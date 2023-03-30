U.S. markets close in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,045.05
    +17.24 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,811.19
    +93.59 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,997.54
    +71.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.92
    -4.68 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.24
    +1.27 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.00
    +13.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.43 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5550
    -0.0110 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2390
    +0.0077 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4000
    -0.3450 (-0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,878.49
    -422.57 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.56
    -11.69 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

McCarthy Says Republicans Finalizing Bill to Address Debt Limit, Spending

1
Erik Wasson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans are finalizing a bill combining an increase in the US debt ceiling with spending cuts, energy deregulation and other GOP priorities, Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

McCarthy added that his party would be prepared to pass the bill should President Joe Biden refuse to negotiate. Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House, but the bill is opposed by Democrats, who control the Senate.

“The conference is very close. If the president doesn’t act, we will,” McCarthy said. “I think the markets would be very excited that one entity here is taking action.”

Democrats vowed to oppose the coming GOP bill.

“Democrats are united and will not capitulate to an extreme MAGA wish list just because Republicans have reduced themselves to holding the economy hostage,” said Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, the top Democrat on the Budget Committee.

White House Demands GOP Budget They Think McCarthy Can’t Deliver

The US debt ceiling must be raised by sometime this summer to avoid a market-rattling US payment default. Biden and McCarthy last met Feb. 1 to discuss the debt ceiling and have been locked in a standoff ever since. While Biden has produced a tax-increasing $7 trillion budget proposal for fiscal 2024, the GOP has delayed the release of their comprehensive plan.

Instead, McCarthy sent Biden a letter this week outlining demands for a debt-ceiling increase that include cutting domestic spending to pre-pandemic levels, clawing back unspent Covid-19 funds, imposing tougher work requirements on anti-poverty benefits and easing regulations on energy projects.

McCarthy said on Thursday the debt-increase bill that the GOP is working on would be based on the ideas in the letter. It is not yet clear how much the debt limit would be increased but the GOP is discussing a short-term bill to stave off a default until September.

McCarthy said that he would prefer to negotiate with Biden, however, and would be willing to meet immediately with the president.

The White House has demanded a full budget plan from the GOP before such a meeting, and continues to insist that any budget talks be separate from the debt ceiling — which it wants lifted or suspended without conditions.

In a sign of growing animosity, McCarthy made a derogatory reference to the 80-year-old president’s age.

“I would bring the lunch to the White House,” McCarthy said. “I would make it soft food if that’s what he wants.”

The White House didn’t immediately comment on McCarthy’s remarks.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath Warns of Bankruptcy Risk in $300 Million Stock Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Reeling from a collapse in its stock price and at the mercy of Wall Street banks, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. warned it will likely go bankrupt if a last-gasp $300 million equity offering fails.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freel

  • Are US Sanctions On China Working? China Tech ETFs Paint A Picture

    U.S. advanced semiconductor technology embargo on China and ramp-up of the semiconductor technology base have affected China. Shares in top Chinese chipmakers shed $7.7 billion in market value on October 10, as new U.S. export controls kicked in, restricting the sale of semiconductors made with U.S. technology. The controls also barred U.S. citizens or entities from working with Chinese chipmakers and limited the export of manufacturing tools. Also Read: US Chips Act Mandates Contenders To Share

  • Biden pressures US regulators to change bank rules

    The White House is urging bank overseers to get tougher on regional lenders, outlining a series of steps it wants in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank meltdown.

  • Exclusive-Refiner Valero seeks US approval to import Venezuelan oil -sources

    Valero Energy Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil refiner, is seeking Washington's permission to import Venezuelan crude, according to four people close to the matter, hoping for a repeat of the approval granted to Chevron Corp in November after a four-year ban. President Joe Biden's administration has eased some U.S. sanctions on the OPEC-member nation in an effort to encourage a political dialogue with the country's opposition. Venezuelan oil resumed flowing to the U.S. in January under a Treasury Department license granted to Chevron that allowed it to expand output there and export the oil.

  • California may end travel ban to states with anti-LGBTQ laws

    When North Carolina in 2016 banned transgender people from using the bathroom of their gender identity in public buildings, California retaliated by banning state-funded travel to that state and any other state with laws it deemed discriminatory against LGBTQ people. Wednesday, state Senate leader Toni Atkins announced legislation that would end the ban and replace it with an advertising campaign in those states that promotes acceptance and inclusion for the LGBTQ community.

