McDonald’s Will Trial New Coffee Shop-Style Chain 'CosMc’s' in the U.S.

McDonald’s is set to open its first coffee themed shop in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Friday, with the goal of expanding its market with a new chain of restaurants, a spokesperson announced at an investor conference on Wednesday.

The chain of stores, called CosMc’s, is named after a space alien character who appeared in McDonald’s ads in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The company intends to open ten stores throughout the first half of 2024 in Illinois and Texas. It will test the results for a year before deciding whether to expand further.

McDonald’s already has the McCafé coffee brand, which provides some beverage options within its stores, but CosMc’s is expected to focus more on its drinks menu with unique new offerings including churro frappes, turmeric spiced lattes and blueberry ginger boosts.

"This is a $100bn category that's growing faster than the rest of [casual dining] and with superior margins. And it's a space that we believe we have the right to win," said McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski at the investor meeting.

McDonald’s is also intending to grow its main business and open another 10,000 restaurants worldwide over the next four years. The company currently has approximately 40,000 stores operating across the globe. Starbucks, by comparison, has 35,000 stores worldwide, according to Statista. Most of the new McDonald’s stores are expected to be in the international market, with at least 3,000 tipped to open in China. Meanwhile, 900 new stores are slated for the U.S.

