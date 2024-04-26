MBB's Assets Jump 4%: ETF Fund Flows as of April 26, 2024
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,257.68
29,070.28
4.33%
526.07
429,154.44
0.12%
381.07
437,669.56
0.09%
364.21
10,055.84
3.62%
354.23
4,518.60
7.84%
326.73
45,036.06
0.73%
240.50
2,190.80
10.98%
193.20
377,858.13
0.05%
190.72
105,076.30
0.18%
130.36
4,636.25
2.81%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,195.41
4,298.89
-27.81%
-554.53
248,472.37
-0.22%
-381.89
14,175.65
-2.69%
-277.76
17,968.77
-1.55%
-257.20
59,097.34
-0.44%
-221.08
3,728.49
-5.93%
-220.60
28,372.74
-0.78%
-219.79
18,111.50
-1.21%
-211.30
38,050.63
-0.56%
-172.28
21,397.68
-0.81%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
25.18
7,548.32
0.33%
Asset Allocation
-40.81
17,435.53
-0.23%
Commodities
110.95
140,925.12
0.08%
Currency
-136.09
57,959.67
-0.23%
International Equity
277.92
1,441,512.63
0.02%
International Fixed Income
76.66
189,309.00
0.04%
Inverse
-436.90
13,551.81
-3.22%
Leveraged
881.01
88,221.10
1.00%
U.S. Equity
-38.71
5,327,139.83
0.00%
U.S. Fixed Income
-8.65
1,358,431.17
0.00%
Total:
710.56
8,642,034.19
0.01%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.