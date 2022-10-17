U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,633.50
    +36.00 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,959.00
    +251.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,871.50
    +127.50 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.20
    +20.90 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.85
    +1.24 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.40
    +12.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    18.45
    +0.38 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9755
    +0.0031 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.28
    +0.34 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1260
    +0.0080 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6530
    -0.0670 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,289.77
    +148.44 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.87
    -9.31 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,904.14
    +45.35 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

McAfee Unveils McAfee+, A New Product Line with Distinctive Privacy and Identity Protections to Help Users Secure Their Personal Data

·5 min read

All-new features include Personal Data Cleanup, identity restoration, lost wallet assistance and Chrome OS support

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McAfee Corp., a global leader in online protection, has announced the launch of McAfee+ in the UK, a new product line encompassing all new privacy and identity protections that enable users to confidently and securely live life online.

All-new features include Personal Data Cleanup, licensed restoration experts, $1M identity theft and stolen funds coverage and security for Chrome OS users
All-new features include Personal Data Cleanup, licensed restoration experts, $1M identity theft and stolen funds coverage and security for Chrome OS users

Following its launch in the US, the new McAfee+ product suite is available in the UK and allows users access to comprehensive Personal Data Cleanup services, identity restoration and lost wallet assistance as well as the ability to secure all their devices with award-winning protection against threats and viruses. As part of the new product line announcement, McAfee also introduced protection for Chromebooks, including antivirus, VPN, safe browsing, and identity monitoring for Chrome OS users.

According to McAfee's 2022 Consumer Research1, 75% of UK consumers are concerned that their financial information will be compromised and that their identity might be stolen from an online transaction. Meanwhile, 71% are worried that their data might be sold to another company, and 72% think that their information may end up on the dark web.

79% of consumers want antivirus protection for their devices, and a similar number (77%) wants to protect their identity online as well as take back control of personal data and make sure that they can securely shop and transact online. Created to address growing consumer privacy and identity theft concerns and deliver comprehensive support and peace of mind, McAfee+ is available in the UK starting at £99.99/ first year.

McAfee+ was purpose-built to provide online protection that includes removal of personal information from unnecessary and risky locations online including people search sites and data broker sites that sell this information to advertising companies and potentially to hackers and other bad actors. It also includes proactive monitoring of the dark web for personal information, and the integration of McAfee's acclaimed antivirus products and Secure VPN. To bolster identity theft protection, McAfee+ Advanced includes expert assistance for identity restoration in case of identity theft and lost wallet support.

"5.7 million people in the UK have fallen victim to identity fraud in the last 12 months2. It's no wonder there is growing concern about the amount of personal data that is accessible to bad actors, driven by a lack of understanding about how to remove and secure personal information," said Vonny Gamot, Head of EMEA, McAfee. "McAfee+ is designed to deliver against those trends and threats, by helping users be more protected against identity breaches and proactively removing their information from the web to minimise future threats."

"McAfee is in the business of protecting people, not just devices," said Greg Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, McAfee. "McAfee+ reflects that spirit by offering a simple, effortless way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your data. We are proud to introduce it to our product line-up so that more people can confidently experience life online."

McAfee+ Plans and Features

There are two McAfee+ plans available within the new product suite in the UK: Premium and Advanced, each with individual and family options.

McAfee+ Advanced includes:

  • Personal Data Cleanup (full-service) reveals which high-risk data broker and people search sites are collecting and selling the customer's personal information and requests the removal of information, confirms completion and schedules quarterly scans

  • Unlimited Secure VPN automatically connects on public Wi-Fi to protect online privacy and safeguard personal data while online banking, shopping, or browsing

  • Licensed Restoration Experts, available 24/7 to provide guidance on necessary actions to repair identity and credit issues

  • Lost Wallet Support with IDs, credit and debit card cancellation and replacement should a customer lose their purse or wallet

  • Password Manager secures accounts by generating and storing complex passwords and auto-filling information for faster logins across devices

  • Protection Score is an exclusive feature to McAfee, providing a holistic view of security strength through a rating of the customer's current protection level and guidance to improve

  • Unlimited* Device Security including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Chrome OS

  • Parental Controls are included in McAfee+ Advanced Family and help parents protect their kids from inappropriate online behavior, apps, and content, manage screen time, get location-based alerts, and help them build good digital habits

  • Additional Features:

McAfee+ Premium includes:

  • Personal Data Cleanup (self-service) provides scans that detail which high-risk broker sites are collecting and selling their data and guides customer on steps to remove it

  • Unlimited Secure VPN

  • Identity Monitoring

  • Password Manager

  • Web Protection

  • Unlimited* Device Security including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Chrome OS

  • Award-winning antivirus

  • Firewall

  • File Shredder

  • Parental Controls are included in McAfee+ Premium Family

  • Protection Score

  • 24/7 Support with Virus Protection Pledge

Availability

McAfee+ is available online in the UK at McAfee.com/en-gb. Product features and availability may vary across markets. Availability in additional markets to be announced in the months ahead.

