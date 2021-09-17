U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,735.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,519.50
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.50
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.14
    -0.47 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    +6.90 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.16 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3380
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    +0.66 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9900
    +0.2720 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,458.38
    -583.02 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.36
    -28.93 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.69
    +13.21 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

MBN Corporation Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MBN Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBN Corporation announced that it has filed a notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) for its equity shares through the facilities of the TSX. This NCIB will commence on September 23, 2021 and will terminate on September 22, 2022.

The Fund had 4,068,098 equity shares issued and outstanding as at September 9, 2021. The Fund may, during the 12 month period commencing September 23, 2021 purchase on the TSX up to 294,975 equity shares, being 10% of the public float and may not, in any 30 day period, purchase more than 81,361 equity shares, being 2% of the equity shares issued and outstanding. The Fund will cancel all equity shares purchased pursuant to the bid. As at September 9, 2021 the Fund had purchased 272,100 equity shares on the TSX at an average price of $6.75 per equity share under its previously approved normal course issuer bid. The Fund had the ability to purchase up to 325,868 equity shares under its last NCIB. The manager of the Fund believes that such purchases are in the best interest of the Fund and are a desirable use of its available funds.

MBN Corporation trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MBN”.

For further information, visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact the undersigned:

Nancy Tham
Managing Director, Sales and Marketing
(416) 847-5349

This press release may contain forward-looking information, including with respect to future purchases of equity shares by the corporation. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes current expectations, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents an estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold

    There are quite a few famous investors who you could follow, and Warren Buffett stands out as one of the greatest. Here are three top Buffett stocks to buy and hold. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as the obvious Buffett stock to buy and hold.

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Jim Cramer's September stock market warning overlooks these 3 key sectors

    Investors in these areas don't share the same concerns as Cramer.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill With Record Rally Enduring

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Resilient; 5 Stocks Flash Buy Signals; Elon Musk's Latest FSD Target

    The stock market rally closed strong for a second straight day, slashing or erasing early losses. Tesla is in buy range.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • The Possible Reason why Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is Still Trading Below Intrinsic Value

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) seems to be undervalued on a fundamental basis. However, sometimes stocks are trading below intrinsic value because there are factors external to the current money making capacity of the company. We will examine what can be the cause and the extent of the risk for investing in Teva. We will start our analysis with the balance sheet and long term debt.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Praises Chinese Rivals Like NIO and BYD. Here’s Why.

    Elon Musk calls China's automakers 'the most competitive in the world,' highlighting crucial innovations in software.

  • China’s Nightmare Evergrande Scenario Is an Uncontrolled Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Protests intensify at China Evergrande Group offices across the country as the developer falls further behind on promises to more than 70,000 investors. Construction of unfinished properties with enough floor space to cover three-fourths of Manhattan grinds to a halt, leaving more than a million homebuyers in limbo.Fire sales pummel an already shaky real estate market, squeezing other developers and rippling through a supply chain that accounts for more than a quarter of Chinese e

  • Microsoft Raised Its Dividend. Here’s How It Compares to the Biggest S&P 500 Firms.

    The software giant has a better dividend yield than any of the other companies with a recent market capitalization of more than $500 billion.

  • Here is where ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is Expanding and How Long it can Sustain Expenses

    We will take a quick overview of the current performance of the company, and a deeper dive into the capacity of ChargePoint to finance growth projects, which should yield cash flows for investors. Always keep in mind the end-game when looking at a business, it is their ability to generate cash flows to investors (and lenders), not revenues, not even net income (statutory profits).

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Roger Federer invested early in this shoe company — its stock has skyrocketed out of the gate

    The rally in On Holding continues since its recent IPO, which is probably bringing smiles to the face of tennis great Roger Federer.

  • Democrats Want to Raise Taxes. Here’s Your To-Do List.

    This week Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee voted to advance dozens of proposed tax changes. The provision would apply to investors with one-time windfalls, such as a couple selling a home with a large taxable gain, as well as to taxpayers who are typically high earners.