period last year.
March
March
YOY
YTD
YTD
YOY
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Mazda3
1,346
1,195
12.6 %
2,521
3,072
-17.9 %
MX-5
220
115
91.3 %
343
292
17.5 %
Passenger Car
1,566
1,310
19.5 %
2,864
3,364
-14.9 %
MX-30
98
147
-33.3 %
145
244
-40.6 %
CX-3
0
842
-100.0 %
0
1,815
-100.0 %
CX-30
1,517
714
112.5 %
3,294
1,207
172.9 %
CX-5
1,623
2,329
-30.3 %
3,305
5,442
-39.3 %
CX-50
274
0
0.0 %
738
0
0.0 %
CX-9
392
468
-16.2 %
980
847
15.7 %
Light Truck
3,904
4,500
-13.2 %
8,462
9,555
-11.4 %
MAZDA TOTAL
5,470
5,810
-5.9 %
11,326
12,919
-12.3 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/03/c1965.html