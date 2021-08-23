U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.25
    +13.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,193.00
    +135.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,126.25
    +39.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,185.70
    +20.40 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.88
    +1.74 (+2.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.80
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.33 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    -3.04 (-14.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0600
    +0.3200 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,240.25
    +1,040.41 (+2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,266.38
    +77.99 (+6.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.57
    +29.67 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

MCAN Mortgage Corporation Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus for $400 Million in Securities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - MCAN Mortgage Corporation ("MCAN", the "Company" or "we") (TSX: MKP) today announced that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the Securities Commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary base shelf prospectus was filed and receipted on August 13, 2021. With the Shelf Prospectus, MCAN is now allowed to make public offerings of up to $400 million of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants and units (the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. The Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale, and set forth in an accompanying prospectus supplement. MCAN has filed the Shelf Prospectus in order to maintain financial flexibility and to have the ability to offer Securities on an accelerated basis to fund current and future growth of the business.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation Logo (CNW Group/MCAN Mortgage Corporation)
MCAN Mortgage Corporation Logo (CNW Group/MCAN Mortgage Corporation)

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Further, this news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States and the Securities referred to in this news release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state securities laws.

MCAN is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a mortgage investment corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The Company's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including single family residential, residential construction, non–residential construction and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans and real estate investments. MCAN employs leverage by issuing term deposits that are eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance and are sourced through a network of independent financial agents. We manage our capital and asset balances based on the regulations and limits of both the Tax Act and OSFI.

As a MIC, we are entitled to deduct the dividends that we pay to shareholders from our taxable income. Regular dividends are treated as interest income to shareholders for income tax purposes. We are also able to pay capital gains dividends, which would be treated as capital gains to shareholders for income tax purposes. Dividends paid to foreign investors may be subject to withholding taxes. To meet the MIC criteria, 67% of our non–consolidated assets measured on a tax basis are required to be held in cash or cash equivalents and residential mortgages.

MCAN's wholly–owned subsidiary, XMC Mortgage Corporation, is an originator of single family residential mortgage products across Canada.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation
Website: www.mcanmortgage.com
e–mail: mcanexecutive@mcanmortgage.com

A CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD–LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward–looking information can be identified by words such as: "expect", "intend," "plan," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar forward–looking language. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes any stated or implied growth for the Company. The forward–looking information contained in this news release is based on a number of assumptions which we believe to be reasonable. Forward–looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward–looking information. Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward–looking information contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, risks related to the offering or sale of Securities pursuant to the Shelf Prospectus, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Shelf Prospectus. In addition, general risks relating to capital markets, economic conditions, regulatory changes, as well as the operations of our business may also cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward–looking information. Forward–looking information is not a guarantee of future performance, and management's assumptions upon which such forward–looking information is based may prove to be incorrect. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward–looking information contained herein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

SOURCE MCAN Mortgage Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/23/c6110.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    In late July, Wall Street huffed and puffed a bit after social media leader Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported its second-quarter operating results and cautioned of slower growth in the second half of the year. When the curtain closed on June, Facebook tallied 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) for its namesake site, as well as 610 million additional unique MAUs for Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which it also owns. Advertisers are fully aware that they can't go anywhere and reach as many eyeballs as they can on Facebook.

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Griffin's Citadel plans to redeem $500 million from Melvin Capital - WSJ

    Together with Steven A. Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, Griffin's Citadel had invested $2.75 billion in January into Melvin Capital, the hedge fund which was at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. According to the WSJ, it could not determine whether Citadel plans to redeem more money later.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks We're Buying Right Now

    After an incredible run last year following the initial round of pandemic lockdowns, 2021 has been a reminder that growth stocks don't go up in a straight line. Three Fool.com contributors shared three growth stocks that they're buying right now: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Nicholas Rossolillo (Twilio): Everyone has now at the very least heard of Zoom Video Communications, with many people making regular use of the cloud-based video conferencing tool.

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Run Circles Around Dogecoin Over the Next 5 Years

    In particular, retail investors have latched onto the so-called "people's currency," Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which at its peak in May returned more than 27,000% in a six-month stretch. There are a variety of reasons the retail community has rallied behind Dogecoin. The problem with Dogecoin, as I've previously stated, is that it completely lacks competitive advantages.

  • Cardano (ADA) Skirts Above $2.60 for New All-Time High

    Cardano (ADA) has hit its latest all-time high with a value of $2.64.

  • Oil prices and stocks head higher after erratic week

    Oil had suffered its worst losing streak since February 2018 in recent weeks, as fears about a slowing pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus set in.

  • Why GM, Tesla Supplier LG Chem's Stock Got Hammered In Seoul Today

    South Korean battery supplier LG Chem Ltd, battery supplier to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motor Co (NYSE: GM) saw its shares trade 11.3% lower on Monday in Seoul. What Happened: The plunge comes after the Detroit-based GM said it is recalling more than 73,000 of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of their batteries catching fire. GM said on Friday the recall would come at a cost of $1 billion to address the fire risks. The automaker added it will seek reimbursement fr

  • When Will Disney, Ford, and AMC Pay Dividends Again?

    A lot of companies suspended their payouts in 2020. Some of them aren't coming back anytime soon.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar by 30% or More

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that Wall Street thinks could soar 30% or more. Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) shares are down nearly 40% from the peak earlier this year. Wall Street analysts think that the stock can regain most of this decline.

  • 3 Hot Stocks to Buy in August

    They're all growing at supercharged rates, but their stock prices haven't necessarily followed.