U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,102.00
    -18.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,776.00
    -136.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,526.25
    -78.75 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.90
    -8.80 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.43
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.80
    +9.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0679
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.60
    +0.81 (+3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2507
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8060
    +0.9050 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,640.53
    -1,814.22 (-5.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    642.55
    -35.00 (-5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,609.76
    +1.54 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

McCain announces new Farm of the Future Africa at 'critical moment' for the global food system

·3 min read

  • McCain's second Farms of the Future site will focus on innovation in agriculture to help the business more effectively tackle the impacts of climate change

  • The project will include testing cutting-edge technology to improve soil health, biodiversity, and reduce water use and greenhouse gas emissions across the country

  • McCain CEO Max Koeune has warned the global food system is 'under threat' and says overhauling agriculture is central to cutting carbon emissions and ensuring supply chains are resilient and sustainable

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - McCain Foods Limited has unveiled plans for a second Farms of the Future in South Africa, as part of its drive to cut carbon emissions and tackle the impacts of climate change.

McCain Foods Logo (CNW Group/McCain Foods)
McCain Foods Logo (CNW Group/McCain Foods)

McCain has identified two South African locations totalling 465 ha irrigation and 90 ha dryland on which McCain will grow 125 ha potatoes for use across the country, per year. The farm will focus on enhancing productivity, while prioritising soil health, water efficiency, the reduction of agro-chemical impacts and the introduction and preservation of biodiversity. This comes after last year's announcement of the first Farm of the Future location in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada.

McCain plans to open three Farms of the Future in different growing regions around the world by 2025. It is all part of a global commitment to implement regenerative agricultural practices across 100 per cent of its potato acreage by 2030.

McCain CEO Max Koeune said the Farms of the Future project is vital in trying to make the global food system more sustainable: "This is a critical moment. The strain that global supply chains are under right now is shining a stark light on how exposed we are, with a food system that requires a radical transformation to address the challenges of our century."

"If we don't change the way we farm, feeding the world in 30 years will require an 87 per cent increase in carbon emissions. The implications of that are bleak – and we cannot allow it to happen. Farmers are on the front line here – they see the impacts every day, with extreme weather wreaking havoc on the growing season. Working collaboratively, we believe this transformation will ensure both McCain and our farmers will have a business for generations to come."

At Farm of the Future Africa, the potential to grow multiple crops per year, innovate with irrigation technology in a water-scarce region as well as the challenges arising from the presence of soil-borne pests and diseases make it the ideal location for transferring learning to other parts of the world, including China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia.

All of the potatoes grown on Farm of the Future Africa will be made into French fries and other frozen potato products, servicing consumers across Africa.

Farm of the Future Canada in Florenceville, New Brunswick has already seen strong yields after just one year in operation, and fertilizer application at the site is already down by more than 16 per cent compared to typical McCain farmers in the area. The reduction is mainly in nitrogen and phosphorous, a cut that helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 2 per cent compared to farmer historical average.

Charlie Angelakos, Vice President, Global External Affairs and Sustainability at McCain Foods, said: "The potential of the Farms of the Future project is enormous. It allows us to test and learn in different climates and geographies and to discover how best to leverage rapidly developing technology and agricultural practices – all in close collaboration with farmers to ensure it is economically viable and scalable for them."

Read more about McCain's Farms of the Future and the company's commitment to sustainable agriculture at mccain.com.

For more information, please visit mccain.ca. Follow McCain on Twitter @mccainfoods and Instagram @mccaincanada and Like it on Facebook at /mccaincanada.

About McCain (Global, North America)

McCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick. Today, the company is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and a global leader in appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail and corporate operations across North America. Globally, McCain employs approximately 22,000 people, operates 49 production facilities on six continents, partners with 3,500 farmers and generates annual sales in excess of CDN $11 billion.

SOURCE McCain Foods

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c2891.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent-Backed Firm G7 Merges With Alibaba-Backed E6

    (Bloomberg) -- G7 Connect Inc., a fleet management company backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., has agreed to merge with its smaller competitor E6, which counts a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. as an investor, bringing the two Chinese platform giants together as shareholders in the combined firm.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInfla

  • BuzzFeed Shares Drop 41% in Wake of Investor Lockup Expiration

    The stock move, which occurred after a ban preventing executives and major institutional investors from selling shares was lifted, marked the media company’s worst one-day percentage drop in its short trading history.

