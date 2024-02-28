MBM Resources Berhad (KLSE:MBMR) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, MBM Resources Berhad (KLSE:MBMR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for MBM Resources Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0054 = RM13m ÷ (RM2.6b - RM200m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, MBM Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 0.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Retail Distributors industry average of 5.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MBM Resources Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MBM Resources Berhad for free.

So How Is MBM Resources Berhad's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that MBM Resources Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 0.5% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, MBM Resources Berhad is employing 28% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that MBM Resources Berhad has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And a remarkable 171% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if MBM Resources Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

