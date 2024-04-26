MBB's Assets Jump 4%: ETF Fund Flows as of April 26, 2024

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

MBB

iShares MBS ETF

1,257.68

29,070.28

4.33%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

526.07

429,154.44

0.12%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

381.07

437,669.56

0.09%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

364.21

10,055.84

3.62%

TMF

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares

354.23

4,518.60

7.84%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

326.73

45,036.06

0.73%

TNA

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

240.50

2,190.80

10.98%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

193.20

377,858.13

0.05%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

190.72

105,076.30

0.18%

IEUR

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

130.36

4,636.25

2.81%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPTS

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

-1,195.41

4,298.89

-27.81%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-554.53

248,472.37

-0.22%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-381.89

14,175.65

-2.69%

ACWI

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

-277.76

17,968.77

-1.55%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-257.20

59,097.34

-0.44%

SPXL

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares

-221.08

3,728.49

-5.93%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-220.60

28,372.74

-0.78%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-219.79

18,111.50

-1.21%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

-211.30

38,050.63

-0.56%

MDY

SPDR S&P Midcap 400 ETF Trust

-172.28

21,397.68

-0.81%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

25.18

7,548.32

0.33%

Asset Allocation

-40.81

17,435.53

-0.23%

Commodities

110.95

140,925.12

0.08%

Currency

-136.09

57,959.67

-0.23%

International Equity

277.92

1,441,512.63

0.02%

International Fixed Income

76.66

189,309.00

0.04%

Inverse

-436.90

13,551.81

-3.22%

Leveraged

881.01

88,221.10

1.00%

U.S. Equity

-38.71

5,327,139.83

0.00%

U.S. Fixed Income

-8.65

1,358,431.17

0.00%

Total:

710.56

8,642,034.19

0.01%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