  • Carl Icahn Backs From Proxy Fight With Kroger Over Pig Treatment: WSJ

    Activist investor Carl Icahn said he is backing from a proxy fight at Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) on the treatment of pregnant pigs, the Wall Street Journal reported. He took the decision after he lost a similar proxy fight with McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) over animal welfare. "I congratulate the McDonald's team on their victory in this proxy engagement and, after much contemplation, given the company's financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger," the report quoted a letter sl

  • Apple to take on Klarna in US with ‘buy now, pay later’ app

    Apple has entered the booming “buy now, pay later” market, allowing iPhone owners to delay payments in a major challenge to Klarna and Revolut.

  • Investors Get Back Into Corporate Bonds

    While bonds were out of favor for several months, many are now seeing better value in debt markets.

  • Apple Unveils New iPhone Software, Next-Generation Mac Computer Processor

    Apple on Monday touted its iOS 16 smartphone software and second-generation Mac processor in two new laptops.

  • What Is a Solo 401(k) and Self-Employed 401(k)?

    If you are self-employed, you may be able to set up a tax-advantaged solo 401(k) retirement savings plan. Find out what the benefits are of this type of self-employed 401k.

  • Wells Fargo pauses diverse slate hiring policy after reports of fake job interviews

    The bank also plans to conduct a review of its diverse slate guidelines, Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf told staff on Monday, according to a memo seen by Reuters. "Since The New York Times published a story last month about diverse job candidate slates at Wells Fargo, I've had the opportunity to hear from many of you," Scharf said, talking about the bank's staff. The New York Times reported last month that a former employee in the bank's wealth management business had complained that he was forced by his bosses to interview people for jobs that had already been promised to others, just to meet the diverse slate requirement.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflat

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease A

  • China Harvests Half of Wheat Crop With Favorable Weather Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s farmers are making progress on government orders to bolster food security by ensuring this season’s wheat harvest goes smoothly.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealThe country gathered 55% o

  • 10 Ways to Reduce Your 401(k) Taxes This Year

    How you take a 401(k) distribution can greatly impact your taxes. Read about 10 ways to help reduce the taxes you pay on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • Hard-Landing Dread Eclipses Brief Rally in Emerging Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The nascent rebound from a two-year low in emerging-market stocks is faltering on concern the Federal Reserve and other global policy makers will fail to orchestrate a soft landing for the world economy. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Pare Gains as Treasury Yields, Dollar Rise: Mark

  • Howard Schultz Says Starbucks Is Seeking Fresh Blood in CEO Search

    Starbucks’s interim CEO Howard Schultz, back for his third stint at the coffee giant, said it needs fresh blood and a “different type of leader,” and is focusing on external candidates.

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • Marketmind: "Super bad feeling"

    With the Nasdaq losing about a quarter of its value since the beginning of the year, no doubt some investors will share Elon Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy. But the Tesla CEO's sentiment, shared with his executives in an email, might be taken by others with a generous pinch of salt, given Friday's data showing the American economy generated more jobs jobs in May than expected. Asked by Reuters about Musk's comments, Joe Biden suggested the issue lay with Tesla, and pointed to investments made by Ford to compete with the electric car maker.

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • Under Armour dropped from S&P 500 index

    Under Armour Inc. has been dropped from the S&P 500 after a rocky few weeks that saw the company report disappointing quarterly results and part ways with its CEO. The Baltimore sportswear maker will be removed from the stock market index starting June 21 and instead moved to the S&P Midcap 400, according to a release from the S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday. Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) will be replaced on the S&P 500 by Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. (Nasdaq: KDP) while IPG Photonics Corp. (Nasdaq: IPGP) will also be downgraded and replaced by ON Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: ON) The S&P 500, an index of stocks for 500 large-cap companies, is one of the most closely watched stock indexes in the country, and it’s a strong indicator of the health of the U.S. stock market.

  • Bitcoin Funds Rake In New Money as Altcoin Funds Suffer

    Bitcoin (BTC) funds saw their second consecutive week of inflows and outraised other digital-asset funds as investors grapple with an uncertain outlook on crypto markets. The latest report from digital-asset fund provider CoinShares shows that bitcoin-focused investment funds netted $125.9 million in inflows in the week through June 3, bringing the total since the start of the year to $506 million in net inflows. Overall, crypto funds netted some $100 million in inflows, meaning that new money allocated to bitcoin funds compensated for the losses of non-bitcoin funds, or alternative cryptos (altcoins).

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.