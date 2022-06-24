U.S. markets close in 5 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,880.34
    +84.61 (+2.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,304.53
    +627.17 (+2.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,492.63
    +260.44 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.10
    +42.42 (+2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.21
    +3.94 (+3.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1300
    +0.0620 (+2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2289
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2150
    +0.2820 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,108.83
    +549.12 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.53
    +4.63 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.95
    +173.50 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

McCOY GLOBAL ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MCCRF

EDMONTON, AB, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - McCoy Global Inc. ("McCoy" or "the Corporation") (TSX: MCB) today announced that following the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, all directors standing for election have been elected by a majority vote.

Election Results

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Michael Buker

16,658,674

98.40 %

271,660

1.60 %

Terry D. Freeman

13,207,463

78.01 %

3,722,871

21.99 %

Cory Janssen

13,310,889

78.62 %

3,619,445

21.38 %

Jim Rakievich

16,842,649

99.48 %

87,685

0.52 %

Alex Ryzhikov

16,500,149

97.46 %

430,185

2.54 %

William "John" Walker

10,116,978

59.76 %

6,813,356

40.24 %

About McCoy Global Inc.

McCoy Global is transforming well construction using automation and machine learning to maximize wellbore integrity and collect precise connection data critical to the global energy industry. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States of America, and the United Arab Emirates and operates internationally in more than 50 countries through a combination of direct sales and key distributors.

Throughout McCoy's 100-year history, it has proudly called Edmonton, Alberta, Canada its corporate headquarters. The Corporation's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "MCB".

Forward-Looking Information

This News Release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward looking statements. Forward looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "expect", "objective", "ongoing", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "plan", "sustain", "continues", "strategy", "potential", "projects", "grow", "take advantage", "estimate", "well positioned" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. This New Release contains forward looking statements respecting the business opportunities for the Corporation that are based on the views of management of the Corporation and current and anticipated market conditions; and the perceived benefits of the growth strategy and operating strategy of the Corporation are based upon the financial and operating attributes of the Corporation as at the date hereof, as well as the anticipated operating and financial results. Forward looking statements regarding the Corporation are based on certain key expectations and assumptions of the Corporation concerning anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities, the availability and cost of labour and services and the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, which are subject to change based on market conditions and potential timing delays. Although management of the Corporation consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) and risks that forward looking statements will not be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements, as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in the forward looking statements, including inability to meet current and future obligations; inability to complete or effectively integrate strategic acquisitions; inability to implement the Corporation's business strategy effectively; access to capital markets; fluctuations in oil and gas prices; fluctuations in capital expenditures of the Corporation's target market; competition for, among other things, labour, capital, materials and customers; interest and currency exchange rates; technological developments; global political and economic conditions; global natural disasters or disease; and inability to attract and retain key personnel. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. The reader is further cautioned that the preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make certain judgments and estimates that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses. These judgments and estimates may change, having either a negative or positive effect on net earnings as further information becomes available, and as the economic environment changes. The information contained in this News Release identifies additional factors that could affect the operating results and performance of the Corporation. We urge you to carefully consider those factors. The forward looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements included in this News Release are made as of the date of this New Release and the Corporation does not undertake and is not obligated to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE McCoy Global

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/24/c8301.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Earnings Estimate Cuts Will Form an Investable Bottom; Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Already Down 50%

    As we move toward the end of Q2, it’s time to start thinking about earnings. Looking back at the quarter, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 8%, which may rise to 11% heading into next year. It’s a rosy picture, but it’s also not a sure thing. GDP contracted in Q1, by nearly 1.5%, and some estimates are showing 0% growth in Q2. Such results would meet the technical definition of a recession – and recession is hardly the usual environment to find robust earnings growth. Looking at current

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar

    High-yield dividend stocks are a major component of my stock portfolio. Here are three income stocks that have room for solid gains in the next year and even better gains over the long run. The blue-chip business development company (BDC) Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has held up better than the S&P 500 index, which is down 21% so far this year.

