MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR SEPTEMBER 2022

·2 min read

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 4,896 vehicles, representing a decrease of 12.9 percent versus September 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 40,011, which is a decrease of 23.7 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

Mazda Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)
Mazda Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

In September, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that the 2023 Mazda CX-50 crossover, has been added to the list of Mazda vehicles that earn its highest award, the 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+. The all-new CX-50 joins the 2023 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9 vehicles as 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award recipients.

SEPTEMBER 2022 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-5 had a record September in sales, achieving a second consecutive monthly high tally

  • MX-5 records best September sales in the past 5 years, with sales increasing 89.3 percent vs September 2021

  • CX-9 sales were up 11.1 percent from August 2022


September

September 

YOY 

YTD 

YTD 

YOY 


2022

2021

Change 

2022

2021

Change 

Mazda3 

530

1,085

-51.2 %

6,454

9,442

-31.6 %

MX-5 

53

28

89.3 %

533

965

-44.8 %

Passenger Car 

583

1,172

-50.3 %

6,987

11,709

-40.3 %

CX-3 

15

429

-96.5 %

3,050

4,755

-35.9 %

CX-30 

864

1,179

-26.7 %

5,509

9,956

-44.7 %

CX-5 

2,739

2,498

9.6 %

18,768

21,942

-14.5 %

CX-50 

247

0

0.0 %

1,671

0

0.0 %

CX-9 

380

342

11.1 %

3,404

4,080

-16.6 %

MX-30

68

0

0.0 %

622

0

0.0 %

Light Truck 

4,313

4,448

-3.0 %

33,024

40,733

-18.9 %

MAZDA TOTAL 

4,896

5,620

-12.9 %

40,011

52,442

-23.7 %








Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/05/c7000.html

