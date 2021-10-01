Mazda Reports September Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 24,045 vehicles, a decrease of 0.8 percent compared to September 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 273,213 vehicles; an increase of 34.4 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in September, compared to the same number the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 0.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,603 vehicles in September, a decrease of 7.0 percent compared to September 2020.

CX-30 achieved 12 percent YoY growth with 3,581 vehicles sold

CX-5 achieved 32 percent YoY growth with 13,094 vehicles sold

CX-9 achieved its best-ever September with 2,887 vehicles sold

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported September sales of 5,620 vehicles, a decrease of 4.9 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales increased 26 percent with 52,442 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 1,681 vehicles, a decrease of 58.9 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales increased 6.1 percent, with 32,964 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























September September YOY % % MTD

September September YOY % % MTD



2021 2020 Change DSR

2021 2020 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,595 2,535 2.4% 2.4%

30,619 25,169 21.7% 22.7%

Mazda6 1,032 1,451 (28.9)% (28.9)%

14,271 11,950 19.4% 20.5%

MX-5 Miata 824 862 (4.4)% (4.4)%

9,608 6,652 44.4% 45.7%

CX-3 32 436 (92.7)% (92.7)%

5,099 7,012 (27.3)% (26.6)%

CX-30 3,581 3,188 12.3% 12.3%

47,474 27,793 70.8% 72.3%

CX-5 13,094 13,580 (3.6)% (3.6)%

137,343 104,257 31.7% 32.9%

CX-9 2,887 2,183 32.2% 32.2%

28,799 20,412 41.1% 42.3%













































CARS 4,451 4,848 (8.2)% (8.2)%

54,498 43,771 24.5% 25.6%

TRUCKS 19,594 19,387 1.1% 1.1%

218,715 159,474 37.1% 38.4%























TOTAL 24,045 24,235 (0.8)% (0.8)%

273,213 203,245 34.4% 35.6%













































*Selling Days 25 25





228 230





























