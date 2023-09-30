U.S. markets closed

MBA Class Of 2025: What It Took To Get Into This No. 1-Ranked B-School

Marc Ethier
·7 min read
Applicants Got Into This M7 School With 2.4 GPA & A 600 GMAT — For A 2nd Straight Year
Applicants Got Into This M7 School With 2.4 GPA & A 600 GMAT — For A 2nd Straight Year

Women are a larger portion of the new MBA class at Chicago Booth, but international students declined slightly. Booth photo

Over the last three years, and especially in the last 10, the most prestigious business schools in the U.S. have gotten (relatively) easier to get into. The release of MBA Class of 2025 profiles by some of the most prestigious of them all this week brought reminders that that trend continues in 2023.

For the second year in a row, someone with a 2.4 undergraduate grade point average earned admission to the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago, one of the M7 B-schools and the No. 1 school in the United States according to the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking.

Also for a second year in a row, someone with a 600 score on the Graduate Management Admission Test earned admission to the Booth MBA Class of 2025. And, once again in 2023 as it was in 2022, applications to the class were down year over year while enrollment was up.

BY THE NUMBERS: CHICAGO BOOTH MBA CLASSES 2018-2025

Chicago Booth

MBA Class of 2025

MBA Class of 2024

MBA Class of 2023

MBA Class of 2022

MBA Class of 2021

MBA Class of 2020

MBA Class of 2019

MBA Class of 2018

Applications Received

4,184

4,352

5,037

4,909

4,433

4,289

4,674

4,160

Enrolled

637

634

620

621

593

591

580

585

GMAT Average

728

729

732

724

730

731

730

727

GMAT Range

600-780

600-780

590-790

600-780

610-790

610-790

620-790

NA

GRE Average

325

327

325

326

327

327

NA

NA

GPA Average

3.60

3.60

3.60

3.60

3.60

3.60

3.61

3.58

GPA Range

2.4-4.0

2.4-4.0

2.7-4.0

2.8-4.0

NA

NA

NA

NA

% Submitting GRE

29%

26%

18%

17%

13%

7%

7%

7%

Women

42%

40%

42%

38%

40%

42%

40%

42%

US Minority

49%

48%

44%

43%

28%

31%

27%

29%

International

36%

37%

39%

30%

31%

30%

36%

34%

Countries

54

57

56

56

49

52

59

57

Average Work Experience

5 years

5 years

5 years

5 years

5 years

5 years

5 years

5 years

Average Age

28

28

28

28

28

28

28

28

APPS DOWN AT BOOTH, MIRRORING OTHER M7 SCHOOLS

Chicago Booth was the fourth M7 school to release its 2025 MBA class profile, after the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, Harvard Business School, and Northwestern Kellogg School of Management. Like Wharton, Harvard, and Stanford (which, like MIT Sloan School of Management, also released its class profile this week), Booth reports apps down slightly this year, to 4,184 from 4,352 for the Class of 2024, a decline of nearly 4%. It’s the lowest app total for Booth since 2016, when 4,160 applicants sought admission to the Class of 2018 (see table above). In two years, apps to Booth’s full-time MBA have dropped about 17%, mirroring a general decline at the leading U.S. B-schools that is magnified by the boost in 2020-2021 during the coronavirus pandemic, when many top schools drew more attention from students undaunted by the prospect of indefinite virtual classes.

Two of the other M7 schools, Kellogg and MIT Sloan, do not divulge application numbers with their class profiles. Columbia Business School, which does, has yet to publish their Class of 2025 profile.

Despite the decline in apps, Booth, ranked second in the U.S. in Poets&Quants‘ latest ranking, matched its record high in the proportion of women in the MBA at 42%, the same level it reported in 2016, 2018 and 2021. International students dipped slightly to 36%, and countries represented in the class declined to 54; but as the school reports, 49% of its new class were born outside the U.S., including 3% from Africa, 17% from Asia, 11% from Central/South America and Mexico, and 3% from Europe.

