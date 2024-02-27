The MBTA won't run trains between Framingham, Boston on Saturday. Why they'll use buses

FRAMINGHAM — The Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line will not run between the Framingham and South Station stops this Saturday, March 2, to accommodate maintenance.

Four bus routes will replace Commuter Rail service between Framingham and South Station in Boston, although not the Wellesley Farms and Landsdowne stops will not have this service. Riders should expect at least 30 minutes of additional travel time, depending on their origins and destinations, according to T spokesperson Lisa Battiston.

All buses are free, although bikes will not be allowed onboard.

A train approaches the Framingham stop in this file photo. MBTA officials say the Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line will not run this Saturday between Framingham and South Station to accommodate maintenance.

Bus service varies based on whether it's an express route or has other stops, and whether the destination is to South Station or Back Bay:

Bus No. 1 leaves Framingham and makes all stops between Framingham and Wellesley Hills (West Natick, Natick Center, Wellesley Square and Wellesley Hills) before continuing express to South Station.

Bus No. 2 leaves from Wellesley Hills and goes to South Station. It will make stops at the Riverside Green Line station, Auburndale, West Newton, Newtonville and Boston Landing before continuing to South Station.

Bus No. 3 leaves Framingham and makes all stops between Framingham and Wellesley Hills, then runs express to Back Bay.

Bus No. 4 leaves Wellesley Hills and stops at the Riverside Green Line station, Auburndale, West Newton, Newtonville and Boston Landing before continuing to Back Bay.

Buses on Saturday will also run in the opposite direction back to Framingham. In addition to the Commuter Rail closure, South Station's Red Line service will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to tunnel inspections. A shuttle schedule can be found on the MBTA website.

Why will the Commuter Rail be down on Saturday?

Battiston said Saturday's closure allows crews to perform Automatic Train Control (ATC) work. ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if necessary.

What are the alternatives to using the Framingham/Worcester Commuter Line?

Two of Saturdaty's bus routes will stop at the Riverside station on the D branch of the Green Line. However, shuttles will replace service between the Brookline Hills and Copley stations on the D branch due to track work.

In addition, the MetroWest Regional Transit Authority offers a Green Line Connector, which goes from the Blandin Avenue Hub to the Woodland T stop, also part of the D branch of the Green Line. The first bus to Woodland leaves the Hub at 8 a.m. The last bus back to Framingham leaves Woodland at 4:35 p.m.

Needham Heights, the terminus of the Needham Line, is a less than 30-minute drive from the Framingham MBTA station.

