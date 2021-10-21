U.S. markets closed

McAfee Selects Weber Shandwick as Global Consumer Communications Agency of Record

·3 min read

Work to span across Europe, APAC, LATAM, the United States and Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions agencies, has been selected to lead global consumer communications for leading online protection provider McAfee.

Since its founding in 1987, McAfee, inspired by the purpose to make life online safe and enjoyable for everyone, has led the way and created a legacy in online protection. As it redefines its focus to a consumer brand, the firm will partner with Weber Shandwick to create and execute a global consumer communications strategy that reflects the brand's security focus on people, not just devices.

"We took a decisive step forward with our brand to place our focus on consumers, on people. It's a bold move that's been years in the making. To help us communicate this shift to consumers, we wanted a partner that was as bold at driving big changes," said Judith Bitterli, Senior Vice President, McAfee Consumer Marketing. "Weber Shandwick's integrated global network matches our own, and with their deep experience in consumer brand marketing and communications, they are a natural partner to take on storytelling in this new direction, on this scale."

Based out of the Toronto office, Weber Shandwick will work with McAfee's global consumer marketing team led by Bitterli in a truly global fashion with an agency team spanning countries across Europe, APAC, LATAM, the United States and Canada. The agency's extensive media relations experience, corporate reputation capabilities and emphasis on data-driven intelligence will be brought to bear in all markets to further the reach of McAfee's new brand promise with an insights-first approach.

"McAfee is a powerful name in the online security world. The move to redefine itself as a consumer-focused brand is an exciting challenge well suited to our strengths as a global agency," said Greg Power, President and CEO, Weber Shandwick Canada. "Becoming a pure-play consumer brand requires changing perception, enhanced reputation and creating connections with consumers around shared value. We look forward to working closely with McAfee to share a new face of the brand with the world."

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, we have won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick was named to Ad Age's Agency A-List in 2020 and Best Places to Work in 2019. Weber Shandwick was also honored as PRovoke's Global Agency of the Decade in 2020 and PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The firm earned 25 Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Data-led, with earned ideas at the core, the agency deploys leading and emerging technologies to inform strategy, develop critical insights and heighten impact across sectors and specialty areas, including brand and B2B marketing, healthcare marketing, change management, employee engagement, corporate reputation, crisis management, data and analytics, technology, public affairs, social impact and financial communications. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com

About McAfee
McAfee is a global leader in online protection. We make life online safe and enjoyable for everyone. We are focused on protecting people, not devices. Our solutions adapt to our customers' needs in this always online world. We empower our customers to confidently experience life online through integrated, easy-to-use solutions that provide total protection for their families and communities.
www.mcafee.com

Contact: Jill Tannenbaum
Company: Weber Shandwick
Phone: 212-546-7815
Email: jtannenbaum@webershandwick.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcafee-selects-weber-shandwick-as-global-consumer-communications-agency-of-record-301406303.html

SOURCE Weber Shandwick

