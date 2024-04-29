MBB's $1.3B Led Inflows Last Week; SPTS Topped Outflows
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change<
1,257.68
28,957.44
4.34
783.06
426,709.03
0.18
737.86
503,424.58
0.15
640.42
376,144.63
0.17
577.52
8,175.32
7.06
524.86
10,192.87
5.15
523.93
104,948.24
0.50
487.95
54,245.73
0.90
432.17
17,821.68
2.42
382.12
19,262.21
1.98
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,229.86
4,260.25
-28.87
-817.27
12,524.97
-6.53
-774.89
58,645.03
-1.32
-677.91
14,071.51
-4.82
-671.00
248,155.10
-0.27
-590.61
44,724.45
-1.32
-417.48
19,303.60
-2.16
-405.47
17,773.83
-2.28
-390.31
33,691.03
-1.16
-385.08
3,067.16
-12.55
ETF Weekly Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
120.29
7,557.00
1.59%
Asset Allocation
37.17
17,411.75
0.21%
Commodities
113.21
140,977.65
0.08%
Currency
-166.22
58,236.21
-0.29%
International Equity
685.77
1,437,341.31
0.05%
International Fixed Income
1,000.46
188,980.80
0.53%
Inverse
-856.58
14,256.52
-6.01%
Leveraged
1,259.27
87,144.16
1.45%
U.S. Equity
1,884.93
5,303,806.08
0.04%
U.S. Fixed Income
3,152.97
1,355,691.26
0.23%
Total:
7,231.27
8,611,402.74
0.08%
Top 10 Volume Surprises, Funds >$50 mm AUM
Ticker
Name
Average Volume
1 Week Average
% of Average
74,824.00
1,143.25%%
1,715,870.00
928.14%%
412,148.00
923.27%%
257,429.00
887.72%%
202,672.00
848.75%%
3,557,827.00
741.93%%
1,354,669.00
696.30%%
235,809.00
675.60%%
1,003,261.00
665.96%%
2,299.00
620.89%%
Top 10 Weekly Performers, Excluding Leverage/Inverse Funds and <1,000 Shares Traded
Ticker
Name
Weekly Performance
Weekly Volume
AUM ($, mm)
19.17%
32,926
1.72
6.78%
148,073
1,396.14
6.11%
662,119
483.57
5.79%
1,459,879
221.22
5.53%
268,542
167.85
5.53%
123,036,468
13,776.85
5.52%
55,801
36.05
5.46%
88,786,321
5,531.66
5.42%
1,058
0.92
5.37%
310,699
1,367.23
Top 10 YTD Performers
Ticker
Name
YTD Performance
Weekly Performance
AUM ($, mm)
63.89%
-2.80%
19,303.60
49.82%
3.91%
427.83
46.27%
-3.18%
17.03
46.26%
-2.79%
2,362.83
46.16%
12.20
45.17%
-2.94%
20.42
43.88%
-2.46%
2.41
43.69%
11.86
42.68%
-2.41%
7.86
39.93%
-1.77%
51.40
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.