U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.41
    +61.33 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,960.74
    +230.44 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,685.74
    +314.78 (+2.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,779.81
    +40.43 (+2.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.87
    +3.74 (+3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    -16.70 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    20.96
    +0.19 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0404
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9240
    +0.1070 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3400
    +0.9470 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,633.90
    +1,052.78 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.73
    -13.37 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

McDonald Hopkins welcomes Sean Bowen to national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity practice

·3 min read

DETROIT, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean Bowen has joined McDonald Hopkins as an associate in the firm's Litigation Department, adding his experience to the firm's national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group. He is accredited by the International Association of Privacy Professionals as a Certified Information Privacy Professional for the United States, the gold standard certification for information privacy professionals.

McDonald Hopkins LLC. (PRNewsFoto/McDonald Hopkins LLC) (PRNewsfoto/McDonald Hopkins)
McDonald Hopkins LLC. (PRNewsFoto/McDonald Hopkins LLC) (PRNewsfoto/McDonald Hopkins)

Bowen's practice focuses on advising clients on best practices to prevent and respond to data privacy and cybersecurity matters such as ransomware attacks and email comprises. His expertise includes providing pre-breach and incident response counseling and managing all aspects of cybersecurity incident response, including forensic investigations and remediation, media and third party communications, data mining, breach notification, subrogation, and litigation. Bowen has experience managing media and third party communications with state, federal and international regulators and represents his clients in connections with government investigations that arise out of cybersecurity issues. Bowen provides counseling on matters relating to HIPAA, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, GDPR, CCPA, FERPA, PCI-DSS, and various state data protection and breach notification laws. He also has experience advising and assisting with proactive data privacy measures and breach prevention, including the creation of information security plans and programs, acceptable use policies, and incident response plans.

In addition to his years of experience as a data privacy and cybersecurity attorney, Bowen previously served as a senior analyst handling compliance matters for a Fortune 50 health insurance company and also was a prosecutor and defense litigation attorney at the New York City Law Department, where he conducted several trials and hearings. Bowen is also a U.S. Army Veteran, having served for over six years, attaining the rank of Captain.

Bowen received his B.S. in criminal justice from East Carolina University. He went on to study at Rutgers Law School, where he earned his J.D. and served as the Managing Articles Editor for the Rutgers Race and the Law Review.

Bowen can be reached at 248.402.4067 and sbowen@mcdonaldhopkins.com.

About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

About McDonald Hopkins National Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group
The Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team at McDonald Hopkins has counseled clients in nearly every industry on responding to thousands of data breaches and privacy incidents. As a Platinum Breach Coach®, we work closely with law enforcement, forensic investigators and third-party cybersecurity vendors to offer organizations efficient and effective incident response services in compliance with the numerous and rapidly changing state, federal, international and industry-specific privacy and breach notice laws. We also offer Cyber Savvy pre-breach services that focus on proactively managing personal, sensitive and confidential information and minimizing the risk of a data privacy incident. Our experienced team provides client support during investigations by state, federal and international regulators, and we have significant experience in privacy litigation prosecution (indemnification) and defense (single plaintiff and class action).

Media Contact:
David Carducci
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5814
Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonald-hopkins-welcomes-sean-bowen-to-national-data-privacy-and-cybersecurity-practice-301547155.html

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

Recommended Stories

  • ‘This isn’t how I imagined leaving’: Twitter boss Parag Agrawal fires top executive on paternity leave as Musk takeover looms

    The departing executives said he was asked to leave by the CEO, who "wants to take the team in a different direction."

  • United Airlines reaches new contract deal with pilots' union

    The new agreement will be finalized and released to United pilots for final review, pilot's union United Master Executive Council said in a statement. "United was the only airline to work with our pilots union to reach an agreement during COVID," Kirby wrote in an Instagram post.

