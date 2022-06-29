U.S. markets open in 8 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.00
    +9.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,992.00
    +59.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,720.50
    +46.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,742.80
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    -0.46 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    -0.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.36
    +1.41 (+5.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2199
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0980
    -0.0300 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,281.79
    -485.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.58
    -10.48 (-2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,747.97
    -301.50 (-1.11%)
     

McCain Foods Ltd. Invests in the Future of Farming, Acquires Predictive Crop Intelligence Technologies from Resson

·3 min read

Acquisition to improve McCain's decision-making on crop production and agricultural practices under climate volatility

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - McCain Foods Limited ("McCain") has acquired the predictive crop intelligence portfolio from Resson, an analytics technology firm enhancing farming efficiency. Resson's vision-intelligence-based technologies leverage field data imagery to enable farmers to make better-informed decisions, leading to improved productivity from every acre of a farm.

McCain Foods Logo (CNW Group/McCain Foods (Canada))
McCain Foods Logo (CNW Group/McCain Foods (Canada))

"The acquisition is pivotal to McCain's innovation agenda and our ambition to use digital technology to transform agriculture," said Jillian Moffatt, Chief Technology Officer, McCain Foods Limited. "The technology provides productivity enhancement to farmers and food processors by leveraging actionable insights from their field data to make predictive decisions that improve long-term yields and profitability."

As an early investor in digital agriculture technologies, McCain has been working and collaborating with Resson for the past nine years to develop algorithms that forecast farm yields based on the assessment of potato fields and crop development through remote sensing technologies. This acquisition will create scale for these technologies as McCain carries this service forward by investing in its growth and working with Resson's current customers to help growers and food processors manage their crop production efficiently.

"As these impactful technologies move to McCain, we are pleased to have a partner who will help farmers continue to modernize their operations," said Mike Morris, CEO, Resson. "At Resson, we will continue to develop technologies for detecting pests, disease and other crop metrics based around smart camera technology to work with farmers to understand how we support them with useful products and services."

Through the acquisition, Resson's team that currently manages the predictive crop intelligence portfolio, will join McCain and become the nucleus of a newly formed business unit within the company. The team will continue to work with various food processors and farmers to deliver valuable field and crop information.

"Digital technologies unlock the potential to revolutionize agriculture by helping farmers work more efficiently and sustainably," said Philippe Thery, Global Chief Agriculture Officer, McCain Foods Limited. "Resson's data driven insights can help enhance environmental performance and McCain is committed to supporting farmers in their efforts to adopt them."

Resson's technologies will advance McCain's commitments to regenerative agriculture through smart and sustainable farming practices. The acquisition feeds into McCain's purpose with sustainability at the heart of producing delicious, planet-friendly food.

For more information on McCain's sustainability vision, please visit: https://www.mccain.com/sustainability.

About McCain Foods (Canada)

McCain Foods (Canada) is the Canadian division of McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry. McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialties, and also produces other quality products such as appetizers, vegetables and desserts that can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. In Canada, the company has eight production facilities with approximately 2,400 employees and, in addition to its famous French fries and potato specialties, makes frozen desserts, snacks and appetizers.

About Resson

Resson is transforming farming practices with the commercialization of their technologies. Resson's smart sensor technology modernizes regular crop management practices by integrating this breakthrough automation into farm equipment, empowering field managers with real-time insights at the leaf-level.

For more information, or to request an interview, please reach out to: Helena Wade, Veritas Communications, wade@veritasinc.com, 613-483-7853

SOURCE McCain Foods (Canada)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/29/c5940.html

Recommended Stories

  • Mystery rocket leaves double crater on the moon

    There is a double mystery on the moon involving a rocket that crashed there. First there's no idea who launched the rocket but the bigger mystery is why did it leave two craters? NASA says astronomers noticed the rocket on a collision course with the moon last year.

  • Why There’s a Chance We Heard From Aliens Back in 1977

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/NAAPOOn Aug. 15, 1977, an astronomer at Ohio State University, listening to the galaxy with the university’s powerful Big Ear radio telescope, overheard alien chatter echoing somewhere out there in the direction of the Sagittarius constellation.Well, maybe. When Jerry Ehman noticed the highly structured, seemingly deliberate signal in a computer printout of radio data, he jotted down a note: “Wow!” His exclamation gave the discovery its

  • FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

    Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results for its 100% owned Strike Uranium Project ("Strike" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2). A total of nine drill holes were completed comprising 2,064 metres. Results included shallow intersections of elevated radioactivity, between 35 and 95 metres below surface, within favorable geological settings for high-grade, basement hos

  • War, Weather Endanger Global Food Supplies, Farm Leaders Say

    Disruption to Ukraine’s output plus poor weather in the U.S. and South America are two crises, Syngenta ‘s CEO says at The Wall Street Journal’s Global Food Forum.

  • Is McDonald's Really Rolling Out All You Can Eat Burgers?

    Most have heard of the Wisconsin man who ate a Big Mac every day over the course of 50 years but these types of "accomplishments" are usually best kept exclusively for the Guinness Book of World Records -- Don Gorske entered it after reaching a grand total of 32,000 consumed burgers. How Many Four-Patty Burgers Can You Eat? McDonald's Japan has long been known to have more "out-there" menu items than its home base in the United States.