  • Disney's Florida surprise: an end run around DeSantis

    Florida lawmakers passed a bill in February giving Governor Ron DeSantis effective control over a board that oversees municipal services and development in a special district that encompasses Walt Disney World resort. But before the takeover by DeSantis's appointees, Walt Disney Co pushed through changes to the special tax district agreement that limit the board's action for decades, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which quoted lawyers for the board who spoke at a meeting on Wednesday. "It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern," board member Brian Aungst Jr. was quoted as saying.

  • How much more will the Fed raise rates in 2023? Here’s what experts are saying

    Most officials see at least one more rate hike — but investors aren’t saying the same.

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • US Unemployment Claims Tick Up for First Time in Three Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Applications for US unemployment benefits ticked up for the first time in three weeks, suggesting some softening in what’s still a robust labor market in which employers are hesitant to let people go.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramScotiabank Economist Excoriates Tru

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that ‘erosion in trust’ caused by banking crisis will lead to ‘economic contagion’

    El-Erian warned “fallout” from recent banking stress is adding to pressure on the economy.

  • Biden Rejects McCarthy’s Debt Meeting Request

    It’s been nearly two months since President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met in the Oval Office to discuss raising the nation’s debt limit. McCarthy, the California Republican, sent Biden a letter Tuesday pressing for another meeting, writing that the president and his team “have been completely missing in action on any meaningful follow-up to this rapidly approaching deadline.” Biden, McCarthy said, is “on the clock.” Biden responded in kind yesterday evening, essentially saying t

  • Stocks’ Gains Are at Risk. It Isn’t the Usual Yield-Curve Story.

    Unusual moves in short-term interest rates point to worry about the economy and indicate that the stock market might take one more nosedive.

  • ‘People here are ready’: Russia’s Nobel prize-winning journalist warns nuclear war is being sold to the public ‘like pet food’

    Russian officials have made repeated threats to the West since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

  • Biden Begins Oil Drilling-Rights Sale in Fresh Blow to Activists

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp., BP Plc. and other oil giants bid a combined $264 million in a Biden administration oil-drilling auction, a fresh affront to climate activists smarting from the White House’s approval of an Arctic exploration project. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriate

  • Schwab Stock Slides On Downgrade; Yellen To Call For Tighter Bank Rules

    SCHW stock slides after downgrade. Yellen to call for stricter banking rules. Bank stocks mixed early Thursday as regulators quell worries.

  • S.Korea, Taiwan chipmakers express concern about US subsidy criteria

    The criteria for new U.S. semiconductor subsidies is worrying companies such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday, a concern shared by the world's leading contract chipmaker in Taiwan. Conditions include sharing excess profit with the U.S. government, and three industry sources said the application process itself could expose confidential corporate strategy.

  • Russia's corporate profits dropped 21.3% in Jan, business climate worsened

    Russian companies made profits of 2.34 trillion roubles ($30.25 billion) in January, data from the federal statistics service showed on Wednesday, down 21.3% from the same period last year, while the business climate deteriorated. Moscow's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, resulted in sanctions against dozens of large companies and entire sectors of Russia's economy, particularly the financial and energy sectors. Russia's economy proved unexpectedly resilient last year, but a return to pre-conflict levels of prosperity may be far off as more government spending is directed towards the military.

  • Japan's Finance Ministry to Explore Digital Yen Feasibility: Report

    The ministry plans to launch an expert panel next month to explore the feasibility of a central bank digital currency.

  • OPEC+ unlikely to tweak oil policy in Monday talks - delegates

    OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal to cut oil output at a meeting on Monday, five delegates from the producer group told Reuters, after oil prices recovered following a drop to 15-month lows. Oil has recovered towards $80 a barrel for Brent crude after falling to near $70 on March 20, as fears ease about a global banking crisis and as a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region curbs supplies. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, is due to hold a virtual meeting of its ministerial monitoring panel, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

  • TikTok Won’t Be the Last Chinese Firm Targeted. Where the Next Fronts Might Be.

    While most companies on U.S. blacklists aren't publicly owned, a handful of big Chinese technology and internet companies, including Alibaba and Baidu, have cloud businesses that could put them in the crossfire.