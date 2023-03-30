U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,050.83
    +23.02 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,859.03
    +141.43 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,013.47
    +87.24 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.38
    -3.22 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.37
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.60
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2388
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8800
    +0.1910 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,994.62
    -405.75 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.03
    -5.21 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

McCarthy Jabs at Biden, Offers ‘Soft Food’ for Debt Limit Talks

1
Yuval Rosenberg
·2 min read
© Gary Cameron / Reuters

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy again called on President Joe Biden to meet with him on the debt limit — only this time he worked in a nasty dig about the 80-year-old president’s age.

At a press conference to celebrate the House passage of H.R. 1, Republicans’ energy bill, McCarthy suggested that Republicans might pass legislation to raise the debt limit based on the letter he sent Biden this week, which included a number of broad proposals to cut spending.

House Republicans continue to insist that any increase in the debt ceiling must be paired with spending cuts, an approach they did not take when the debt limit was raised three times under former President Donald Trump.

Asked what the effects of such a House bill might be given that it could not get through the Senate and would not be signed by Biden, McCarthy insisted that Republicans have been reasonable and responsible in their approach to the debt limit.

“He is making the decision that he wants to put the economy in jeopardy,” McCarthy said of the president. “I don’t know what more I can do and how easy — I would bring the lunch to the White House. I would make it soft food if that’s what he wants.”

The speaker’s jab elicited laughs and applause from the Republicans lined up behind him at the news conference, but it did not improve McCarthy’s chances of arranging another meeting.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that, unlike the White House, Republicans have yet to produce a budget plan. “What we really need from Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans is to see their budget,” she said. “We want to see what they value. We want to see exactly what it is that they want to cut. So let’s have that budget discussion. What does the speaker want to discuss? What are the specific cuts? What taxes does he want to raise? It’s been three weeks. We’ve had our budget out.”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • SCMP China Conference: collaboration and innovation set to drive US$240 trillion global payments industry

    Collaboration between the private sector and regulators, along with the latest innovation, are needed to fix weaknesses, improve transparency and reduce costs to help build a sustainable ecosystem for the US$240 trillion global payments industry, said panellists at the China Conference: Southeast Asia. The different stakeholders should join hands to enhance collaboration, streamline processes and address structural issues to improve speed, transparency and cut costs that have hobbled the sector

  • Putin’s getting nervous about Russia’s sinking economy

    Russia's arrest of a journalist who detailed its economic woes is an act of desperation—and probably not the last one.

  • How much more will the Fed raise rates in 2023? Here’s what experts are saying

    Most officials see at least one more rate hike — but investors aren’t saying the same.

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • Jared Kushner's PE firm was backed by Emirates, Qatar - NYT

    The Emiratis invested more than $200 million with Kushner's Affinity Partners, while a Qatari entity also put in a similar sum, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the transactions. Kushner, who was also a top adviser to Trump, formed the Miami-based Affinity Partners in 2021, Reuters had reported.

  • Putin can’t handle the truth: Why American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was abducted for revealing Russia’s economic collapse, must be freed

    By prosecuting an American journalist, Putin has crossed a line that even he had never crossed before–and every bloodthirsty despot will be watching.

  • Biden Just Vetoed This Trump-Inspired Bill. Here's How It May Affect Your Retirement

    On Monday, President Joe Biden vetoed a bill that would have effectively banned ESG, or "Environmental, Social and Governance," investments in tax-advantaged retirement accounts. This veto is the first of Biden's term in office. It keeps in place a rule … Continue reading → The post How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Disney Outmaneuvers DeSantis in Clash Over Theme Park District

    (Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. pushed through changes limiting the powers of the municipal authority that governs its Florida theme parks ahead of a controversial takeover by representatives of Governor Ron DeSantis.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanTrump Is Indicted in New York O

  • Exclusive-Refiner Valero seeks US approval to import Venezuelan oil -sources

    HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Valero Energy Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil refiner, is seeking Washington's permission to import Venezuelan crude, according to four people close to the matter, hoping for a repeat of the approval granted to Chevron Corp in November after a four-year ban. President Joe Biden's administration has eased some U.S. sanctions on the OPEC-member nation in an effort to encourage a political dialogue with the country's opposition. Venezuelan oil resumed flowing to the U.S. in January under a Treasury Department license granted to Chevron that allowed it to expand output there and export the oil.

