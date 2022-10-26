McDonald's Q3 earnings preview: Here's what to expect

McDonald's (MCD) is expected to post its third quarter 2022 earnings results Thursday before market open.

Here’s what Wall Street expects from the Golden Arches, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates:

Revenue: $5.70 billion expected

Adj. earnings per share (EPS): $2.57 expected

U.S. same-store sales: 3.66% expected

Global same-store sales (IOM): 5.60% expected

For the period which ended September 30, 2022, analysts are keeping a close eye on the impact of inflation, foreign exchange headwinds, and any success around its limited-time offerings such as its collaboration with the streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market for an adult boxed meal.

Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating on the stock, but recently lowered its price target to $270 from $278. In a recent note, analyst Jared Garber said the firm is accounting for "updated IOM (Internationally operated markets) SSS (same-store sales) estimates and segment margins, which have been lowered due to a weaker economic backdrop in Europe and inflation," as the strength of the dollar is taking a toll across the board this earnings season.

Per the note, McDonald's international exposure in fiscal year 2021 (total percent of units outside of the U.S.), was 66%, only to be outdone by Yum! Brands, 67%, and Domino's Pizza, 70%. Particularly for McDonald's, analysts at Goldman are keeping an eye out for Japan, where the average third-quarter FX/USD rate is down 20% year-over-year, compared to Europe and the U.K., both down 14%.

Cowen noted that McDonald's has "the highest European exposure and is the most impacted by the movement of the Euro Dollar, British Pound and Australian Dollar." Cowen has an Outperform rating and $280 price target.

Goldman noted that the impact could be offset by "culturally relevant marketing driving momentum" like limited time promotion items and platforms here in the U.S. like “Camp McDonald’s” in July and the collaboration with Cactus Flea Market.

McDonald's restaurant sign is seen in Streator, Illinois, United States, on October 15, 2022.

Peter Saleh of BTIG, which has a Buy rating and $280 price target, recently spoke with franchisee owners, and the firm expects strong sales growth in the U.S., saying he's "confident that sales remain healthy in the U.S. despite outsized inflation and the spike in gas prices this summer."

Commodities will also be in focus. Saleh noted some prices are stabilizing, with franchise owners sharing "some guardedly positive comments on commodities and labor, indicating beef and pork prices were stabilizing and no longer showing the monthly increases they were earlier this year."

For labor, he noted "the environment seems to be gradually improving as many have noted."

He continues, "The greatest lingering impact seems to be heightened overtime, which many operators have gotten accustomed to in order to fully staff restaurants. One franchisee indicated weekly overtime hours have remained at 70-80 per restaurant compared to ~10 before the pandemic, pressuring labor expense by an estimated 100 bps given the higher (50%) wage rate."

Year-to-date shares of McDonald's are down 4.2%.

