McCullough signs contract extension, set to lead Falcons for another three seasons

Dec. 11—University of Texas Permian Basin announced Monday that head football coach Kris McCullough has signed a new contract with the university. The agreement extends his leadership through the 2026 season and offers incentives that could extend through 2029. Under the new terms, McCollough will be one of the highest-paid coaches in the Lone Star Conference.

"What Kris has accomplished in his first year is incredible; he has earned this contract," said VP of Athletics, Todd Dooley, in a news release. "Kris is a highly sought-after coach, and we are grateful that we have him locked-in as a Falcon for several more years. Kris is dedicated to our football program and his players, and we can't wait to see what's in store for him."

The new contract is competitive in the Lone Star Conference and provides incentives that include: number of wins, team GPA, playoff opportunities, and attendance at the games.

"We are so excited about this opportunity to match the contract to the momentum in the program. Kris has been an effective and inspirational leader who delivered a Conference Championship during his first year as a Falcon. Even more impressive, he has built a close-knit family with our student-athletes by setting high standards for his team in the classroom and in our community. We are all thankful that Kris has decided to commit to UTPB and achieve even higher levels of excellence in the future," UTPB President Dr. Sandra Woodley said in the release.

Just last week McCullough was named the 2023 All-Texas Non-FBS Coach of the Year by Dave Campbell. This, after being named the Lone Star Conference (LSC) Coach of the Year last month. Under his leadership the Falcons went on to defeat all DII Texas schools in the conference, a first for the football program, finishing with a perfect LSC record of 8-0.

"My family and I are looking forward to continuing our journey in the Basin. This first season has been amazing, and we look forward to continuing to build on our foundation of success. This contract wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for our staff and their tireless work to build this family and continue to grow these young men on and off the field. I'm very thankful for this opportunity at UTPB," said UTPB Head Football Coach, Kris McCullough, in the release.

The success of the 2023 football season has generated additional resources from donors in our community who understand the significance that athletics plays in the overall success of the university. These investments in athletics secured the necessary funding for the additional support in the football program. Philanthropic efforts continue, and the university will be working with the community to raise additional funds to ensure outstanding opportunities in all athletic programs.