  • The war in Ukraine is no longer shocking the wheat market

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, wheat prices, which were already high because of pandemic-related supply chain shortages and severe weather, surged due to the anticipated cutoff to the global wheat supply. “Wheat has broken down to levels not seen since the very beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said Jake Hanley, a managing director at Teucrium, an agricultural investment firm. Millions of tonnes of wheat and other grains are stuck in Ukrainian ports due to Russian forces either blockading or occupying them.

  • Astronomers discover closest rocky ‘super Earth’ planets yet, per Nasa

    The two newly discovered worlds are prime candidates for follow up studies with the soon-to-be fully operational James Webb Space Telescope

  • Burger King Menu Goes Where McDonald's Had a Mighty Flop

    The fast-food chain has added an item that was a big failure when McDonald's tried the same thing.

  • OK, whose rocket just hit the moon?

    You know you're living in the space age when a rocket hits the moon, and the industry as a whole points to the sky and, like an angry teacher holding up a paper airplane, asks "Who launched this?!" Truly, that is what occurred this week as an unidentified rocket stage (!) impacted the lunar surface, forming a new and interesting crater and leaving us all wondering how it's possible to not know what happened. The short version of this story is that skywatchers led by Bill Gray had been tracking an object for months that, based on their calculations, would soon impact the moon. Based on their observations and discussions, these self-appointed (though by no means lacking in expertise) object trackers determined that it was likely a piece of a SpaceX launch vehicle from 2015.

  • NASA takes a step towards putting humans back on the Moon with CAPSTONE launch

    Rocket Lab has successfully launched NASA's 55-pound CAPSTONE cubesat that will eventually orbit the moon if all goes to plan.

  • From war to wild weather, global crop problems point to years of high food prices

    Eric Broten had planned to sow about 5,000 acres of corn this year on his farm in North Dakota, but persistent springtime rains limited him to just 3,500 in a state where a quarter or more of the planned corn could remain unsown this year. The difficulty planting corn, the single largest grain crop in the world, in the northern United States adds to a string of troubled crop harvests worldwide that point to multiple years of tight supplies and high food costs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a major agricultural exporter, sent prices of wheat, soy and corn to near records earlier this year.

  • Can Burger King and Wendy's Take Down McDonald's $1 at a Time?

    Since those days McDonald's has tried a variety of discount and value concepts. McDonald's, however, has generally limited its value offering to its mix-and-match value menu. Restaurant Brands International's Burger King and Wendy's have taken a different approach.

  • These Plants Grew in the Dark Without Sunlight. Here's How.

    ShutterstockCast your mind back to your fifth grade biology class when you first learned about photosynthesis, the process where plants use energy from sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose for food. Lose the sunlight, and the tomatoes you planted this spring aren’t likely going to last very long.This can create a major challenge when it comes to addressing global food needs in increasingly cramped urban areas, where energy costs to grow indoor plants can run high. Sunlight i

  • The World’s Trendiest Breakfast Sandwich Is Nothing Complicated

    The first time I saw an EGGDROP sandwich, I was perusing a Vietnamese food blogger’s website, looking for recipes. One image showed a small, right-side-up wrapper was a sandwich bursting with cuteness and, presumably, flavor. Perfectly scrambled eggs were nestled between two slices of brioche, my favorite kind of bread. Slices of ham and American cheese hugged the eggs, a squirt of sauce strategically layered on top. It’s the kind of sandwich that looks and feels posh—food that I’d want to tell

  • Meet the 'zombie star' that survived a supernova blast

    Astronomers have observed in a relatively nearby galaxy a star that not only survived what ordinarily should have been certain death - a stellar explosion called a supernova - but emerged from it brighter than before the blast. Meet the "zombie star." The star at issue, observed with the Hubble Space Telescope, is a kind known as a white dwarf, an incredibly dense object with about the mass of the sun crammed into the size of Earth.

  • Bee Hive Wipeout Is Crimping Harvests as Crisis Enters New Stage

    (Bloomberg) -- The global honeybee crisis has reached alarming levels in Quebec’s blueberry pastures.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyIt’s flowering season at Nicolas Pedneault’s farm in the French-speaking

  • Watermelon Feta Salad: A new Fourth of July classic

    According to Google Trends, searches for watermelon and feta cheese salads have spiked every July for more than a decade. The distinct and refreshing combo is something I could eat several times a week during watermelon season. You can use large, baby, red or yellow watermelons, whatever is available.

  • 'Off the charts' chemical shortages hit U.S. farms

    U.S. farmers have cut back on using common weedkillers, hunted for substitutes to popular fungicides and changed planting plans over persistent shortages of agricultural chemicals that threaten to trim harvests. Spraying smaller volumes of herbicides and turning to less-effective fungicides increase the risk for weeds and diseases to dent crop production at a time when global grain supplies are already tight because the Ukraine war is reducing the country's exports. Interviews with more than a dozen chemical dealers, manufacturers, farmers and weed specialists showed shortages disrupted U.S. growers' production strategies and raised their costs.

  • ‘Mystery’ double crater of unknown rocket found on the moon

    Nasa says crater of this kind has never been seen in previous rocket body impacts

  • Defining when human life begins is not a question science can answer – it's a question of politics and ethical values

    Science can observe these various phases of fetal development but cannot determine when human life begins. UrsaHoogle/E+ via Getty ImagesNow that the U.S. Supreme Court has given states final say over if and when abortions are legal, the political debates over abortion rights will intensify in legislatures and courthouses around the nation. Many of those discussions will hinge on the question of when, exactly, is the beginning of a human life that could – or should – be protected by law. A frien