MC trucking and transportation program gets truck, scholarship funds

Mar. 28—MIDLAND — Midland College's Transportation Training Program has received a donation from Midland Development Corporation and Permian Basin Workforce Development Board. The donation provided funds to purchase a Peterbilt Truck and helped pay full scholarships for 20 students enrolling in the Transportation Training program.

The demand for large-truck drivers in the West Texas region is high due to its diverse and dynamic economy, including the oil and gas industry, agriculture, infrastructure development, interstate commerce, and supply chain logistics. As the region continues to grow and evolve, the role of truck drivers remains indispensable in facilitating the movement of goods and sustaining economic prosperity. The donated funds allow students to train in the truck driver programs offered by the college to start their training sooner.

Lourcey Sams, Midland Development Corporation Board Chairman, highlights the significant impact of the ongoing partnerships.

"The Midland Development Corporation has been supporting the expansion of Midland College's transportation program since 2018 through partnerships with the Permian Basin Workforce Development Board. This program creates opportunities for Midlanders to advance their careers and for local employers to fill critical jobs. More CDL drivers being trained in Midland makes a tangible impact on our economy," Sams said in a news release.

Willie Taylor, CEO of the Permian Basin Workforce Board, expressed his gratitude for the partnership between the Texas Workforce Commission, the Permian Basin WDB, Midland College, and the Midland Development Corporation. He sees this investment as an opportunity to address the high demand for jobs in truck driving, which is clearly a winning opportunity for the community.

Chelsy Gann, Midland College Director of Workforce Continuing Education, expressed her appreciation for the support from MDC and the Permian Basin Workforce Development Board. These funds will allow the college to provide world-class technical training to more students and scholarships to qualifying students, giving them the opportunity to obtain a high-demand, high-wage job.