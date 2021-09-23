McDermott Extends Hiring Spree with Six New Transactions Partners

Firm Adds Talent in Four US Cities to Enhance Client Services across High-Demand Disciplines, Including Project Finance, Real Estate and Real Estate Finance, Private Equity and M&A

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery added six partners to its Transactions Practice Group in four cities across the United States: Matt Carter and Zena Ho in Los Angeles, David Huberman and Andrew Warmus in Chicago, Min Lee in New York and Andy Lehman in Houston. This added strength will help clients achieve the most beneficial outcomes and investments in a complicated and constantly evolving market.

"This news marks another step forward in our quest as the most sought-after firm that gets deals done while always putting the client first," Harris Siskind, global head of McDermott's transactions practice, said. "We continue to be a Firm that highly-skilled lawyers like those in this group seek to join and one whose incredible clients continue to trust most."

"We're seeing markets change shape rapidly, and we're armed with incredible talent to navigate these changes alongside our clients," Michael Poulos, McDermott's Head of Strategy, said. "We're in the midst of a hiring boom, and this new group is in addition to firepower added this year—99 lawyers globally just in the Transactions group itself."

About the six new partners:

Matt Carter ( Los Angeles ) advises private equity sponsors, institutional direct investors and strategic acquirers on a wide range of transactions, including leveraged buyouts, growth equity investments, joint ventures and restructurings. He counsels clients in an array of sectors, including technology, infrastructure, financial services and life sciences. Matt joins from O'Melveny & Myers.

Zena Ho ( Los Angeles ) focuses her practice on real estate and real estate finance, representing lenders, real estate companies, real estate investment trusts and private equity funds. She advises borrowers and lenders on real estate financing transactions involving multifamily developments, office and industrial parks, retail centers, mixed-use projects and hospitality properties. She also represents lenders in the purchase, workout and restructuring of distressed loans, debt and equity financing and other intercreditor transactions. She joins from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

David Huberman ( Chicago ) represents issuers and underwriters on capital raising transactions, including private and public offerings. He advises several Israeli companies in their initial public offerings on US stock exchanges and ongoing compliance with US securities laws. David also regularly represents technology and pharmaceutical companies currently traded or on their way to the NASDAQ. David was most recently a partner at Sullivan & Worcester LLP.

Min Lee ( New York ) counsels private fund clients in connection with the formation and operation of private investment funds as well as the legal, regulatory and compliance issues faced by their sponsors. He served as legal counsel to numerous institutional and boutique sponsors across a spectrum of investment strategies, including buyout, real estate, credit, growth equity and venture capital, co-investment, fund-of-funds and secondaries. Min rejoins McDermott from Mastercard.

Andy Lehman ( Houston ) advises clients in complex mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, structured equity transactions and management equity arrangements. He represents clients in conventional and renewable energy, information technology, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer products and financial and business services. Andy also has extensive experience advising private equity groups and infrastructure funds in the context of change of control transactions, structured equity investments and portfolio company management. Andy joins from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

Andrew Warmus (Chicago) focuses his practice on domestic and cross-border M&A, joint ventures and other strategic transactional matters. He has broad experience representing financial sponsors, multinational public companies and private companies in acquisitions and divestitures across multiple industries with significant experience in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. Andrew joins from Baker McKenzie.

McDermott recently announced additional strength to the Transactions group with three energy-focused dealmakers, a project finance team and six partners across the United States.