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • Factbox-Russia's response to Western sanctions

    A package of sanctions imposed on Russia, its top companies and its business and political elite over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine look set to trigger a deep recession in Russia. Almost 1,000 Western companies have either left or scaled back their operations since the start of the conflict, according to the Yale School of Management. Shortly after the invasion, the central bank hiked rates from 9.5% to 20% to shore up the rouble and contain soaring inflation, which peaked at 2.22% a week in early March.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY OIL AND NATURAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT FOR THE KAVANGO BASIN ONSHORE NAMIBIA AND AN OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces the filing of the first prospective resource report for certain leads in the Kavango Basin, onshore Namibia, dated April 27, 2022, with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the "Resource Report"). The full details of the Resource Report can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website via the following – SEDAR.

  • Toyota rolls out first battery electric car in cautious debut as rivals go full-throttle

    Toyota Motor Corp rolls out its first mass-produced battery electric car in Japan on Thursday for lease only, a strategy the automaker says will help ease driver concerns about battery life and resale value but has raised analysts' eyebrows. Gasoline-electric hybrid models remain far more popular in Toyota's home market than electric vehicles (EVs), which accounted for just 1% of the passenger cars sold in Japan last year, according to industry data. Bundling insurance, repair costs and a battery warranty into the deal, Toyota will lease the bZ4X sport utility vehicles (SUV) at the equivalent of $39,000 for the first four years.

  • Lack of coverage is the biggest problem with our retirement system

    In my view, the lack of continuous coverage under a workplace retirement plan is the most serious problem with our nation’s retirement system. The result is that many end up with no retirement savings other than Social Security and others, who weave in and out of coverage, with remarkably small 401(k) balances. For many years, we relied on coverage data from the Current Population Survey (CPS), the Census Bureau’s longstanding survey of labor-force participation activity and employment.

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • JPMorgan's Dimon faces shareholder advisory vote on $52.6 million retention award

    Long-time JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will find out on Tuesday how shareholders feel about a special $52.6 million stock option award he received to stay on for five more years, which is opposed by two key investor advisory firms. The extra award dished out in July was the most significant change in Dimon's annual pay, which faces a non-binding vote at the bank's online annual meeting. JPMorgan has won approval from more than 90% of votes cast in its annual compensation ballots in eight of the last 12 years.

  • Samsung in Talks to Hike Chipmaking Prices by Up to 20%

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is talking with foundry clients about charging as much as 20% more for making semiconductors this year, joining an industry-wide push to hike prices to cover rising costs of materials and logistics.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, LunaMor

  • Analysts Just Shipped A Massive Upgrade To Their AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Estimates

    AbCellera Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABCL ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Aerospace employers call DEI efforts 'imperative' in battle for talent

    With competition at a fever pitch for skilled manufacturing talent, employers are more focused than ever on diversity, equity and inclusion.

  • Axon Enterprise, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

    Axon Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXON ) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead...

  • Rivian is a 'black eye for the EV industry' but now 'on the right track': Wedbush

    Electric vehicle startup company Rivian has had a tough year. Since its high in November 2021, the stock has been on a downward trajectory.

  • BofA: ‘Solid 1Q sales’ for home improvement ahead of Home Depot, Lowe’s earnings

    Two of America’s largest home improvement retailers, Home Depot and Lowe’s, are expected to report fiscal Q1 2022 earnings next week. Ahead of these earnings releases, a recent Bank of America Global Research report suggests a positive outlook for the performance of the two companies.

  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Just Beat EPS By 144%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. ( NASDAQ:GFS ) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was...

  • China's top chipmaker SMIC says smartphone, PC demand has 'dropped like a rock'

    China's top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp said on Friday it anticipates smartphone sales from its clients this year to fall by at least 200 million units due to the Russia-Ukraine war and China's COVID lockdowns. While SMIC previously had issues fulfilling orders due to high demand amid a global chip shortage, customers from the smartphone, personal computer and household appliance sectors were now cancelling orders due to these two events, CEO Zhao Haijun told analysts after the company's quarterly results. Demand for such products "dropped like a rock" as sales in Russia and Ukraine were heavily impacted while China's COVID lockdowns meant that companies had trouble delivering products or had to shut stores, he said.

  • World’s Appetite for Russian Wheat Remains Strong

    (Bloomberg) -- A few months into the war in Ukraine, appetite for Russian wheat remains strong and there’s little sign that exports will fall soon.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, LunaMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayAfter briefly dropping at the

  • Corsa Coal Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2022

    Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Corsa has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis under its profile on www.sedar.com.