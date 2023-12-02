McCormick's (NYSE:MKC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will increase its dividend on the 8th of January to $0.42, which is 7.7% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.39. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.4%.

McCormick's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. The last dividend was quite easily covered by McCormick's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 44.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 49%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

McCormick Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.68 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.7% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. McCormick has seen earnings per share falling at 6.7% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On McCormick's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for McCormick that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

