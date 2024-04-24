McCormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC), a global leader in flavor, is known for manufacturing, marketing, and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the entire food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, and offers its products under various brands including McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Simply Asia, and Thai Kitchen, among others.According to a recent SEC filing, Katherine Jenkins, the Chief Growth Officer of McCormick & Co Inc, sold 1,726 shares of the company on April 22, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $74.35, resulting in a total value of $128,303.10.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,726 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Katherine Jenkins follows a pattern observed within the company's insider transaction history. In the past year, there have been no insider buys but a total of 11 insider sells for McCormick & Co Inc.

McCormick & Co Inc's Chief Growth Officer Sells Company Shares

The stock's market cap stands at $20.141 billion, reflecting its position as a significant player in the industry. McCormick & Co Inc's price-earnings ratio is currently 28.63, which is above the industry median of 18.34 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $74.35 and the GuruFocus Value of $89.66, McCormick & Co Inc is deemed to be Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The recent insider sell by the Chief Growth Officer may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation.

