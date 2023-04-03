U.S. markets closed

MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MARCH 2023

CNW Group
·2 min read

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 5,470 vehicles, representing a decrease of 5.9 percent versus March 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 11,326, which is a decrease of 12.3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Mazda Canada logo (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)
Mazda Canada logo (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

MARCH AND Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-30 sales rose more than 100% percent month-over-month for the fourth month in a row, setting a new all-time monthly sales record, and closed out the quarter with the best-ever three-month start to the year.

  • Mazda3 sales rose 12.6 percent in March, marking the best March sales in four years.

  • MX-5 sales grew by 91.3 percent, tying March 2021 for the best March sales month since 1993. This also represents the best Q1 sales start for MX-5 in 28 years.

  • CX-9 ended the quarter with a 15.7 percent growth versus the same period last year.


March

March

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY


2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Mazda3

1,346

1,195

12.6 %

2,521

3,072

-17.9 %

MX-5

220

115

91.3 %

343

292

17.5 %

Passenger Car

1,566

1,310

19.5 %

2,864

3,364

-14.9 %

MX-30

98

147

-33.3 %

145

244

-40.6 %

CX-3

0

842

-100.0 %

0

1,815

-100.0 %

CX-30

1,517

714

112.5 %

3,294

1,207

172.9 %

CX-5

1,623

2,329

-30.3 %

3,305

5,442

-39.3 %

CX-50

274

0

0.0 %

738

0

0.0 %

CX-9

392

468

-16.2 %

980

847

15.7 %

Light Truck

3,904

4,500

-13.2 %

8,462

9,555

-11.4 %

MAZDA TOTAL

5,470

5,810

-5.9 %

11,326

12,919

-12.3 %


Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

