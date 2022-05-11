U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,968.64
    -32.41 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,040.03
    -120.71 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,490.66
    -247.01 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.20
    -23.59 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.03
    +6.27 (+6.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.90
    +12.90 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.15 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0630 (-2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6700
    -0.7600 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,025.75
    -1,564.56 (-4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    685.05
    -41.64 (-5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

MCAN FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES FINAL VOTING RESULTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MAMTF

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group ("MCAN" or the "Company") today announced the final director election results from MCAN's 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2022.

MCAN Financial Logo (CNW Group/MCAN Mortgage Corporation)
MCAN Financial Logo (CNW Group/MCAN Mortgage Corporation)

By a vote by ballot, the director nominees listed in the table below were all elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their resignations or their successors are elected or appointed.

The number of shares, which were voted in favour of or withheld from voting by ballot for the election of each such director nominee, and such number as a percentage of the votes cast, were as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEES

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Bonnie Agostinho

10,959,532

74,430

99.33

0.67

Brian W. Chu

10,967,587

66,375

99.40

0.60

John E. Coke

10,979,635

48,743

99.56

0.44

Glenn Doré

10,955,231

71,176

99.35

0.65

Philip C. Gillin

10,983,261

50,701

99.54

0.46

Gordon J. Herridge

10,985,326

48,977

99.56

0.44

Gaelen J. Morphet

10,987,610

46,352

99.58

0.42

Derek G. Sutherland

10,987,550

46,753

99.58

0.42

Karen H. Weaver

10,988,574

45,415

99.59

0.41

MCAN is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a mortgage investment corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The Company's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including residential, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans and real estate investments. MCAN employs leverage by issuing term deposits that are eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance that are sourced through a network of independent financial agents. We manage our capital and asset balances based on the regulations and limits of both the Tax Act and OSFI.

As a MIC, we are entitled to deduct the dividends that we pay to shareholders from our taxable income. Regular dividends are treated as interest income to shareholders for income tax purposes. We are also able to pay capital gains dividends, which would be treated as capital gains to shareholders for income tax purposes. Dividends paid to foreign investors may be subject to withholding taxes. To meet the MIC criteria, 67% of our non-consolidated assets measured on a tax basis are required to be held in cash or cash equivalents and residential mortgages.

Our MCAN Home division operates through MCAN's wholly owned subsidiary, XMC Mortgage Corporation, which has legally changed its name effective April 1, 2022, to MCAN Home Mortgage Corporation.

For how to enroll in the DRIP, please refer to the Management Information Circular dated March 11, 2022 or visit our website at www.mcanfinancial.com. Under the DRIP, dividends paid to shareholders are automatically reinvested in common shares issued out of treasury at the weighted average trading price for the five days preceding such issue less a discount of 2%.

SOURCE MCAN Mortgage Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/11/c0842.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Continuing to Fall Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued to tumble Wednesday morning despite an earnings report that handily beat Wall Street expectations. AMC stock was down by 7.5% as of 11:21 a.m. ET following a 5.4% drop Tuesday. AMC's first-quarter earnings report actually had a lot of meat on the bone for investors.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Outlook

    The analysts covering Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPST ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • Why Tesla Stock Tapped the Brakes on Wednesday

    In Wednesday-morning trading, stock markets are mixed -- the Nasdaq down a fraction of a percent, the S&P 500 up a different fraction of a percent on moderately good inflation data -- a pleasant respite from the three-day streak of nonstop selling that began late last week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is down 2%. The most likely culprit for Tesla's declining share price is none other than CEO Elon Musk himself, who took the stage at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 yesterday to speak on a variety of subjects -- any one of which could be the one that upset investors today.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Why Canoo Shares Tumbled Today

    Specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported its first-quarter financial update last night, and it gave investors a warning they didn't want to hear. The drop extended the stock's downward trend this year, with it dropping over 35% in just the last month. Rather it was a warning in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

  • What Does Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Share Price Indicate?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ). The company's stock received a lot...

  • These 2 Former High-Flying Stocks Are Falling With the Market Wednesday Morning

    The stock market has been falling steadily for weeks, and Wednesday morning didn't bring immediate relief. News that the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in April with core figures climbing at a faster pace led to a reversal in futures markets. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 20 points to 3,976, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures were down 114 points to 12,235.

  • Why Block Spiked and Then Pulled Back Today

    Some investors saw the fintech trading at a bargain price. Others are more worried about the economic outlook.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • At US$9.47, Is Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Fisker Inc. ( NYSE:FSR ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent...

  • Rivian Stock Plunges With Earnings On Deck, After Ford Dumps 8 Million RIVN Shares

    Rivian earnings are tonight, with RIVN stock tumbling. Li Auto earnings beat views Monday, but the Tesla rival gave weak deliveries guidance.

  • Bargain Hunting? These REITs Are on Sale

    The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector has cooled off considerably this year. Shares of the average REIT ended April down more than 8% on the year, weighed down by higher interest rates and the overall sell-off in the stock market. Shares of Stag Industrial have tumbled more than 28% this year.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.3% to 11.6%, can make long-term investors a lot richer.

  • Carvana’s Relentless Rout Leaves Analysts Struggling to Catch Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Online used-car dealer Carvana Co. is trading as if the pandemic that spurred an almost 1,200% surge in its stock price never happened. Wall Street, however, has yet to fully adjust to the company’s new reality.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStock

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Coinbase stock is trading as if the crypto platform 'will burn through all of its cash'

    Coinbase shares get slaughtered after a weak quarter and outlook.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.