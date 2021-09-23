U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,430.41
    +34.77 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,615.44
    +357.12 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,981.76
    +84.91 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.56
    +32.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.59
    +0.36 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.20
    -24.60 (-1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.32 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3600
    +0.0240 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    +0.0104 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1190
    +0.3410 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,976.11
    +1,701.96 (+4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.33
    -5.59 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,080.72
    -2.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
JUST IN:

More Americans filed new jobless claims last week than expected

Another 351,000 individuals filed, 320,000 was estimated

McDermott Extends Hiring Spree with Six New Transactions Partners

·4 min read

Firm Adds Talent in Four US Cities to Enhance Client Services across High-Demand Disciplines, Including Project Finance, Real Estate and Real Estate Finance, Private Equity and M&A

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery added six partners to its Transactions Practice Group in four cities across the United States: Matt Carter and Zena Ho in Los Angeles, David Huberman and Andrew Warmus in Chicago, Min Lee in New York and Andy Lehman in Houston. This added strength will help clients achieve the most beneficial outcomes and investments in a complicated and constantly evolving market.

(PRNewsfoto/McDermott Will &amp; Emery LLP)
(PRNewsfoto/McDermott Will & Emery LLP)

"This news marks another step forward in our quest as the most sought-after firm that gets deals done while always putting the client first," Harris Siskind, global head of McDermott's transactions practice, said. "We continue to be a Firm that highly-skilled lawyers like those in this group seek to join and one whose incredible clients continue to trust most."

"We're seeing markets change shape rapidly, and we're armed with incredible talent to navigate these changes alongside our clients," Michael Poulos, McDermott's Head of Strategy, said. "We're in the midst of a hiring boom, and this new group is in addition to firepower added this year—99 lawyers globally just in the Transactions group itself."

About the six new partners:

  • Matt Carter (Los Angeles) advises private equity sponsors, institutional direct investors and strategic acquirers on a wide range of transactions, including leveraged buyouts, growth equity investments, joint ventures and restructurings. He counsels clients in an array of sectors, including technology, infrastructure, financial services and life sciences. Matt joins from O'Melveny & Myers.

  • Zena Ho (Los Angeles) focuses her practice on real estate and real estate finance, representing lenders, real estate companies, real estate investment trusts and private equity funds. She advises borrowers and lenders on real estate financing transactions involving multifamily developments, office and industrial parks, retail centers, mixed-use projects and hospitality properties. She also represents lenders in the purchase, workout and restructuring of distressed loans, debt and equity financing and other intercreditor transactions. She joins from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

  • David Huberman (Chicago) represents issuers and underwriters on capital raising transactions, including private and public offerings. He advises several Israeli companies in their initial public offerings on US stock exchanges and ongoing compliance with US securities laws. David also regularly represents technology and pharmaceutical companies currently traded or on their way to the NASDAQ. David was most recently a partner at Sullivan & Worcester LLP.

  • Min Lee (New York) counsels private fund clients in connection with the formation and operation of private investment funds as well as the legal, regulatory and compliance issues faced by their sponsors. He served as legal counsel to numerous institutional and boutique sponsors across a spectrum of investment strategies, including buyout, real estate, credit, growth equity and venture capital, co-investment, fund-of-funds and secondaries. Min rejoins McDermott from Mastercard.

  • Andy Lehman (Houston) advises clients in complex mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, structured equity transactions and management equity arrangements. He represents clients in conventional and renewable energy, information technology, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer products and financial and business services. Andy also has extensive experience advising private equity groups and infrastructure funds in the context of change of control transactions, structured equity investments and portfolio company management. Andy joins from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

  • Andrew Warmus (Chicago) focuses his practice on domestic and cross-border M&A, joint ventures and other strategic transactional matters. He has broad experience representing financial sponsors, multinational public companies and private companies in acquisitions and divestitures across multiple industries with significant experience in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. Andrew joins from Baker McKenzie.

McDermott recently announced additional strength to the Transactions group with three energy-focused dealmakers, a project finance team and six partners across the United States.

ABOUT MCDERMOTT
McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdermott-extends-hiring-spree-with-six-new-transactions-partners-301383798.html

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Roku Is Rising After Getting an Upgrade. It’s an ‘Attractive Entry Point.’

    Shares of Roku were rising in premarket trading Thursday after one analyst raised his rating and price target on the stock, saying the streaming media player will continue to benefit from the “rapid pace” of growth in the connected television advertising marketplace. Michael Morris, an analyst at Guggenheim, lifted his rating on Roku (ticker: ROKU) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $395. Roku shares were up more than 3% early Thursday to $335.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • China tells Evergrande to avoid dollar bond defaults, Bloomberg reports

    Chinese regulators have asked China Evergrande Group to avoid a near-term default on its dollar bonds, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday, the day the property developer is due to make a much-awaited interest payment on its offshore debt. In a recent meeting with Evergrande executives, regulators said the company should communicate proactively with bondholders to avoid a default but didn't give more specific guidance, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Wall Street Journal reported separately on Thursday that Chinese authorities were asking local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of Evergrande, China's second-biggest property developer, citing officials familiar with the talks.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock if It Reaches This Price

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell down her flagship fund’s large stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ticker: ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for video gaming, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, and other markets -- had jumped a solid 3.3% in Wednesday trading after CNBC reported last night that Goldman Sachs is bullish on U.S. semiconductor stocks. Tech market intelligence source International Data Corporation has just released its forecast for the semiconductor industry over the next two years. Mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart-home devices, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access are all growth markets for semiconductors, IDC says.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • 3 Relatively Safe Pharma Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    The wild swings are enough to cause many investors to look for safe havens to park their hard-earned cash. Here's why those chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): Investors looking for safety in this volatile market can't go wrong with AbbVie.

  • ‘People are upset.’ Will proposed IRA tax changes targeting the rich hurt smaller nest eggs?

    The Ways and Means Committee recently unveiled a batch of proposed tax law changes zeroing in on how the super-rich use retirement accounts

  • Cathie Wood is ready to sell Tesla shares if they hit this big level

    Wood sees no bubble for the stock market, but is ready to jump ship on Tesla if shares reach her five year target by next year.

  • 5 Brand-Name Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if the Market Is Tumbling

    Market sell-offs are perfectly normal and an opportune time to invest in great companies at a discount.

  • Here's Why We Think Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • Iron ore: Why this left-for-dead metal could rocket, and 4 easy ways to buy it

    Big declines in iron ore prices are creating exciting opportunities for investors.

  • Why Carnival Stock Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's positive note on the company's future adds to the bullishness coming back to its shares.