U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.25
    -69.75 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,508.00
    -558.00 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,207.25
    -300.25 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.20
    -30.90 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.06
    +5.96 (+6.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.20
    +36.80 (+1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    +0.63 (+2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1244
    -0.0065 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.50
    +7.69 (+26.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3452
    -0.0091 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7070
    -0.2730 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,675.02
    -3,152.99 (-8.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    804.08
    -66.29 (-7.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.83
    -187.35 (-2.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

MBH Corporation PLC Expands into Canada Through Acquisition of BEP Engineering Services

·3 min read

Acquisition builds on ambitions to grow the number of North American companies in MBH whilst strengthening the Group's Engineering vertical and adding a further GBP0.5m in revenue and GBP0.1m in EBIT.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, has today announced it has agreed to the terms for the acquisition of BEP Engineering Services, based in British Columbia, Canada. As the latest acquisition as part of its growth plans and subject to regulatory approval, BEP Engineering Services will become an integral part of MBH's Engineering Vertical.

With this acquisition the MBH portfolio now stands at 28 companies across 8 industry sectors and 6 countries. This is MBH's first acquisition in Canada.

BEP Engineering Services is a general contractor of mill engineering and industrial design based in British Columbia, Canada. Established 41 years ago in 1981, the company has expanded into a successful multi-disciplined mill engineering firm that is dedicated to bringing high quality designs and plant modifications to a discerning client base. Services include providing design, detailing and certification services, which covers the creation of new operations and the upgrading and modification of existing plants.

BEP Engineering partners with organisations in the sawmill, re-man, plywood, planermill, veneer and shake producing industries, while also providing engineer certification services which covers mechanical, civil/structural, electrical, dust collection and geotechnical areas. The company has been supplying and installing high quality pre-engineered metal buildings and tension fabric buildings for clients by designing building layouts to cover mechanical equipment in its most efficient flow arrangement.

BEP's unaudited revenue for the full year ended 30 November 2021 is approximately GBP0.5m. The total consideration for the acquisition of BEP will be approximately GBP0.5m to GBP0.7m which will be settled by way of convertible notes which will convert at the one year anniversary from completion date into MBH shares at the lower of the 30 day volume weighted price preceding the conversion date or EUR0.35c per share.

Bernie Pahlke, CEO, BEP Engineering commented: "The opportunity for us to become part of an international group brings with it new possibilities and a high-level of excitement within our skilled team. Over the years we have built our reputation on quality and market leading services and we're confident that becoming part of MBH will allow us to take our service offering and reach to even greater levels.

Callum Laing, CEO, MBH Corporation Plc, said: "The Board of MBH and our Principals are very pleased to welcome BEP Engineering Services to the Group, with their intricate knowledge of mill engineering & industrial design in North America. With more than four decades of experience, Bernie Pahlke and his team also have a great network of other businesses that could be a good fit with MBH in the future."

Bond Programme and Number of Shares on Issue

MBH has utilised approximately EUR34m of its bond programme leaving a balance of EUR16m to be utilised if required.

The number of shares issued at the date of this release is 100.3 million. Approximately 65% of MBH shares are owned by the Principals in the Group. To further support the company, several of the Group Principals are engaged in repeat monthly purchases of shares on-market for themselves or part of employee share ownership programs.

About BEP Engineering Services

Established in 1981 in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, BEP Engineering Services is a general contractor of mill engineering and industrial design. The company provides design, detailing and certification services for new operations as well as the upgrading and modification of existing plants. BEP provides a full range of mechanical/mill, civil/structural and electrical engineering services, with expertise encompassing sawmill, re-man, plywood, planermill, veneer projects and power plants. The company also has the ability to provide related electrical and control services.

www.bepengineering.com

About MBH

MBH Corporation plc (M8H:GR) is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges and the OTCQX in New York (MBHCF). The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

www.mbhcorporation.com

Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

MBH Corporation PLC, Charlotte Williams, charlotte@unity-group.com , +44 (0) 770 396 3953

FMG, PR company, Jacqualine Chan, jaccyy@gmail.com

SOURCE: MBH Corporation Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690248/MBH-Corporation-PLC-Expands-into-Canada-Through-Acquisition-of-BEP-Engineering-Services

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Asana's Shares Plunged 23% Today

    A competitor's growth is slowing, which has investors worried that this software-as-a-service company's growth will slow down, too.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Bitcoin Crashes 9% as Missiles Strike Kyiv, Airport Captured

    The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value was trading about $35,360 at time of writing after passing $39,000 on Tuesday.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

    Dow heads sharply lower Wednesday as the Pentagon says that Russian troops are poised to launch a full-blown annexation of Ukraine.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lost ground on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session down 2.6%. With macroeconomic headwinds and rising geopolitical risk factors, growth stocks have generally had a rough go of things early in 2022, and Plug Power's share price has slumped roughly 30% year to date.

  • ‘Every Market Is Oversold’: Wall Street Bulls on Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street strategists, bullish before Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border, are mostly sticking to their view that stock markets can weather Europe’s brewing security crisis. For now at least. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donet

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 sinks further into correction, setting new 2022 low with Russia-Ukraine in focus

    Stocks extended losses on Wednesday after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • Sberbank, VTB shares rebound as Russia's top banks escape UK sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Shares in Russia's two largest lenders, Sberbank and VTB, reversed early losses to trade higher on Tuesday after the state-controlled groups escaped British sanctions on Russian banks. British sanctions targeted Bank Rossiya, Black Sea Bank, Genbank, IS Bank and Promsvyazbank - smaller lenders of which only the latter is on the Russian central bank's list of systemically important credit institutions. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sanctioned three high-net worth individuals in response to Russia's decision to deploy troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising their independence.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.