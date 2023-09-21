MBM Resources Berhad (KLSE:MBMR) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at MBM Resources Berhad (KLSE:MBMR) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for MBM Resources Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0082 = RM19m ÷ (RM2.6b - RM197m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, MBM Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 0.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Retail Distributors industry average of 6.9%.

In the above chart we have measured MBM Resources Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From MBM Resources Berhad's ROCE Trend?

The fact that MBM Resources Berhad is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 0.8% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 29% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On MBM Resources Berhad's ROCE

Overall, MBM Resources Berhad gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 161% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know more about MBM Resources Berhad, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

