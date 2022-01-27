U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,353.50
    +12.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,073.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,232.00
    +73.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,973.00
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.22
    +0.87 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    -16.80 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.56 (-2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1164
    -0.0080 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.17
    -0.99 (-3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3394
    -0.0069 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1860
    +0.5260 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,672.69
    -1,214.36 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.31
    -17.50 (-2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.29
    +42.51 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
COMING UP:

Q4 GDP preview: Economists look for growth acceleration before Omicron impact

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

McDermott Launches Carbon Footprint Calculation Tool

·2 min read

ArborXD™ Empowers Energy Industry Carbon-conscious Decision Making Throughout Project Life Cycle

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International today launched ArborXD™, a web-based tool that supports carbon-conscious decision making for energy customers seeking pathways to net-zero operations. It provides data collection, estimation and reporting on the potential carbon impact of energy facilities before construction begins.

"ArborXD™ is another demonstration of the powerful combination of McDermott's integrated engineering expertise, innovation and commitment to advance and enable our customers' sustainability goals," said Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "It is an energy industry differentiator that will help quantifiably reduce the operating footprint of the facilities we design and build."

Embedded as early as the design phase, ArborXD™ is applied throughout the energy project life cycle—whether a concept, front-end engineering design or an engineering, procurement, construction and installation project. As a web-based tool, ArborXD™ provides customers access to life cycle footprint estimates, cost tradeoff analyses, emission reduction pathways and environmental impact assessments.

"Today, we celebrate innovation at McDermott and the collaboration that made this transformative solution possible," said Rachel Clingman, Executive Vice President of Sustainability and Governance. "ArborXD™ directly advances McDermott's commitment to deliver net-zero facilities for the energy industry and provides a meaningful advantage as our customers work to assess and mitigate emissions."

About McDermott
McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Contacts:

Global Media Relations
Reba Reid
Senior Director, Global Communications and Marketing
+1 281 588 5636
RReid@McDermott.com

new McDermott logo (PRNewsfoto/McDermott International, Inc.)
new McDermott logo (PRNewsfoto/McDermott International, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdermott-launches-carbon-footprint-calculation-tool-301469297.html

SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan battery maker ProLogium signs investment deal with Mercedes-Benz

    Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium Technology Co on Thursday said it has signed a cooperation agreement with Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz to build test vehicles equipped with co-developed solid-state batteries in the coming years. ProLogium in a statement said it will receive "high double-digit" million euros in investment from the German luxury car maker which will also take a seat on ProLogium's board. The battery maker said it will use the investment for battery technology development and to help establish production capacity in Europe.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Investors Pump Breaks On Clean Energy Stocks?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • China is beating the world on yet another climate technology

    China is leading sales of hydrogen electrolyzers by a wide margin thanks to new demand from state-owned companies.

  • Oshkosh Corp. unveils electric-hybrid troop carrying military vehicle

    Oshkosh Corp. unveils electric-hybrid military vehicle

  • If Newsom Blesses CPUC Plan To Charge Consumers Solar Tax, He Will Kill Rooftop Solar Across The Country, Consumer Watchdog Says

    If Newsom Blesses CPUC Plan To Charge Consumers Solar Tax, He Will Kill Rooftop Solar Across The Country, Consumer Watchdog SaysPR NewswireLOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Watchdog said today that Governor Newsom firmly reject most of a proposed net metering decision before the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) if he wants to claim the mantle of a climate leader.

  • Alliant Energy's community solar garden — Wisconsin's first — is now operating in Fond du Lac

    Fond du Lac County hosts Alliant Energy's first solar garden which was announced in December 2020, and as of November, the garden is fully subscribed.

  • By Refuting Clean Energy Rules, Arizona Also Passes on an Unprecedented Economic Opportunity

    January 26, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The Arizona Corporation Commission’s rejection of the state’s proposed Clean Energy Rules is a disappointing outcome for companies, institutions, employers, and energ...

  • Clean energy firm Husk signs UN energy compact as it begins solar mini-grid expansion in Nigeria, rest of Africa

    Husk Power Systems, a clean energy company that has been at the forefront of fueling rural electrification since 2008, is planning to launch 500 solar mini-grids in Nigeria over the next five years. The renewable energy firm revealed the plans today when it announced the signing of a voluntary commitment with the United Nations to grow its energy market in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. The startup, currently with operations in Nigeria, Tanzania and India (Uttar Pradesh and Bihar), has set an ambitious goal of installing at least 5,000 mini-grids by 2030 and in the process make 1 million connections -- half of which will be micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

  • Europe Hopes Home-Brewed Gas Can Help Meet Growing Power Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Scientists and investors are turning to a billion-year-old home brew to help meet Europe’s future natural gas needs and provide a way to store and deploy excess energy from solar and wind generation.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Storm B

  • Clean energy, reliable grid among top energy issues in Michigan

    Michigan Public Service Commissioner Tremaine Phillips discusses top energy issues

  • Scientists break through major milestone in harnessing fusion energy

    Process uses materials found in seawater to produce energy like a star

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • S&P 500 closes in on a correction Tuesday. Here’s the number it needs to avoid.

    Stock benchmarks on Tuesday heads lower near the open, after a strong comeback on Monday, as the Federal Reserve commences its first gathering of the year.

  • HCA Healthcare to build five new hospitals in Texas

    HCA Healthcare already has more sites of care in Texas than almost any other state, with 45 hospitals and 632 affiliated sites of care.

  • Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets

    Foreign investors are piling into China at the start of 2022, seeing it as a haven from the inflation, growth and pandemic problems plaguing most other markets. Despite seeing returns last year eroded by Beijing's regulatory and policy purge, global fund managers are pumping money into mainland equities and bonds, betting China's stability pledges, monetary and fiscal easing and subdued inflation could shield them against volatility in other markets. Major central banks are preparing to withdraw the excess stimulus measures of the past couple of years, and the Federal Reserve is hastening monetary tightening to tame runaway inflation, potentially undermining stock values and earnings.

  • Netflix needs 'a longer time-frame to reach peak penetration': BofA

    Netflix's unexpectedly poor subscriber growth estimate will likely mean that it takes longer to reach its financial goals than previously expected, a new Bank of America report found.

  • Stellantis Kicks Off China Reboot With Jeep Venture Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV is taking control of its struggling Jeep joint venture in China as it tries to turn around its performance in the world’s biggest auto market.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light

  • AMC, IBM, Microsoft, GE: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    IBM reported higher profit and a 6.5% revenue increase in the latest quarter, beating analysts’ forecasts. Joke cryptocurrency dogecoin’s dollar value briefly rose more than 8% from its 5 p.m. ET level Monday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he would eat a Happy Meal on television if McDonald’s accepted dogecoin. American Express topped revenue and earnings forecasts for the recent quarter as it cited record levels of spending through its cards.

  • Nvidia said to be preparing to abandon $40B plan to buy Arm

    The Santa Clara semiconductor company has reportedly told partners that it doesn't expect to get regulatory approval of its deal to buy the British chip designer from SoftBank Group Corp.

  • Buy the Deep Value in Boeing Stock or Pass Due to Ongoing Issues?

    Boeing is moving lower on earnings, disappointing the bulls. Here's what the charts look like now.