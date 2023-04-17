McCarthy Blasts Biden, Outlines GOP Debt Limit Plan

Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday excoriated President Joe Biden for failing to negotiate over raising the debt limit and for proposing a budget that seeks to have the federal government spend more next year than it did at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

McCarthy marked his 100th day as speaker of the House Monday by delivering a speech at the New York Stock Exchange in which he sought to ramp up pressure on Biden and pitch Wall Street on a House Republican plan that would extend the debt limit into next year and cut trillions in spending.

“Without exaggeration, America’s debt is a ticking time bomb that will detonate unless we take serious responsible action,” he said, later adding, “Defaulting on our debt is not an option. But neither is a future of higher taxes, higher interest rates, higher inflation, more dependence on China, and an economy that doesn’t work for working Americans. Let me be clear: a no-strings-attached debt limit increase cannot pass. But since the President continues to hide, House Republicans will take action.”

McCarthy said that House Republicans would move forward on their own to vote on a bill that would raise the debt ceiling into next year and cut trillions in spending by going back to 2022 levels and capping annual growth at 1% over the next decade. The plan would also rescind unspent pandemic funding and introduce new work requirements for Medicaid. McCarthy pledged that the package would not touch Social Security or Medicare.

The plan McCarthy outlined has no chance of being approved by Democrats in the Senate majority or by Biden, meaning that it would still leave the government hurtling toward a high-stakes fiscal showdown without a clear path to avoiding economic calamity. A debt default, analysts warn, would raise interest rates, send the economy into recession and cost millions of jobs. Some economists also warn that the Republican plan would hamper the economy and worsen a potential recession.

The White House, meanwhile, said that McCarthy failed to lay out the full details of his plan and warned that the GOP approach would take food assistance and health care coverage from millions of Americans. "There is one responsible solution to the debt limit: addressing it promptly, without brinksmanship or hostage taking — as Republicans did three times in the last administration and as Presidents Trump and Reagan argued for in office," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement. "Speaker McCarthy is holding the full faith and credit of the United States hostage, threatening our economy and hardworking Americans’ retirement.”

Biden has said he is open to reducing the deficit and the budget plan he released last month, even as it takes spending to new highs, would cut deficits by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years, largely by raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations — an approach Republicans reject.

What it means: McCarthy continues to walk a fine line on the debt limit, trying to force the issue without taking any blame for the risk he’s raising.

He insists that Republicans will not allow the United States to default while also looking to pin the blame for a potential default on Biden. He wants to demonstrate that Republicans are serious about not raising the debt limit without spending cuts while painting Biden as irresponsible for arguing that Congress should simply raise the limit and that the full faith and credit of the United States should not be put at risk.

“Make no mistake: The longer President Biden waits to be sensible, to find agreement, the more likely it becomes that his administration will bumble into the first default in our nation’s history,” McCarthy warned. He later added a plea for the public to line up behind the GOP effort. “If you agree, don’t sit back — join us,” he said. “Join us in demanding a reasonable negotiation, a responsible debt ceiling, an agreement that brings spending under control.”

Can McCarthy get 218 Republican votes? That’s been a key question all along. “He can’t present a detailed list of negotiating stances to try to coerce the administration into forking over concessions, because he can’t come up with any that the whole Republican House (much less their Senate counterparts) would support,” TPM’s Kate Riga writes.

Even Republican acknowledge that getting to 218 may be the biggest challenge regarding McCarthy’s plan. Already, the idea of shrinking the food stamps program is being met with some pushback from some Republicans, particularly in the Senate. The speaker can only afford to lose four of his GOP House members, since no Democrats are likely to support the Republican bill. The White House will be watching. If the House does pass a bill to raise the debt limit and cut spending, Biden would be open to another meeting with McCarthy, a senior White House official told CNN.

The showdown will go on: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called McCarthy’s plan for a one-year extension of the debt limit a “terrible idea” and panned the speaker’s speech. “No more facts, no new information at all,” Schumer said. “I’ll be blunt. If Speaker McCarthy continues in this direction, we are headed to default.”

With both sides dug in, there isn’t likely to be any progress for quite some time. “This could be the most intractable debt limit stare down thus far,” Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News wrote.

