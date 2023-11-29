McAlester Stampede advocates for McAAP, defense industry

Nov. 29—A local group known as the McAlester Stampede which traveled to Washington met with Congressional leaders and military personnel to advocate for the defense industry in the area.

They met with the groups to advocate for the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant and Choctaw Defense during their meetings at the nation's Capitol.

City of McAlester representatives included Mayor John Browne, Economic Development Director Stephanie Mervine and Community Development Director Jayme Clifton.

Stephen Smith, executive director of the McAlester Defense Support Association, and McAlester Army Ammunition Plant Commander Col. Gabriel Pryor were also among those participating in this year's McAlester Stampede.

Browne said the McAlester Stampede did lots of advocating for the area during this year's event.

The city's goal is keeping McAAP in the forefront of the thinking of defense officials as well as Oklahoma's Congressional delegation, with employee attraction and retention among the topics discussed, Browne said.

Those traveling to Washington left Nov. 13 and returned to McAlester on Nov. 16.

During their first full day in Washington, the group went to the Pentagon to meet with defense officials.

"That evening the city of McAlester and the Stampede hosted a reception," Browne said, attended by people from the Pentagon as well as members of Congress or their representatives.

The following day they went to the Capitol Visitors Center where we met with the Oklahoma Congressional delegation," Browne said.

Oklahoma's entire Congressional delegation is supportive of McAAP and other defense installations in the state, said Browne.

"Our congressional delegation, they are all very much in support of Oklahoma's military bases and dedicated to their continued success," the mayor said.

One of the issues discussed is a pending House Resolution which would allow full-time workers who were not previously classified as permanent employees to go back and pay into their retirement now, what they would have paid then, Browne said.

That, in effect, would enable them to count their years as non-permanent employees toward their retirement — if the measure passes and the employees want to make the back-retirement payments.

McAAP, which is McAlester and Pittsburg County's largest employer, manufactures, stores and ships munitions, ranging from conventional ammunition to bombs and missiles. The base also demilitarizes munitions.

McAAP currently has approximately 1,700 employees, including tenants, said McAAP Public Information Officer Gideon Rogers. They include 69% who are permanent employees, 28% who are term employees, with the remaining 3% considered NAF, or Non-Appropriated Funds, employees.

Browne said many of those the Buffalo Stampede representatives met with in Washington were well aware of McAAP's contributions to the nation's defense.

"We had numerous people tell us how great a job McAAP does," Browne said.

Browne said it's important to show those in Washington the city's support of McAAP.

"If McAAP is successful, McAlester is successful, because of its economic impact," he said.