Mazda Reports September Sales Results

·3 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 23,770 vehicles, a decrease of 1.1 percent compared to September 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 215,391 vehicles; a decrease of 21.2 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in September, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 1.1 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 4,134 vehicles in September, a decrease of 26 percent compared to September 2021.

Sales Highlights

  • Best-ever September sales of CX-30 with 4,855 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported September sales of 4,896 vehicles, a decrease of 12.9 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 23.7 percent, with 40,011 vehicles sold. 

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 5,405 vehicles, an increase of 222 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 4.9 percent, with 31,344 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.












Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date












September

September

YOY %

% MTD


September

September

YOY %

% MTD


2022

2021

Change

DSR


2022

2021

Change

DSR











Mazda3

1,860

2,595

(28.3) %

(28.3) %


19,980

30,619

(34.7) %

(35.0) %

Mazda 3 Sdn

1,179

934

26.2 %

26.2 %


8438

17,812

(52.6) %

(52.8) %

Mazda 3 HB

681

1,661

(59.0) %

(59.0) %


11542

12,807

(9.9) %

(10.3) %











Mazda6

0

1,032

(100.0) %

(100.0) %


335

14,271

(97.7) %

(97.7) %











MX-5 Miata

752

824

(8.7) %

(8.7) %


4,571

9,608

(52.4) %

(52.6) %

MX-5 

346

322

7.5 %

7.5 %


1752

3,784

(53.7) %

(53.9) %

MXR

406

502

(19.1) %

(19.1) %


2819

5,824

(51.6) %

(51.8) %











CX-3

-

32

-

-


-

5,099

-

-

CX-30

4,855

3,581

35.6 %

35.6 %


37387

47,474

(21.2) %

(21.6) %

CX-5

10,216

13,059

(21.8) %

(21.8) %


115949

137,307

(15.6) %

(15.9) %

CX-9

3,264

2,887

13.1 %

13.1 %


23469

28,799

(18.5) %

(18.9) %

CX-50

2,823

0

-

-


13376

0

-

-

MX-30

0

35

(100.0) %

(100.0) %


324

35

825.7 %

821.7 %











CARS

2,612

4,451

(41.3) %

(41.3) %


24,886

54,498

(54.3) %

(54.5) %

TRUCKS

21,158

19,594

8.0 %

8.0 %


190,505

218,715

(12.9) %

(13.3) %











TOTAL

23,770

24,045

(1.1) %

(1.1) %


215,391

273,213

(21.2) %

(21.5) %





















*Selling Days

25

25




229

228













 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mazda-reports-september-sales-results-301639050.html

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

