This article, McDonald's fires CEO for relationship with employee, originally appeared on CBSNews.com

McDonald's said Sunday that it had fired CEO Steve Easterbrook due to what the company described as a "recent consensual relationship with an employee" that violated company policy. Chris Kempczinski, formerly president of McDonald's USA, will take over as CEO.

In an email to McDonald's employees, Easterbrook called the relationship a "mistake."

"Given the values of the company, I agree with the Board that it is time for me to move on," Easterbrook said.

The Wall Street Journal first published the news.

Steve Easterbrook More

Steve Easterbrook seen March 30, 2015. Getty



This is a breaking story. It will be updated.



