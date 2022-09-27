MCA Expanding Security Presence in Texas

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of Knight Security Systems, LLC ("Knight"), a leading provider of security solutions with offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

Phil Lake, Trey West, and Martin Krohn, owners of Knight, are pleased to announce the next stage of Knight's growth. By joining the MCA family, the company's resources, offerings, and geographical reach will expand, allowing Knight to provide an even greater level of support to their valued customers.

"MCA is a tremendous fit for Knight Security Systems. Their core values of Service First, Teamwork, Growth and Safety match our values perfectly. We are grateful to our team at Knight for helping us grow over the past fifteen years. Trey, Martin, and I will stay with the company to support future growth both in Texas and nationally," said Phil Lake, President and CEO, Knight Security Systems.

Vince Foody, CEO of MCA, commented, "We are delighted to welcome the Knight team to the MCA family. Their technical proficiency as a security solutions provider, combined with their service-first values, is an excellent strategic fit with MCA."

The addition of Knight strengthens MCA's footprint in Texas.

About MCA Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 65,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure, and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data and security products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

