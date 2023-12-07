McCoy Global Inc.'s (TSE:MCB) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

McCoy Global's (TSE:MCB) stock is up by a considerable 28% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study McCoy Global's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for McCoy Global is:

21% = CA$11m ÷ CA$53m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.21 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of McCoy Global's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

At first glance, McCoy Global seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 18%. This probably goes some way in explaining McCoy Global's significant 73% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared McCoy Global's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 32%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is McCoy Global fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is McCoy Global Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

McCoy Global's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 3.8% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (96%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, McCoy Global has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that McCoy Global's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for McCoy Global.