  • Bipartisan US lawmakers introduce bill aimed at Google, Facebook ad clout

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday aimed at cutting Google and Facebook's clout in online advertising, an early sign that lawmakers will press on with efforts to rein in Big Tech in the new congress. The bill would prohibit big digital advertising companies, with Google the biggest, from owning more than one part of the stack of services that connect advertisers with companies with space for advertisements.

  • Top economists think the Fed will hike rates just one more time before easing the pressure in 2024

    Economists have had their say on what the Fed will do later this spring –and when rates may finally begin to fall.

  • Janet Yellen says the Trump administration ‘decimated’ the Treasury’s financial stability department and she’s focused on repairing the ‘cracks’

    Yellen claimed many teams responsible for banking regulation were either drastically cut or completely eliminated before her tenure, and she’s had to “rebuild the financial stability infrastructure.”

  • Biden Rejects McCarthy’s Debt Meeting Request

    It’s been nearly two months since President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met in the Oval Office to discuss raising the nation’s debt limit. McCarthy, the California Republican, sent Biden a letter Tuesday pressing for another meeting, writing that the president and his team “have been completely missing in action on any meaningful follow-up to this rapidly approaching deadline.” Biden, McCarthy said, is “on the clock.” Biden responded in kind yesterday evening, essentially saying t

  • Biden Begins Oil Drilling-Rights Sale in Fresh Blow to Activists

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp., BP Plc. and other oil giants bid a combined $264 million in a Biden administration oil-drilling auction, a fresh affront to climate activists smarting from the White House’s approval of an Arctic exploration project. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriate

  • Elon Musk Mourns the Demise of America

    The Russian war in Ukraine looms with no end on the horizon. Washington's efforts to isolate Moscow appear to have led to a Russia-China alliance, which is a failure for U.S. diplomacy, says Tesla's CEO.

  • Helicopters in Kentucky crash are versatile Army workhorses

    Two U.S. Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during training Wednesday night in Kentucky, killing nine soldiers. The Black Hawk is a twin-engine, four-bladed, medium-lift, utility helicopter developed for the U.S. Army since the 1970s by Sikorsky Aircraft of Stratford, Connecticut. Its basic Army designation is H-60; export versions are designated S-70.

  • Tesla expects reduced tax credit for Model 3 by March-end

    The Treasury Department is due to issue guidance on sourcing of electric vehicle (EV) batteries by Friday that will impact the credit available for some EVs. The credit is in effect for deliveries taken before the updated guidance is issued. A U.S. official told Reuters that the Treasury Department's guidance on the EV tax credit due March 31 would result in fewer vehicles getting full or partial credits.

  • Grand Jury Votes to Indict Donald Trump

    The exact charges against the former president aren’t known; they come in a case that centers on hush-money payments to a porn star.

  • Schwab Stock Slides On Downgrade; Yellen To Call For Tighter Bank Rules

    SCHW stock slides after downgrade. Yellen to call for stricter banking rules. Bank stocks mixed early Thursday as regulators quell worries.

  • Streaming device maker Roku to cut 200 jobs in second round of layoffs

    In a bid to lower expenses, the company also decided to exit and sub-lease office facilities that it did not currently occupy. Roku had in November cut 200 jobs in the United States, where companies, led by technology giants such as Meta Platforms and Amazon.com Inc, are bracing for a potential economic downturn amid rising borrowing costs around the world. Job cuts in U.S. tech sector hit 63,000 in the first two months of the year, according to data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.