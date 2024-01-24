MCBA launches Monroe Link Plan 2.0

MONROE — On Tuesday, the Monroe County Business Alliance announced its economic development strategic plan called Monroe County Link Plan 2.0.

Link Plan 2.0 expands on 2017's Link Plan 1.0, which was created as a strategic action plan that involved public organizations and private sector partners.

Link Plan 2.0 was presented to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners and other area leaders Tuesday at the River Raisin National Battlefield Visitors Center. Presentations were given by the economic development consulting firm OHM Advisors; Tim Lake and TC Clements from the Monroe County Business Alliance; and four plan pillar team leaders.

Link Plan 2.0 has four key areas: entrepreneurship/small business development; marketing/branding/quality of life; developing a prepared workforce; and preparing for best use of commercial and residential development areas.

Tim Lake

Specific actions of the plan will be announced later, said LuAnn Hogberg, vice president of operations for the Monroe County Business Alliance. MCBA is seeking fiscal support from the Monroe County Board of Commissioners for implementation of the Monroe County Link Plan 2.0.

Since 2017, Link Plan 1.0 has resulted in more than $1.27 billion in economic investment in the county. This includes nine new developments resulting in more than 1,690 projected new jobs and 600 projected retained jobs, MCBA said in a news release.

TC Clements

"These investments in capital and jobs brought two Ford Motor Co. developments, funding for the Monroe Loop and Heritage Trail Projects and $10 million of investment commence into the Port of Monroe that will launch container cargo shipments," the Monroe County Business Alliance said.

Work on Link Plan 1.0 began in 2015, when community economic development leaders studied Monroe County’s I-75 corridor with the backdrop of a new International Crossing-the Gordie Howe Bridge. A strategy to evaluate and systematically prepare for future development along the corridor was implemented in 2017, MCBA said.

Work on Link Plan 2.0 took nearly a year of development and research and involved area stakeholders representing business, manufacturing, education, government, tourism, non-profits, economic development and other areas of expertise.

Michael Bosanac

“Monroe County leadership and the Board of County Commissioners have done an incredible job of keeping the trajectory of our community on the rise. Their forethought and vision have allowed for an incredible return on investment for all of our neighbors," said Clements, CEO of the Monroe County Business Alliance.

“It is a rewarding experience to see the teamwork among so many different organizations and leaders who are working to prepare our community under the strategies of Monroe Link. Our goal is to create an environment where private investment will flow into our county and translate these investments into economic opportunities for our citizens including an enhanced quality of life," said Michael Bosanac, Monroe County administrator/CFO and leader for both Link plans.

To learn more about Link Plan 2.0, visit mcbusinessalliance.org/economic-development/monroe-county-link-plan.

The Monroe County Business Alliance is the merger of the former Monroe County Business Development Corporation and the former Monroe County Chamber of Commerce. The new organization focuses on the economic development for both new and existing businesses in Monroe County. It is governed by a 20+ person board of directors who represent multiple business, educational and governmental sectors and geographic perspectives of the county.

MCBA seeks two interns for 2024. High school seniors and college students may apply. Up to 36 hours a week will be given and pay is $15-18 an hour. To apply, email resumes to lhogberg@mcbusinessalliance.org and use "Intern selection" as a subject line.

For more information on MCBA, visit mcbusinessalliance.org.

