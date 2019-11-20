House Plans Vote Backing Hong Kong, Defying China’s Warnings

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House plans to vote on a bill supporting Hong Kong protesters on Wednesday, escalating a confrontation with China at a crucial moment in trade talks and forcing President Donald Trump to decide whether to side with demonstrators over threats of retaliation from Beijing.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will put the measure to a vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, according to a congressional aide. The Senate unanimously passed the measure Tuesday, advancing a bill derided by China as a “gross” interference in Hong Kong affairs.

That gives Trump an urgent choice: Signing the bill into law risks imperiling the long-awaited trade agreement, while vetoing the measure -- which has overwhelming support in both chambers -- risks Congress overriding the president for the first time.

Remarkable bipartisan support for taking a tough stance with China creates one of the toughest economic and foreign policy challenges of Trump’s presidency. Trump desperately needs the China trade deal -- and the economic bump from resolving that uncertainty -- as he ramps up his campaign for re-election. But going against the will of Congress presents its own challenges as Trump faces impeachment in the House.

The House plans to vote on the Hong Kong measure using an expedited process that requires a two-thirds majority to pass, the aide said. The House unanimously approved a similar bill last month, but simply taking up the Senate version would send the legislation to Trump’s desk immediately without a delay to reconcile slight differences.

The Senate bill would require annual reviews of Hong Kong’s special status under U.S. law and sanction officials deemed responsible for undermining the city’s autonomy.

Trump has been virtually silent on the Hong Kong protests that escalated into violence in recent weeks, even as Senate Republicans demanded action on legislation. Chinese officials immediately responded to the bill’s passage Tuesday, saying Beijing “firmly” opposed the measure it considers a grave violation of international law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday called on the president and U.S. allies to “fulfill their roles” supporting Hong Kong protesters and enforcing China’s agreements to respect the city’s freedoms.

“I am proud that senators approved these further steps to update that original law to preserve Hong Kong’s autonomy and democracy and provide more tools for holding Beijing accountable,” McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said on the Senate floor Wednesday. “While this bill moves forward, it is also important for the executive branch and our allies and partners around the world to fulfill their roles as well.”

