Is MBM Resources Berhad's (KLSE:MBMR) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

MBM Resources Berhad's (KLSE:MBMR) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study MBM Resources Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MBM Resources Berhad is:

14% = RM326m ÷ RM2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.14.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

MBM Resources Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, MBM Resources Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 10%. This probably laid the ground for MBM Resources Berhad's moderate 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing MBM Resources Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 14% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is MBMR fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is MBM Resources Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

MBM Resources Berhad has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 30% (or a retention ratio of 70%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, MBM Resources Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 53% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 10%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with MBM Resources Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

