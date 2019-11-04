McDonald’s Fires CEO Steve Easterbrook Over Relationship With Employee

(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. fired Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook because he had a consensual relationship with an employee, losing the strategist who led the company’s charge into online ordering and delivery.

The burger chain’s board voted Friday to terminate Easterbrook, 52, after investigating the relationship, which violated company policy, according to a statement Sunday. McDonald’s policy doesn’t allow the CEO to have a relationship with anyone in the company. Chris Kempczinski, who runs U.S. operations, was promoted to president and CEO.

“This was a mistake,” Easterbrook said of his actions in an email sent to employees. “Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on.”

McDonald’s shares fell as much as 3% in pre-market trading Monday. The stock had almost doubled since Easterbrook took over in March 2015, more than twice the gain in the S&P 500 Index, giving the company a market capitalization of $147 billion.

Easterbrook was seen as relentless in his push to capture a new generation of customers who would be willing to order through smartphone apps, pay online, and choose to have food delivered to home or work instead of venturing into the outlets. To stress urgency, he tied executives’ compensation to the speed and breadth of the delivery rollout, and worked with vendors including UberEats.

His strategies are paying off: Same-store sales, a key metric of success, recovered with the arrival of all-day breakfast, and he axed poorly selling items and added new ones while creating lower priced value menus to draw in diners.

“You can make a very strong argument that Easterbrook was the best CEO in the restaurant industry,” said Michael Halen, who covers the sector for Bloomberg Intelligence.

Will Slabaugh, an analyst with Stephens Inc. said Easterbrook’s departure will likely “come as a fairly significant negative for investors, given his history of impressive and consistent global results,” including turning around the core U.S. business and driving stock gains.

However, he cited Kempczinski’s established relationship with franchisees and past involvement in strategy and development as a positive for the incoming leader.

Higher Expenses

His relationship with restaurant owners will be crucial, because Easterbrook’s changes caused some franchisees to chafe at the expenses being pushed down from the corporate headquarters in Chicago.

McDonald’s independent group of franchisees, the National Owners Association, didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment. Store owners are scheduling a private conference call to discuss how to respond and protect the brand, according to a person familiar with their plan who asked not to be identified.

“Large public companies are less likely to tolerate such behavior because of reputational risk concerns,” said Yuen Teen Mak, a professor at NUS Business School in Singapore wrote in an email. “The nature of the business may also be a factor -- after all, their target customers are families and children.”

Regardless of Easterbrook’s successes, the company’s board had little room for error in how it handled the British executive’s transgression at a time when even consensual relationships draw scrutiny -- and especially when there’s an imbalance of power. In May, the company revamped its harassment policy after coming under pressure from employees, labor advocates and members of Congress.

In a letter responding to an inquiry from U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, from the chain’s home state of Illinois, Easterbrook said the company has improved its policy and is committed “to ensuring a harassment and bias-free workplace.”

#MeToo Climate

“In the current #MeToo climate, it will be even more difficult for corporations to retain a CEO in such situations,” said NUS’ Mak. “It is absolutely the right thing for McDonald’s to do and to do it swiftly.”

For the first time in 19 years, more CEOs were dismissed for ethical lapses than for financial performance or board struggles in 2018, according to a study by one of the PriceWaterhouseCooper’s units that analyzed CEO turnovers in the world’s 2,500 largest companies.

Executives who depart after violating company policy typically don’t get to collect severance and must forfeit any unvested long-term compensation. Easterbrook held unvested shares and stock options worth roughly $31.3 million as of Friday’s close in New York, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

