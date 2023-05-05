MC Mining Limited's (ASX:MCM) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Revenues

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.2x MC Mining Limited (ASX:MCM) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Oil and Gas companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 5.7x and even P/S higher than 943x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

How Has MC Mining Performed Recently?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at MC Mining over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For MC Mining?

MC Mining's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling revenue, and importantly, perform much worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 1.6% decrease to the company's top line. Regardless, revenue has managed to lift by a handy 8.7% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Comparing the recent medium-term revenue trends against the industry's one-year growth forecast of 20% shows it's noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that MC Mining's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What Does MC Mining's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

In line with expectations, MC Mining maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider industry forecast. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MC Mining (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

