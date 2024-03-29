Advertisement
Mazda and Panasonic's energy unit sign auto battery supply agreement

Reuters
·1 min read
89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Mazda Motor and the energy unit of Panasonic Holdings said on Friday they have signed an automotive battery supply agreement.

The deal comes out of talks about a battery supply partnership for electric vehicles that Mazda and Panasonic Energy started in June last year. Panasonic Energy also makes batteries for Tesla.

Mazda and Panasonic Energy said in a joint statement they will disclose at an appropriate time details of the partnership for the supply of cylindrical automotive lithium-ion batteries.

The agreement is likely to help Mazda step up production of EVs as part of a 1.5 trillion-yen ($9.9 billion) spending plan it unveiled in late 2022.

Panasonic Energy has also been in talks with Japanese automaker Subaru to set up a separate partnership for the supply of cylindrical automotive lithium-ion batteries.

($1 = 151.4100 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)

