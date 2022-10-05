MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR SEPTEMBER 2022

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 4,896 vehicles, representing a decrease of 12.9 percent versus September 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 40,011, which is a decrease of 23.7 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

In September, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that the 2023 Mazda CX-50 crossover, has been added to the list of Mazda vehicles that earn its highest award, the 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+. The all-new CX-50 joins the 2023 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9 vehicles as 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award recipients.

SEPTEMBER 2022 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-5 had a record September in sales, achieving a second consecutive monthly high tally

MX-5 records best September sales in the past 5 years, with sales increasing 89.3 percent vs September 2021

CX-9 sales were up 11.1 percent from August 2022



September September YOY YTD YTD YOY

2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Mazda3 530 1,085 -51.2 % 6,454 9,442 -31.6 % MX-5 53 28 89.3 % 533 965 -44.8 % Passenger Car 583 1,172 -50.3 % 6,987 11,709 -40.3 % CX-3 15 429 -96.5 % 3,050 4,755 -35.9 % CX-30 864 1,179 -26.7 % 5,509 9,956 -44.7 % CX-5 2,739 2,498 9.6 % 18,768 21,942 -14.5 % CX-50 247 0 0.0 % 1,671 0 0.0 % CX-9 380 342 11.1 % 3,404 4,080 -16.6 % MX-30 68 0 0.0 % 622 0 0.0 % Light Truck 4,313 4,448 -3.0 % 33,024 40,733 -18.9 % MAZDA TOTAL 4,896 5,620 -12.9 % 40,011 52,442 -23.7 %















Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

