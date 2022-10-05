MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR SEPTEMBER 2022
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 4,896 vehicles, representing a decrease of 12.9 percent versus September 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 40,011, which is a decrease of 23.7 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
In September, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that the 2023 Mazda CX-50 crossover, has been added to the list of Mazda vehicles that earn its highest award, the 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+. The all-new CX-50 joins the 2023 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9 vehicles as 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award recipients.
SEPTEMBER 2022 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:
CX-5 had a record September in sales, achieving a second consecutive monthly high tally
MX-5 records best September sales in the past 5 years, with sales increasing 89.3 percent vs September 2021
CX-9 sales were up 11.1 percent from August 2022
September
September
YOY
YTD
YTD
YOY
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Mazda3
530
1,085
-51.2 %
6,454
9,442
-31.6 %
MX-5
53
28
89.3 %
533
965
-44.8 %
Passenger Car
583
1,172
-50.3 %
6,987
11,709
-40.3 %
CX-3
15
429
-96.5 %
3,050
4,755
-35.9 %
CX-30
864
1,179
-26.7 %
5,509
9,956
-44.7 %
CX-5
2,739
2,498
9.6 %
18,768
21,942
-14.5 %
CX-50
247
0
0.0 %
1,671
0
0.0 %
CX-9
380
342
11.1 %
3,404
4,080
-16.6 %
MX-30
68
0
0.0 %
622
0
0.0 %
Light Truck
4,313
4,448
-3.0 %
33,024
40,733
-18.9 %
MAZDA TOTAL
4,896
5,620
-12.9 %
40,011
52,442
-23.7 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/05/c7000.html