Pricing

  • McAfee+ Premium: £99.99/first year, £119.99 family plan/first year

  • McAfee+ Advanced: £149.99/ first year, £169.99 family plan/first year

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. is a global leader in online protection for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee's consumer solutions adapt to users' needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protect their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com.

*This plan covers only household devices for personal, non-commercial use, and is subject to our fair use policy.  Contact Customer Support for support adding devices.

1 Global study customer sentiment on security, identity, privacy – McAfee, January 2022
2 https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-5-5-million-adults-in-the-uk-fell-victim-to-identity-fraud-in-the-last-12-months-301496787.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921507/McAfeePlus.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mcafee-unveils-mcafee-a-new-product-line-with-distinctive-privacy-and-identity-protections-to-help-users-secure-their-personal-data-301650233.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • China Stocks Pare Losses as Traders Assess Xi’s Policy Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks trimmed declines during afternoon trading as traders digested President Xi Jinping’s speech, which offered support for the tech sector but disappointed investors hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe benchmark CSI 300 Index traded 0.1% lower as of

  • Ark's Cathie Wood Continues to Stumble

    Soaring interest rates and weak economic growth have dented Wood's young, 'disruptive' technology companies.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Plug Power Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Bank Run Shows Risks From Widening Vietnam Corruption Probes

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a jarring image for one of the world’s fastest growing economies: Scores of Vietnamese flooded branches of the nation’s fifth-largest bank to pull out their savings amid rumors the lender was tied to a real estate conglomerate under investigation for fraud.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesVietnam’s centr

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index remains unattractive but “the degree of valuation dispersion wi

  • Berkshire, Nike Among Best Stocks to Own: Morningstar

    The research firm came up with a list of the best companies to own based on ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat.

  • Pound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound rallied and UK bonds surged amid expectations that more of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s package of unfunded tax cuts may be reversed. US stock futures were higher with investors preparing for a number of key earnings reports.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesChancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to make a statem

  • Can Investors Trust AT&T's Juicy 7% Dividend?

    Currently, AT&T sports a high 7.4% dividend yield, which means the company will pay an estimated 7.4% of its stock price to shareholders each year. This number constantly fluctuates because it is calculated using the annual dividend payout divided by the stock price. The yield rises if the dividend goes up and the stock price stays the same.

  • Beyond Meat Goes Into Survival Mode

    If you only read headlines, you might think that Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) Friday press release announcing that the plant-based "meat" producer is shooting to be cash flow positive by the second half of 2023 was a piece of good news. Demand for plant-based meat has weakened, with consumers moving away from the category amid sky-high inflation.

  • ‘The numbers just don’t work’: While rising mortgage rates have some homebuyers giving up, others think they’ve found a workaround

    Rates near 7% are a tough ‘mental hurdle’ for homebuyers to overcome, one economist says.

  • Boeing May Score a Big Order. The Stock Needs Good News.

    Investors have become more confident that the company can put the past behind it as demand for air travel recovers.

  • Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse

    The stock market has taken a nasty fall this year. Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat red-hot inflation will put the economy in a tailspin. While their stock prices are down more than 40% from their peaks, making it much more expensive to raise equity capital, that won't limit them since they generate a lot of cash and have cash-rich balance sheets.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tokyo Traders Speculate on Possibility of Stealth Intervention in Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculation intensified among Tokyo’s yen watchers that Japan may be using subtle ways to slow the currency’s decline, zeroing in on the volatility seen after Thursday’s surprise US inflation data.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesBy one estimate, authorities may have spent around 1 trillion yen ($6.7 billion) t

  • Bank of America Reports Earnings Monday. What Wall Street Is Watching.

    Out of all the big banks, Bank of America has been the one that is expected to fare better in the current climate.

  • Tesla Stock Is Too Cheap. It Should Start Buying Back Its Own Shares.

    Future Fund Active ETF co-founder Gary Black recommends to Tesla's board how it should spend some of the electric-vehicle company's cash.