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • Netflix to lay off 300 workers, BofA slashes price target on the stock

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to break down Netflix's decision to lay off employees and Bank of America's price target slash on the streaming platform's stock.

  • Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

    Tesla plant near Shanghai is going to shut down temporarily, according to reports. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will shut down production in China for a couple of weeks at the start of July to upgrade equipment. Tesla didn’t return a request for comment.

  • Aurora Cannabis upgraded to overweight on prospects for European business

    Aurora Cannabis rallied 6% in premarket trades on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic upgraded the Canadian cannabis company to overweight from neutral and raised his 12-month price target on the stock to C$4.05 ($3.12) from C$3.90. Zuanic said Aurora Cannabis could benefit from growth in the legal cannabis market in Europe, as one of only two North American companies with a license to grow cannabis in Germany, along with Tilray Brands Inc. . "With questions as to whether imports

  • Carnival Cruise Lines earnings: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Carnival Cruise Lines' stock ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • This Is No Bitcoin Crash, It's A 'Crypto Ice Age' — And Here's Why

    Bitcoin bear markets aren't unusual. But cryptocurrencies have never faced such an aggressive Federal Reserve. Welcome to the crypto ice age.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Down Over 85% to Buy On the Dip

    The technology sector has been crushed this year, but there are some opportunities for investors who look through a long-term lens.

  • S&P 500 May Have Another 24% to Fall, 150 Years of Market History Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index may have another 24% to fall by year-end, if the past 150 years of financial-market history are any guide.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsThat’s according to Societe Gene

  • We Think Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Carnival Stock Rallies as Second-Quarter Revenue Rises Sharply

    Shares of Carnival were rising Friday after the cruise line posted second-quarter revenue that rose sharply from the first quarter of 2022. Carnival (ticker: CCL ) reported a GAAP loss of $1.61 a share, wider than analysts’ estimates for a loss of $1.08 a share. Five of Carnival’s nine brands now have their entire fleet back in guest cruise operations.

  • Wells Fargo Stock Leads Bank Gains As Fed Stress Tests Boost Dividend Bets

    The Fed's clean bill of health will allow the biggest U.S. banks to boost dividends and share buybacks over the coming year.

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on AMD Stock

    With the seemingly endless selection of headwinds plaguing 2022, this year is panning out like no other in recent times. Just ask investors in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). After making a habit of consistently outperforming the market, AMD shares have been on the backfoot in 2022 (down 43%) – a highly irregular occurrence. Yet, according to Morgan Stanley’s Joseph Moore, despite the macro uncertainty, it is now time investors cotton on to the opportunity following the stock’s decline. “While the

  • Intel delays for $20 billion Ohio factory amid stalled CHIPS Act

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at the potential delays Intel's Ohio factory may face due to the CHIPS Act passed by Congress.&nbsp;

  • Should You Buy Apple Stock Right Now?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been a fantastic long-term investment, but year to date the stock has fallen nearly 23%. Apple's share price drop, mixed with the general pessimism in the market right now, has left some investors wondering if Apple's stock is still a buy. Apple doesn't have this problem.

  • Carnival stock jumps as revenue, occupancy and booking volumes improve

    Shares of Carnival Corp. rallied 3.5% in morning trading Friday, after the cruise operator provided business update for the second quarter, in which cash from operations turned positive but revenue came up short of expectations. The company said second-quarter revenue increased by "nearly 50%" from the sequential first quarter, while the current FactSet consensus of $2.76 billion implies 69.9% growth from the first-quarter's $1.62 billion. Meanwhile, second-quarter occupancy of 69% improved from

  • What Did Warren Buffett See in Occidental That Carl Icahn Missed?

    Berkshire Hathaway ( ) purchased another 9.6 million shares of Occidental Petroleum ( ), increasing the behemoth's total stake to 16.3% as oil prices remain volatile. The Berkshire conglomerate, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, said it spent $530 million acquiring the shares of the oil company, whose stock rose by 1% following the announcement, but had fallen by 13% during the past month, according to a regulatory filing. Berkshire now owns 152.7 million shares, worth about $8.52 billion.