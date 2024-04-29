MBB's $1.3B Led Inflows Last Week; SPTS Topped Outflows

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change<

MBB

iShares MBS ETF

1,257.68

28,957.44

4.34

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

783.06

426,709.03

0.18

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

737.86

503,424.58

0.15

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

640.42

376,144.63

0.17

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

577.52

8,175.32

7.06

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

524.86

10,192.87

5.15

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

523.93

104,948.24

0.50

IWD

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

487.95

54,245.73

0.90

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

432.17

17,821.68

2.42

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

382.12

19,262.21

1.98



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPTS

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

-1,229.86

4,260.25

-28.87

IWS

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

-817.27

12,524.97

-6.53

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-774.89

58,645.03

-1.32

IWP

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

-677.91

14,071.51

-4.82

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-671.00

248,155.10

-0.27

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-590.61

44,724.45

-1.32

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-417.48

19,303.60

-2.16

ACWI

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

-405.47

17,773.83

-2.28

VCSH

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-390.31

33,691.03

-1.16

SQQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

-385.08

3,067.16

-12.55



ETF Weekly Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

120.29

7,557.00

1.59%

Asset Allocation

37.17

17,411.75

0.21%

Commodities

113.21

140,977.65

0.08%

Currency

-166.22

58,236.21

-0.29%

International Equity

685.77

1,437,341.31

0.05%

International Fixed Income

1,000.46

188,980.80

0.53%

Inverse

-856.58

14,256.52

-6.01%

Leveraged

1,259.27

87,144.16

1.45%

U.S. Equity

1,884.93

5,303,806.08

0.04%

U.S. Fixed Income

3,152.97

1,355,691.26

0.23%

Total:

7,231.27

8,611,402.74

0.08%



Top 10 Volume Surprises, Funds >$50 mm AUM

Ticker

Name

Average Volume
(30 Day)

1 Week Average
Volume

% of Average

SIXL

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF

6,545

74,824.00

1,143.25%%

MDYG

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

184,872

1,715,870.00

928.14%%

BKIE

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

44,640

412,148.00

923.27%%

HYBB

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

28,999

257,429.00

887.72%%

NBCM

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF

23,879

202,672.00

848.75%%

FBL

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

479,539

3,557,827.00

741.93%%

COMT

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

194,554

1,354,669.00

696.30%%

UTEN

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

34,904

235,809.00

675.60%%

MDYV

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

150,648

1,003,261.00

665.96%%

VETZ

Academy Veteran Impact ETF

370

2,299.00

620.89%%



Top 10 Weekly Performers, Excluding Leverage/Inverse Funds and <1,000 Shares Traded

Ticker

Name

Weekly Performance

Weekly Volume

AUM ($, mm)

TSLP

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Tesla TSLA ETF

19.17%

32,926

1.72

XSD

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

6.78%

148,073

1,396.14

RING

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

6.11%

662,119

483.57

SLVP

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF

5.79%

1,459,879

221.22

PFIX

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

5.53%

268,542

167.85

GDX

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

5.53%

123,036,468

13,776.85

SEMI

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

5.52%

55,801

36.05

KWEB

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

5.46%

88,786,321

5,531.66

TSLH

Innovator Hedged TSLA Strategy ETF

5.42%

1,058

0.92

FTXL

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

5.37%

310,699

1,367.23



Top 10 YTD Performers

Ticker

Name

YTD Performance

Weekly Performance

AUM ($, mm)

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

63.89%

-2.80%

19,303.60

NVDY

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

49.82%

3.91%

427.83

ARKA

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF

46.27%

-3.18%

17.03

BITO

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

46.26%

-2.79%

2,362.83

BITC

Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF

46.16%

 

12.20

MAXI

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

45.17%

-2.94%

20.42

ARKC

ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF

43.88%

-2.46%

2.41

DEFI

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF

43.69%

 

11.86

BETH

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF

42.68%

-2.41%

7.86

BTF

Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF

39.93%

-1.77%

51.40



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


