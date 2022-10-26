U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,848.97
    -10.14 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,957.88
    +121.14 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,043.20
    -155.92 (-1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,816.55
    +20.40 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.00
    +2.68 (+3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.70
    +11.70 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.15 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0082
    +0.0113 (+1.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0210
    -0.0870 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0140 (+1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3540
    -1.6630 (-1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,788.65
    +728.51 (+3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.47
    +14.89 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

McDonald's Q3 earnings preview: Here's what to expect

Brooke DiPalma
·Reporter, Booking Producer
·3 min read

McDonald's (MCD) is expected to post its third quarter 2022 earnings results Thursday before market open.

Here’s what Wall Street expects from the Golden Arches, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates:

  • Revenue: $5.70 billion expected

  • Adj. earnings per share (EPS): $2.57 expected

  • U.S. same-store sales: 3.66% expected

  • Global same-store sales (IOM): 5.60% expected

For the period which ended September 30, 2022, analysts are keeping a close eye on the impact of inflation, foreign exchange headwinds, and any success around its limited-time offerings such as its collaboration with the streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market for an adult boxed meal.

Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating on the stock, but recently lowered its price target to $270 from $278. In a recent note, analyst Jared Garber said the firm is accounting for "updated IOM (Internationally operated markets) SSS (same-store sales) estimates and segment margins, which have been lowered due to a weaker economic backdrop in Europe and inflation," as the strength of the dollar is taking a toll across the board this earnings season.

Per the note, McDonald's international exposure in fiscal year 2021 (total percent of units outside of the U.S.), was 66%, only to be outdone by Yum! Brands, 67%, and Domino's Pizza, 70%. Particularly for McDonald's, analysts at Goldman are keeping an eye out for Japan, where the average third-quarter FX/USD rate is down 20% year-over-year, compared to Europe and the U.K., both down 14%.

Cowen noted that McDonald's has "the highest European exposure and is the most impacted by the movement of the Euro Dollar, British Pound and Australian Dollar." Cowen has an Outperform rating and $280 price target.

Goldman noted that the impact could be offset by "culturally relevant marketing driving momentum" like limited time promotion items and platforms here in the U.S. like “Camp McDonald’s” in July and the collaboration with Cactus Flea Market.

McDonald&#39;s restaurant sign is seen in Streator, Illinois, United States, on October 15, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
McDonald's restaurant sign is seen in Streator, Illinois, United States, on October 15, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Peter Saleh of BTIG, which has a Buy rating and $280 price target, recently spoke with franchisee owners, and the firm expects strong sales growth in the U.S., saying he's "confident that sales remain healthy in the U.S. despite outsized inflation and the spike in gas prices this summer."

Commodities will also be in focus. Saleh noted some prices are stabilizing, with franchise owners sharing "some guardedly positive comments on commodities and labor, indicating beef and pork prices were stabilizing and no longer showing the monthly increases they were earlier this year."

For labor, he noted "the environment seems to be gradually improving as many have noted."

He continues, "The greatest lingering impact seems to be heightened overtime, which many operators have gotten accustomed to in order to fully staff restaurants. One franchisee indicated weekly overtime hours have remained at 70-80 per restaurant compared to ~10 before the pandemic, pressuring labor expense by an estimated 100 bps given the higher (50%) wage rate."

Year-to-date shares of McDonald's are down 4.2%.

Brooke DiPalma is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • What to expect from Amazon’s Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 36%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • Waste Management (WM) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Waste Management (WM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Crescent Point Announces Q3 2022 Results and 2023 Budget

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, its formal 2023 budget, a quarterly dividend and a special dividend, while also updating its five-year outlook.

  • Why Shopify (SHOP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Shopify (SHOP) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?

    At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood was quiet last week. The co-founder, CEO, and ace stock picker of Ark Invest didn't add to more than a single position in her firm's popular exchange-traded funds on any trading day, and she didn't buy anything at all on Friday. Ark Invest added to several of Wood's favorite positions on Monday, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Why Nabors Industries Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) had surged more than 20% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rally was its third-quarter report. "We had an outstanding third quarter," CEO Anthony Petrello said in the earnings release.

  • Actinium (ATNM) Stock Jumps 8.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Actinium (ATNM) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • Google’s earnings outlook was 'particularly ominous,' analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Internet Analyst Brad Erickson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Google earnings, the slowdown in YouTube ad revenue, and hiring in Big Tech.

  • Spotify stock down on Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Meta prepares to report earnings amid ad revenue, cost-cutting pressures

    Here's what to expect as Meta reports its Q3 earnings today.

  • 3 Medical Stocks On the Rebound

    When the COVID-19 pandemic began a little more than two years ago, elective surgeries nearly vanished and even so-called necessary surgeries diminished as they took a back seat to COVID care. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) just reported good results for its medtech segment, and that's a good bellwether for such surgical stocks as Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK). Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) had its third-quarter earnings call last week.