M7 SCHOOLS’ MBA CLASS OF 2025: BY THE NUMBERS

MBA Class of 2025

Stanford

Harvard

Wharton

Kellogg

Booth

Sloan

Applications Received

6,190

8,149

6,194

NA

4,184

NA

Enrolled

431

938

874

529

637

409

GMAT Average

738

740*

728

731

728

729*

GMAT Range

630-790

500-790

NA

620-780

600-780

700-760**

GRE Average

328

326*

324

326*

325

NA

% Submitting GRE

39%

34%

NA

NA

29%

NA

GPA Average

3.77

3.73

3.60

3.70

3.60

3.61*

GPA Range

NA

NA

NA

2.8-4.0

2.4-4.0

NA

Women

46%

45%

50%

48%

42%

46%

US Minority

50%

45%

37%

42%

49%

NA

URM

26%

25%

16%

19%

22%

28%

International

36%

39%

31%

39%

36%

40%

Countries

55

NA

70

NA

54

60

Average Work Experience

5 years

4.9 years

5 years

5.1 years

5 years

5 years

Average Age

NA

27

NA

NA

28

NA

LGBTQ+

NA

NA

11%

9%

12%

NA

First-Generation Students

11%

11%

11%

13%

12%

NA

Military

5%

6%

NA

3%

11%

NA

*Median

**Middle 80%

NEW SCHOOL RECORDS FOR VETERANS, FIRST-GEN & LGBTQ+ STUDENTS

Someone With A 2.4 GPA Got Into Chicago Booth Again This Year
Someone With A 2.4 GPA Got Into Chicago Booth Again This Year

Booth’s diversity was amplified this year in other ways, particularly in the enrollment of U.S. minorities, who grew to 49% of the class (per federal reporting guidelines) from 48%, and from 44% two years ago. The school’s under-represented minorities grew to 22% of the class from 19% last year and 12% in fall 2021. The class is composed of 11% veterans (up from 8%) and 12% of those who identify as LGBTQ+ (up from 7%), as well as 12% who are the first in their families to graduate from college — all three categories representing new school records.

Booth’s new MBA class comes from 277 undergrad institutions, up from 264 last year. Last year, 25% apiece came to Booth with a business or economics degree, and 24% with an engineering degree; liberal arts majors comprised 13%, while physical sciences majors were 9% of the class. Seventeen percent of the class already had graduate degrees. This year, 26% have business degrees, 20% have economics degrees, and 25% engineering degrees; 14% are liberal arts majors and 8% are physical sciences majors. Nineteen percent already have advanced degrees.

For pre-MBA industries, last year consulting dominated at 25% of the class, and finance was second at 19% (plus 5% for PE/VC). Techies comprised 13% of the Class of 2024, “other” was 12%, while nonprofit/government folks were 11%. Healthcare was 6%, followed by energy (4%), accounting (2%), consumer products (2%), and manufacturing (1%). This fall, consulting (18%) is second to financial services (19%), followed by tech (15%), nonprofit/government (14%), PE/VC (7%), healthcare (7%), consumer products (3%), energy (2%), manufacturing (2%), and accounting (1%).

“We’re delighted to see campus back in full swing and to welcome the newest class of Boothies to our community,” Donna Swinford, Booth School associate dean for student recruitment and admissions, tells Poets&Quants. “We were impressed with the quality of backgrounds in our Class of 2025 and are excited to be part of their MBA journey going forward. As with many other industries, our MBA program is subject to cycles and market conditions, however Chicago Booth continued to see great quality and interest within the 2022-23 applicant pool. In fact, we just enrolled the largest class of full-time MBA and joint-degree students this fall, including a record number of first-generation students, LGBTQ+ students, veterans, and women. And we’re already seeing indicators of strong interest among this year’s Round One applicants.

“On the employment front, recruiters continue to seek out Booth talent, as evidenced by record median salaries for Booth’s Class of 2022, more than 50 percent of companies hiring four or more graduates, and strong early returns for the Class of 2023.”

The post MBA Class Of 2025: What It Took To Get Into This No. 1-Ranked B-School appeared first on Poets&Quants.